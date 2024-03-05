  • Ebrahim Alkazi’s biography, Holding Time Captive (Penguin) by Amal Allana, is an account of the life, work and times of her father, one of the giants of 20th century theatre and a key promoter of the visual arts movement in India. She shares anecdotes about her parents’ relationship, and also how Alkazi strove to bring about an inclusive, intercultural and interdisciplinary theatre movement in India.
  • In Circles of Freedom (Juggernaut), T.C.A. Raghavan shifts the focus of the freedom struggle to five people – Asaf Ali, Aruna Ali, Sarojini Naidu, Syud Hossain and Syed Mahmud. Through their stories, Raghavan explores two themes: stories of women of the Independence movement and the “difficulties a moderate Muslim faced, in carving out a political career during the period, even within the secular Congress.”
  • The Thief’s Funeral (Aleph), edited by Sucharita Sengupta, Chandra Chari and Uma Iyengar, presents 19 stories, including the winning entry, that came out of the Book Review Literary Trust’s short story competition announced in the midst of the COVID pandemic. It showcases fresh voices which explore every aspect of India and its people.
  • Durgacharan Rakshit’s Journeys Across India (Speaking Tiger), translated from Bengali by Sarbani Putatunda, is a travel journal that documents the cultural and social landscape of India in the early 20th century. It was first published in 1903, and is still in print.