  • Seema Alavi’s Sovereigns of the Sea (Allen Lane) is an account of the Sultans of Oman, their battles and expeditions in the 19th century, and how they held sway over the politics of the Western Indian Ocean, West and South Asia, challenging a Eurocentric narrative.  
  • With its focus on gender justice, In the Body of a Woman: Essays on Law, Gender and Society (Simon & Schuster India) studies the judicial system and explains why institutional responses need to be strengthened to sort out issues faced by women. The writer, Aaliya Waziri, pushes for gender-sensitive lawmaking in a patriarchal society.  
  • Manohar Shetty’s Borderlines (Copper Coin) is his ninth book of poetry, and the verses range from elegies on nature and its pristine beauty to the relationship between people and animals. He devotes a section to the coronavirus and its all-encompassing effects. 
  • When police detective Aaron Falk goes to visit an old friend, it happens to mark the one-year anniversary of a young woman’s disappearance. Before he knows it, Falk’s holiday is upended, and he is thrown into an avalanche of suspense in Jane Harper’s Exiles (Macmillan).  