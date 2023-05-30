  • The writings and speeches of thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda, Aurobindo Ghosh, Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, B.R. Ambedkar and others show that the pursuit of freedom was both individual and political, argues Dennis Dalton in Indian Ideas of Freedom (Harper). 
  • David Grann (of Killers of the Flower Moon fame) is out with his new book, The Wager (Simon & Schuster), which tells the story of survivors of a British ship that had left England in 1740 on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain. 
  • Begum Hazrat Mahal: Warrior Queen of Awadh (Niyogi Books) by Malathi Ramachandran is a fictional saga depicting the dramatic events leading up to the 1857 uprising and the role of Begum Hazrat Mahal as she fought to defend her state and its throne for her young son Birjis Ali.  
  • Rimli Sengupta’s novel, A Lost People’s Archive (Aleph), is the story of two neighbours, Noni and Shishu, who meet as children in Patuakhali town in East Bengal in 1922 and what happens when their paths diverge after Partition.  