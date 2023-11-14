  • In Praise of Bone (Speaking Tiger)by Anand Thakore is a selection of poems which features forms as diverse as nocturnes to villanelles to sonnets. While some verses plumb philosophical depths, others deploy humour. Another set offers a glimpse into the lives of historical figures like Humayun and Babur.
  • Manjima Misra’s The Ocean is Her Title (Book Street Publications) explores the challenges women face in modern society. Similar in sensibility to Kafka’s The Metamorphosis, it offers a meditation on the human condition and strives to achieve an existential coherence.
  • Renowned English actor Judi Dench opens up about every Shakespearean role she has played from Lady Macbeth to Ophelia (Hamlet). In conversations with actor and director Brendan O’Hea, and in her characteristic wit and humour, she runs through the Bard’s plays in Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent (Penguin).
  • Insurgent Feminisms: Writing War (Zubaan), edited by Bhakti Shringarpure and Veruska Cantelli brings together a decade of war writing published in Warscapes magazine through the lens of gender. Comprising, reportage, fiction, memoir, poetry and conversations from over 60 writers, it includes contributions by Suchitra Vijayan, Uzma Falak, and Sumana Ray among others.