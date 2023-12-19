December 19, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. The noted historian Charles Allen, who has written several books on India and also profiled the Coromandel coast, passed away in 2020 while he was working on, as it turns out, his last book. David Loyn edited the manuscript and wrote the introduction to Aryans (Hachette), in which he notes Allen’s “sorrow at the way professional historical research has been hijacked in modern India by some in the politico-religious Hindutva movement.” The story of the Aryans, the people of the steppe who began to drift, first west into Europe, then south to India and Iran, becomes in Allen’s hands a cautionary tale which warns against the use of history for divisive political ends.

In other reviews, we read Chandan Gowda’s book on a diverse India, another on energy and environment in India, the latest instalment of J.K. Rowling’s Robert Galbraith series and more. We also talk to Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney.

Books of the week

Chandan Gowda’s Another India: Events, Memories, People (Simon & Schuster) has been in the making over the years, and as he writes in the Preface, took many forms – interpretative essays, narrations of little remembered historical episodes, retelling of myths and folk tales, sketches of personalities and so forth. They sought to “celebrate the living moral and aesthetic imaginations occluded in modern society.” There’s a diverse fare on offer, naturally, and we read about the actor Rajkumar, millets, folk tales, Kuvempu, Gandhi, Ambedkar, and cultural historians. “A rich range of aesthetic, spiritual and narrative streams flow together to form our cultural ethos, our democratic sensibilities,” he writes. In her review, Neera Chandhoke says remembering the past through culture and metaphors is essential because we must know where we come from.

Just like the Harry Potter series which got sequentially longer, J.K. Rowling (or Robert Galbraith as she calls herself in the Strike novels) is keeping her series featuring detective Cormoran Strike lengthy. The latest, The Running Grave(Hachette), is around 950 pages, almost as long as the previous one The Ink Black Heart. In his review, Mukund Padmanabhan writes that it is hard to compare books in the series but The Running Grave earns the right to be regarded as one of the best Strikes yet. “One reason for this is that the plot is compellingly credible....It never flags, the side-plots, the false leads, the minor characters, the complex twists and the tangled turns contributing to a big meaty novel that is hard to put down.” For much of the book, Strike and his business partner Robin Ellacott are investigating the case, about the strange and murderous ways of a modern religious cult called the Universal Humanitarian Church, the former from his London office and the latter, who successfully infiltrates the UHC’s centre in a farm in Norfolk, working from the inside.

India is over-reliant on coal and yet wants to attain net zero emission by 2070. Will that be possible? Johannes Urpelainen goes into the potential and pitfalls of India’s environmental policies in Energy and Environment in India (Columbia University Press).In his review, Sudhirendar Sharma points out that the book convincingly argues that to produce fair, equitable, and sustainable outcomes for almost two billion Indians, the country must strive for a sustainable future through democratic norms.

Spotlight

Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney is a passionate advocate of reading and children’s literature. He runs a bookstore in his hometown in Massachusetts and regularly donates to local and public libraries across the U.S. In India, to promote No Brainer, the latest book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, he spoke to Swati Daftuar on why books remain important in the digital age. “I think we have seen literacy rates drop around the world. Children are becoming more attuned to their screens and have moved away from books.” But he says if a child gets really interested in an anime series on the screen, for instance, that might send them back to the books where the source material is from. “So I think it all starts with good storytelling.”

Browser