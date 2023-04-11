  • Six months after 9/11, the CIA captured Abu Zubaydah, announcing he was number three in Al Qaeda. He was ferried to a secret site in Thailand and subjected to “enhanced interrogation techniques” that would have violated U.S. and international laws. He remains imprisoned in Guantanamo, never charged. Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy recount what happened in American black sites around the world in  The Forever Prisoner (HarperCollins).
  • The Penguin Ray Library has released two volumes of  The Best of Satyajit Ray, encompassing his life and work. While his films, from  Pather PanchaliCharulataJalsaghar to  Sonar Kella are well-known, the two volumes open a window to Ray’s fiction and non-fiction, written in Bengali and English. His detective stories around the adventures of Feluda, the chronicles of Professor Shonku, short stories, writings on filmmaking, all find a place in the collector’s boxset. 
  • Actor and writer Manav Kaul’s new book,  Rooh (Penguin), is a dialogue about Kashmir and starts with a poem: “I keep looking in the direction /From where your fragrance wafts in/From where your taste/Takes me to the front of a blue door and white walls”. Kaul who was born in Baramulla writes in his author’s note that the main journey of this imaginary novel is inwards, “of a traveller who is struggling to collect the lived portraits of his childhood.”  
  • In  What Will People Say? (Speaking Tiger), Mitra Phukan explores this question: how much of our life is our own and how much is dictated by society. The story revolves around the relationship between a Hindu widow and a Muslim divorcee. When gossip about their love threatens to derail her daughter’s future, Mihika must decide if her shot at a second innings in love is worth it. 