November 14, 2023

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. Happy Children’s Day! There are whole bookshelves of children’s books out there, and some of the favourites for the really young ones are Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar and his series of illustrated picture books (The Grouchy Ladybug, The Mixed-Up Chameleon et al), Frog and Toad by Arnold Lobel, Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown, Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, Sukumar Ray’s Abol Tabol (there’s an English translation), Leo Lionni’s wonderfully illustrated books on friendship and love (like Swimmy), and Arshia Sattar’s Mahabharata (and Ramayana)for Children. Older children have a wider choice starting from Grimm’s fairy tales, C.S. Lewis’s stories, an introduction to Shakespeare by Charles and Mary Lamb, the Harry Potters (I to VII), Roald Dahl’s books, Ruskin Bond’s stories and the classics, including Charles Dickens’ oeuvre (Oliver Twist, David Copperfield, A Tale of Two Cities and so forth), R. L. Stevenson’s adventures, Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows to the Brontë sisters’ books like Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights. Writers like Neil Gaiman have done their bit to encourage children to read. Want to introduce young readers to Ambedkar and Gandhi’s ideals? Try these two books: Bhimrao Ambedkar: The Boy who Asked Why by Sowmya Rajendran and Satwik Ghade; Being Gandhi by Paro Anand. Similarly, Leila Seth’s We, the Children of India is a beautiful introduction to the Preamble of the Constitution for young readers. November 14 is also Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and his Letters from a Father to his Daughter, written to a young Indira, is a history of everything, earth to nature. Happy reading.

In reviews, we read an exhaustive history of contemporary Assam, the memoir of a Dalit and gender studies pioneer, the Booker-shortlisted Irish author Paul Murray and the JCB-shortlisted I Named My Sister Silence by Manoj Rupda, translated by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar. Next week, we will have the winner of the JCB Fiction Prize. Welcome to the time of prize announcements as the year winds down, with the Booker Prize to be announced next Sunday (November 26). We also have an interview with best-selling Italian theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli.

Books of the week

Arupjyoti Saikia’s voluminous work, The Quest for Modern Assam: A History (1942-2000), Penguin, provides the most definitive account of Assam during the tumultuous years of World War II and the years leading up to India’s independence in 1947. The author, who teaches history at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati, considers 1944 as a starting point when the British Indian Army and the Japanese troops fought a decisive war in the frontiers of India’s north-eastern region. In his review, Sandeep Phukan says that Saikia has brilliantly captured every moment that has shaped contemporary history and politics of Assam, from the State’s “strained” relationship with the Union Government, the divide within the Congress party over “large-scale” infiltration from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), the popular protests including the anti-foreigner movement, the Nellie massacre, the emergence of a new breed of student leaders and the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985 by the Rajiv Gandhi government. For capturing the complex politics of the State, the book, says Phukan, will be a prized possession for anyone who wants to more about Assam or the Northeast.

In her review of Paul Murray’s family saga, The Bee Sting (Hamish Hamilton), writer Janice Pariat says the Barnes family, in a small town in post-financial-crash Ireland, are caught in a complicated family system, “unwilling, even, to find a way out.” So, “they unravel as a family, and unravel again, and sometimes it takes all your resolve not to just close the book and look away.” For Pariat, what keeps the momentum going, despite some slacks and sag because of the length of its 645 pages, is the structure. “We encounter the Barnes family in sections.” The first section is given to “Cass” who is drinking her way through high school finals; then PJ, her younger brother, skewered between adolescence and adulthood; the third section is for Imelda, the unhappy mother; and the last section is for the head of the family, Dickie, whose car workshop is on the verge of closing. He rounds it off with a final section written almost like a play in dramatic fashion, which Pariat finds much too dramatic for her liking. “How little we may care for each other, the book tells us, even when we’re family. Evident so devastatingly in the way the lives of these characters touch deeply, lightly, each revolving only on their own axis, holding each other away from love, from light.”

The memoirs of K. Saradamoni (In Search of Answers, Tulika Books) echoes her scholarly spirit and resilience. Social scientist, economist, activist and the author of some path-breaking works, Kunjulekshmi Saradamoni dared to shake the social status quo of the 1960s and her story is inspiring and empowering in equal measure. In her review, Navamy Sudhish admits that it is not easy to summarise the career of Saradamoni who remained a ball of fire even after her retirement from the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi. “There are chapters dedicated to her life in Madras, Delhi and France, introducing the reader to her admirable and ever-increasing activities and acquaintances. A woman who was always drawn to the momentum of the times, the book unravels how she started exploring various aspects of gender and Dalit studies. We see the painstaking research process and her perseverance; we see the genesis of her landmark work Emergence of a Slave Caste: Pulayas of Kerala,her doctoral thesis under French anthropologist Louis Dumont. She writes that the time she spent in France gave her not just a degree and a thesis, but a fresh way of ‘looking at society around me’.”

Manoj Rupda’s 2015 Hindi novel, Kaale Adhyaay, has been translated into English (I Named My Sister Silence, Eka) by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar. Rupda’s story takes place in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, and in his translation, Shekhar focuses the attention on a specific person – the sister – rather than larger incidents. The region is often represented as a Maoist turf, and thus catalogued as “volatile” and “dangerous”. The novel contextualises generalisations, says the reviewer Mihir Vatsa, and in the process, offers a poignant fiction about marginalised existence. Further, he says, that it humanely illustrates the structural causes which break communities into factions suspicious of each other, or push lively forest villages towards eerie desolation.

Spotlight

The physicist, Carlo Rovelli, has written several popular science books. In his latest short work, White Holes: Inside the Horizon (Allen Lane), he explains the theoretical existence of white holes – the converse of black holes. While black holes are believed to be the ultimate graveyard of all matter from which nothing, not even light, can escape, white holes may beget a new universe, though this is still in the realm of speculation. In an interview with Jacob Koshy, Rovelli explains his idea. “What I describe in my book is that something very simple happens [when things fall into black holes]. Things just fall and fall and they they bounce back. Like a ball bouncing back up from the ground, it passes on the same path while going back up with a reduced velocity. What interested me and my colleagues is that the bouncing out is also predicted by Einstein’s theories. This possibility of things coming out is what we call a white hole.”

Browser

In Praise of Bone (Speaking Tiger) by Anand Thakore is a selection of poems which features forms as diverse as nocturnes to villanelles to sonnets. While some verses plumb philosophical depths, others deploy humour. Another set offers a glimpse into the lives of historical figures like Humayun and Babur.

(Speaking Tiger) by Anand Thakore is a selection of poems which features forms as diverse as nocturnes to villanelles to sonnets. While some verses plumb philosophical depths, others deploy humour. Another set offers a glimpse into the lives of historical figures like Humayun and Babur. Manjima Misra’s The Ocean is Her Title (Book Street Publications) explores the challenges women face in modern society. Similar in sensibility to Kafka’s The Metamorphosis, it offers a meditation on the human condition and strives to achieve an existential coherence.

(Book Street Publications) explores the challenges women face in modern society. Similar in sensibility to Kafka’s The Metamorphosis, it offers a meditation on the human condition and strives to achieve an existential coherence. Renowned English actor Judi Dench opens up about every Shakespearean role she has played from Lady Macbeth to Ophelia (Hamlet). In conversations with actor and director Brendan O’Hea, and in her characteristic wit and humour, she runs through the Bard’s plays in Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent (Penguin) .

. Insurgent Feminisms: Writing War (Zubaan), edited by Bhakti Shringarpure and Veruska Cantelli brings together a decade of war writing published in Warscapes magazine through the lens of gender. Comprising, reportage, fiction, memoir, poetry and conversations from over 60 writers, it includes contributions by Suchitra Vijayan, Uzma Falak, and Sumana Ray among others.

