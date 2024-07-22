Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. Banu Mushtaq, who writes in Kannada, has just won an English PEN translation award for Haseena and Other Stories, translated by Deepa Basthi. It’s a compilation of Mushtaq’s five short collections published between 1990 and 2012, gathered in one volume. The stories, said a PEN note, “explore the lives of women in contemporary India, and in particular the experiences of Muslim women -- championing their agency while interrogating relentless patriarchal control.” Books from 11 regions and 10 languages won the translation awards for 2024. For the first time, a book translated from Kannada has been selected for the award, published by And Other Stories. Speaking to The Hindu, Banu Mushtaq said she was happy for the stories chosen for the award. “It is an honour for the Kannada language,” she said.

In reviews, we read non-fiction and fiction speaking to the times, and talk to Christophe Jaffrelot about his new book. The theme of The Hindu Books Crossword, curated by Swati Daftuar, this week is on-screen adaptions of some of our favourite books, stories and fictional characters. Try it.

Books of the week

In recent weeks, two topical books have caught the headlines. In their distinct ways, writers Siddhartha Deb and Radha Kumar paint with words the stark reality of the times, marked by intolerance, violence, bigotry, and glorified falsehoods. Both Deb, author of Twilight Prisoners: The Rise of the Hindu Right and the Decline of India (Westland Books), and Kumar, in The Republic Relearnt (Vintage), alert readers to the politics of one nation, one religion, one leader; and of the possibility of an elected autocracy, says Zia Us Salam in his review. Their work travels from Kashmir to Assam, Gujarat to Odisha, with a reminder that the threat to the idea of India is persistent and present.

Women often find themselves juggling roles as mother, wife, woman, artist — “in that exact sequence, never reversed.” In her new book, Parade (Faber&Faber), Rachel Cusk proposes three potent (if not radical) ideas: the transient nature of femininity, comparing it to the eternal recurrence of violence, motherhood, not just its thematic concerns but also scrutinising how we write about it, and questioning how women can be immortalised in stone when their existence is defined by repetition without permanence, writes Pranavi Sharma in her review.

Spotlight

When Christophe Jaffrelot, French political scientist and Indologist, submitted the manuscript of his new book, Gujarat Under Modi (Westland Books), in 2013, he was asked to delete so many passages he decided not to go ahead with it. He had done intense ground research, and held on to the book, replete with insights into the rise of Narendra Modi from Gujarat to New Delhi, till it could reach readers in 2024. “Gujarat was the blueprint for post-2014 India,” he tells Ziya Us Salam in an interview. Asked whether the Gujarat model had succeeded, Jaffrelot said: “Modi has been able to scale up the politics and policies he had initiated in Gujarat to the national level: this is what the book is about; hence the subtitle [in some editions], ‘Laboratory of today’s India’. The four mainstays of his strategy in Gujarat have remained the same: communal polarisation, the capture of institutions (including the police and the judiciary), the making of a new kind of crony capitalism conducive to jobless growth as well as inequalities and, of course, Moditva, a specific kind of high-tech communication-based national populism. This is the Gujarat model that has been ‘nationalised’ after 2014.”

Prayaag Akbar’s new novel, Mother India (HarperCollins), is a worm’s-eye view of contemporary India, narrated through the lives of two protagonists, a right-wing content creator called Mayank and a salesgirl, Nisha. The Goa-based writer explores the concerns of the times through fiction. Asked if a specific event triggered the writing, he told Radhika Santhanam: “There wasn’t a specific event. I was interested in writing about how two young people would negotiate this new world, this new economy that we live in. How does a young person who wants to make it big today, who has hopes and aspirations, as all young people do across economic backgrounds, negotiate the political, economic, and cultural landscape? I know technology plays a big part in this. Young people today, especially the age group that I write about, 21-22-year-olds, have grown up in the world of technology and social media. That was my starting point.” Is Mother India a political or social novel? “I would call it a sociopolitical novel... it contains a lot of my political concerns. We are so divided along religious and caste lines that things get ugly really fast. It’s disturbing how vicious it can get and worse, how people find it amusing.”

Browser

Sudeep Chakravarti’s Fallen City: A Double Murder, Political Insanity, and Delhi’s Descent from Grace (Aleph) traces the murder of two teenagers in August 1978 in Delhi and its aftermath. Geeta and Sanjay Chopra’s brutal killing traumatised the city and nation, and Chakravarti writes about a dark chapter in Delhi’s modern history.

Chequered Past, Uncertain Future: The Story of Pakistan (Speaking Tiger) by Tahir Kamran is a sweeping sociopolitical history of Pakistan, taking readers through the ebbs and flows of its journey, from the 'Baluchi village cultures' preceding the Indus Valley Civilisation, to contemporary times.

Reshma Ruia's Still Lives (Speaking Tiger) follows the life of P.K. Malik, as he leaves Bombay in search of business opportunities an a new life and settles in Manchester. Years later, he has fallen out of love with life and feels lost. At 55, can he start over, and is it worth to try?

Madhav Nayak brings his three loves -- murder mysteries, cricket and Mumbai – together to write his new book. A Murder is Fixed (HarperCollins) begins with the killing of Shreya Ved, who is investigating match-fixing allegations in the Mega Cricket League. The police probe leads to many clues, including an angle that also involves a cricket star. Mumbai, with its chawls, post cricket clubs, and chawls, is also a character in this thriller.

