With 2 more killed, 6 militants dead in long operation at Kulgam

The death toll of militants, trapped at two encounter sites in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, rose to six on July 7, as the anti-militancy operation continued in the district for the second consecutive day. Two soldiers were also killed in the firefight with the militants.

Separately, one soldier was injured in a militant attack at Rajouri.

“There were two encounters at two separate places. The bodies of six terrorists have been recovered so far,” J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain said, adding that this was a milestone achievement.

The J&K Police and the Indian Army continue to carry out combing operations at the encounter sites in Kulgam’s Chinigam and Motergam areas, where security forces, including the police and the Indian Army, circled two locations and engaged hiding militants in firefights on Saturday.

“Once the operation is fully over, we will be able to find out the identities and affiliation of the slain terrorists,” Mr. Swain said.

The DGP said security agencies would be able to take the fight to its “logical conclusion soon, even though the enemy won’t stop from its activities”.

Two soldiers were also killed in the twin gunfights. Officials said one died in the Chinigam encounter, and another in the Motergam gunfight. They were identified as Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar.

The Chinar Corps Commander, the J&K Chief Secretary, and the J&K DGP paid homage to the deceased members of the security forces. “Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both bravehearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” a spokesperson of the Army said.’

One soldier was injured as militants mounted an attack on an Army installation in Rajouri on Sunday.

Officials said militants fired at an Army camp in the Manjakot area at Galuthi in Rajouri. A search operation was launched after the attack to trace the militants.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Security personnel manning the camp retaliated. One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire that continued for half-an-hour.

Mumbai woman dies after being dragged 100 metres by luxury car in Worli

In yet another road accident caused by a speeding luxury car, a fisherwoman was killed early on July 7 when she, along with her husband, was on a scooter headed out to sell fish.

As per a police officer, the incident happened at 5.30 a.m. near Atria-The Millennium Mall at Dr. Annie Besant Road in Mumbai’s Worli. The victim who died in the accident has been identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Koliwada area of Worli.

After sourcing fish from Sassoon dock, Kaveri Nakhwa, along with her husband, was heading back to their usual spot in Worli to sell fish — a daily routine for the couple. But suddenly, a speeding luxury car (identified as BMW) rammed into their scooter and the Nakhwa couple lost control of the scooter, a police official narrated.

“Mr. Nakhwa fell off the scooter to another side, whereas his wife fell on the bonnet of the car. The car continued to drive, dragging the victim, Ms. Nakhwa, for about 100 metres before she was thrown on the road. Instead of stopping the car, the driver continued to drive and after the woman was thrown on the road, they fled the crime scene,” the official said, adding “People at the accident spot, rushed Nakhwa to the nearest Nair Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Her husband is undergoing treatment.”

Asked if the man involved in the accident was a Shiv Sena leader’s son, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “The law is equal for all and the Government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law.”

“The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray said he would not go into the “political leanings” of the driver of the car, but hoped “there will be no political refuge by the regime”.

Delhi Police book Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra for ‘derogatory’ social media post on NCW chief

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her “derogatory” social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Moitra later deleted the post.

The original post showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.

Surat building collapse: FIR registered against owners, one person held

The death toll in the collapse of a six-storey building in Gujarat’s Surat city has gone up to seven with the recovery of six more bodies overnight, police said on July 7.

A person who collected rent from the building occupants has been arrested and he and two owners of the structure have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, they said.

The residential building, which was in a dilapidated condition and located in the Pal area, collapsed at around 2.45 p.m. on July 6, as per the police.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police personnel and fire brigade were involved in the rescue operation, the Surat police said in statement.

After around three hours of operation, they managed to rescue a 20-year-old woman, named Kashish Sharma, and rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

The body of a man was pulled out on Saturday night, an official earlier said.

Rescue teams later pulled out six more bodies from the debris, according to police.

Seven bodies were recovered from the debris in the operation that continued through the night, Sachin GIDC police station inspector Jignesh Chaudhari said.

In Brief:

Abhishek Sharma announced his arrival on the big stage with a breathtaking 46-ball century as India pummelled Zimbabwe by a whopping 100 runs in the second T20I to restore parity in the five-game series. This is India’s biggest victory in terms of runs against Zimbabwe in T20Is. The young Indian side didn’t carry the baggage of a shock-13-run defeat in the series-opener as India posted a mammoth 234 for two on a track where batting wasn’t exactly easy.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

