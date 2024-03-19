  • The Rumbling Earth: The Story of Indian Earthquakes (Penguin) by C.P. Rajendran and Kusala Rajendran is an exploration of earthquakes, blending scientific insights with historical narratives and personal experiences. It presents various earthquake cases investigated like a detective story, while emphasising earthquakes’ role in shaping the earth’s landscapes.
  • An Italian automotive industry veteran, Luca Del Monte, has profiled the Ferrari founder and the world of cars and racing. Enzo Ferrari, The Definitive Biography of an Icon (Hachette) draws upon years of original research, conducted in Italy and abroad, and unveils hidden aspects of Ferrari’s career -- from his early days as a racer, to how he founded the Ferrari company, and even his dealings with the Italian Fascist government and Communist leaders.
  • Bengal’s literature has a fair sprinkling of ghosts and most of the greats have written a haunting tale or two. Add to that The Devil’s Teacup and other Ghost Stories (Fingerprint!) by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay (Pather Panchali), translated into English by Prasun Roy. The collection comprises stories of malevolent ghosts lurking in the shadows, and paranormal activity.
  • In Katy Brent’s The Murder After the Night Before (HQ Digital), the protagonist wakes up to horrible news: her best friend is dead and the police think it’s a tragic incident. She is sure her friend was murdered, but there’s a small problem: she can’t remember anything from the night before.