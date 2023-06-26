Wrestlers move Delhi court seeking copy of charge sheet filed against Brij Bhushan Singh

June 26, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The female wrestlers, who have accused outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, moved a Delhi court on June 26 seeking copy of the charge sheet filed against him.

The city police had filed a charge sheet against Singh under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 15.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who is scheduled to take up the charge sheet for consideration on June 27, directed the lawyer for the complainants to apply for a certified copy at the court’s copying agency.

The charge sheet also named Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, for offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354-A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the present case, another FIR was registered against Singh under the POCSO Act on the basis of allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a minor wrestler. She was among the seven female grapplers who had accused Mr. Singh of sexual harassment.

Both the FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Mr. Singh at different times and places over a decade.

Pak Army sacks 3 officers including Lt. Gen. for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

Pakistan Army on June 26 announced that three officers including a Lieutenant-General were sacked and action was taken against three major generals and seven brigadiers for failing to protect key military installations during the May 9 violence following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Addressing a press conference, military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said the army conducted two probes into the protests by PTI supporters and took action.

Military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said the army conducted two probes into the protests by PTI supporters and took action.

Putin issues first statement since Wagner mutiny, congratulates industrial forum participants

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 26 issued via the Kremlin website his first statement since an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group, congratulating participants of an industrial forum.

It was not immediately clear when or where Putin’s statement was recorded.

He made a national address to the Russian people on Saturday condemning the mutiny by Wagner mercenaries as a “stab in the back” and vowing to crush it. He has not commented publicly on the subsequent deal, announced late on Saturday, that appeared to defuse the crisis and avert possible bloodshed.

Earlier in the day, the Russian capital Moscow lifted an “anti-terrorist” security regime it had imposed over the weekend when mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the city.

The city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the decision on his Telegram account, thanking Muscovites for their “calm and understanding” during the crisis.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also made his first public appearance since the mercenary uprising that demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video released by his ministry.

S&P retains India’s growth projection at 6% for FY24

S&P Global Ratings on June 26 retained India’s GDP growth forecast at 6% saying it will be the fastest growing economy among Asia Pacific nations.

The GDP growth forecast for the current and the next fiscal has been kept unchanged from the forecast made in March partly on account of domestic resilience.

S&P said retail inflation is likely to soften to 5% this fiscal from 6.7% and the RBI is expected to cut interest rates only early next year.

“In India, under the assumption of normal monsoons, we expect headline consumer inflation to soften to 5 per cent in fiscal 2024 from 6.7 per cent. Softer crude prices and tempering of demand will bring down fuel and core inflation, respectively. The inflation and rate hike cycles have peaked, in our opinion. But we expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates only in early 2024, as it wants to see consumer inflation moving to 4 per cent--the centre of its target range,” said Louis Kuijs, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

S&P has lowered the growth forecast for China to 5.2% from 5.5% for 2023. “For the rest of the region, we have left it broadly unchanged, in part because of domestic resilience,” S&P said.

NMC withdraws Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023

Creating confusion at the start of a new academic year, which is now just round the corner, for over one lakh prospective undergraduate students of medicine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has now withdrawn the recently issued Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 for MBBS admissions.

On June 12, the Commission had issued the guidelines on MBBS course which included the new rules on competency-based medical education (CBME) curriculum, recruitment of manpower for research facilities in a medical college, family adoption programme, admission of students under disabled category, and format for submission of information of admissions in medical colleges.

These guidelines stand withdrawn now with no intimation on when new guidelines will be issued or exactly which guidelines to follow.

The one-page notice doesn’t state any reason for the move. The Commission has issued and now withdrawn the guidelines in less than 15 days leading to lack of clarity on several important issues.

While NMC officials haven’t commented on the issue, Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said that NMC is taking on more work than what it can handle, and this is creating confusion.

With the NMC’s latest circular, students and parents now want clarity on subjects including the fact about what will happen to the Commission’s earlier order that asked medical colleges and universities to complete MBBS admissions before August 30 and announced that the National Exit Test (NExT) exam (to replace NEET-PG) will be conducted in December and January of every year.

The NMC, however, now also issued a series of other communications seeking comments of stakeholders on competency based medical education curriculum regulation, minimum standard requirement for establishment of new medical colleges and increase in seats in MBBS and maintenance of standards of medical education.

In brief

Himachal flash floods | Hundreds of commuters stranded as Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked

Hundreds of commuters were stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said on June 26. The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch has been badly affected, they said. A total of 301 roads are closed in the State following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers are disrupted. Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour and the commuters have been stranded since June 25 evening.

PM Modi holds stocktaking meet on Manipur with senior Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26 took a stocktaking meeting on Manipur with senior Cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri as well as high-ranking officials. Sources said the meeting was in the form of a review of the situation in Manipur after an all-party meeting was held by Shah while the PM was abroad. Fuel availability and an assessment of losses in the violence that had been raging in the State since early May were also gone over. A financial relief package could also be in the works for the State looking at the loss of lives and material in arson and riots.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.