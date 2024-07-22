  • Sudeep Chakravarti’s Fallen City: A Double Murder, Political Insanity, and Delhi’s Descent from Grace (Aleph) traces the murder of two teenagers in August 1978 in Delhi and its aftermath. Geeta and Sanjay Chopra’s brutal killing traumatised the city and nation, and Chakravarti writes about a dark chapter in Delhi’s modern history.
  • Chequered Past, Uncertain Future: The Story of Pakistan (Speaking Tiger) by Tahir Kamran is a sweeping sociopolitical history of Pakistan, taking readers through the ebbs and flows of its journey, from the ‘Baluchi village cultures’ preceding the Indus Valley Civilisation, to contemporary times.
  • Reshma Ruia’s Still Lives (Speaking Tiger) follows the life of P.K. Malik, as he leaves Bombay in search of business opportunities an a new life and settles in Manchester. Years later, he has fallen out of love with life and feels lost. At 55, can he start over, and is it worth to try?
  • Madhav Nayak brings his three loves -- murder mysteries, cricket and Mumbai – together to write his new book. A Murder is Fixed (HarperCollins) begins with the killing of Shreya Ved, who is investigating match-fixing allegations in the Mega Cricket League. The police probe leads to many clues, including an angle that also involves a cricket star. Mumbai, with its chawls, post cricket clubs, and chawls, is also a character in this thriller.