Will file FIR in wrestlers sexual harassment case, Delhi Police inform Supreme Court

The Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court on April 28 that it will register a First Information Report (FIR) on the basis of sexual harassment allegations raised by women wrestlers, including a minor girl, against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“We have decided to register an FIR. It will be registered today,” Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the police, informed a Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the wrestlers, however said they were still worried for their lives. “We are worried on two counts. About our security and safety. We want a Special Task Force (STF). He has 40 cases against him, including that of Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” Sibal submitted.

Sibal placed on record an affidavit in a sealed cover on behalf of the alleged minor victim, highlighting the “apparent danger to her safety”. The affidavit was shared with the Solicitor-General.

The Court directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to undertake a threat assessment exercise and provide adequate security to the minor. The Bench asked the Solicitor-General to give a copy of the affidavit to the Delhi Police Commissioner to help him perceive the threats against the minor. The Court ordered the Police Commissioner to maintain the strictest confidentiality as regards the contents of the affidavit.

The Court said it would not “stand in the way” of the Police Commissioner undertaking a similar threat assessment regarding the safety of the other six wrestlers, who are petitioners in the case, and provide them security if required.

The Bench directed the Delhi Police to file an affidavit by the next date of hearing, May 5, detailing the steps taken to protect the petitioners.

Mehta objected to the petitioners’ plea that the Supreme Court should monitor the investigation. Then this would go in a different direction… We would have to file an affidavit on that point...The moment we found there was a cognisable case, we are going ahead with the registration of FIR,” he said.

Sibal indicated that the police had moved only after the case reached the Supreme Court. A formal complaint was made in January 2023. “Neither the Ministry nor the sports authorities did anything… What was their responsibility to us?” he asked.

But the Court said it would not delve into issues like monitoring of the probe or forming an STF at this stage.

“Let us see… It is an evolving situation now… As of now, we are only saying that the case is listed for hearing next Friday. We have not said anything else. Let us see their (police) affidavit first,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

Register FIRs against hate speech even in absence of complaints, Supreme Court directs States

The Supreme Court on April 28 directed States to suo motu register FIRs on hate speech incidents and proceed against offenders without waiting for someone to lodge a complaint.

A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna said the court’s order would apply to all hate-speech makers irrespective of their religion. The secular nature of the nation has to be protected, the court stressed.

The court even highlighted the specific penal provisions under which hate speech offenders ought to be booked. They are Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (public mischief), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We direct that States shall ensure that as and when hate speech happens, it attracts offences under 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 of the IPC. Suo motu action shall be taken to register cases even if no complaint is forthcoming. Offender should be proceeded against under the law,” the Supreme Court ordered, issuing notice to the States.

The Bench directed Director Generals of Police in the States to inform their subordinates about the court order so that “appropriate action in accordance with the law will be taken at the earliest”. The court said any hesitation on the part of police officers to abide by the order would be viewed as contempt.

In October, the court had passed a similar order for the immediate registration of FIRs against people who trigger communal violence with hate speeches. The court, at that point, had found it “tragic what we have reduced religion to” in the 21st century and rued the “climate of hate” in the country.

The October order was on the basis of petitions which highlighted occurrence of hate speeches targetting the Muslim community, including in events organised in Delhi and Haridwar in 2021. “The Constitution envisages Bharat as a secular nation and fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and unity and integrity of the country is one of the guiding principles enshrined in the Preamble,” the court had said in October.

Bar Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Karnataka: Congress to EC

The Congress on Friday requested the Election Commission to bar Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka for their alleged statements against the minority community.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik, met the chief election commissioner and the election commissioners, and requested the poll body to ensure a level-playing field in the state.

The delegation alleged that Shah and Adityanath made “false”, “partisan” and “communal” statements during the poll campaign in Karnataka with a view to seek electoral gains, and demanded that they be not allowed to campaign in the state.

They said the Election Commission should immediately take action against these leaders.

Briefing reporters outside the Election Commission office, Singhvi said, “We have just finished a very productive and important meeting with the EC. We complained specifically about the highly objectionable, blatantly partisan, communal and false statements coming from top BJP leadership, in particular Home Minister Amit Shah and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. They have made statements clearly against the minority community.... We have asked for a ban on campaigning by such persons,” Singhvi said.

Asked about the ‘vishkanya’ remark made against Sonia Gandhi by BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Singhvi said the party will utilise all legal options available before it, including moving the Election Commission.

“It is a very derogatory and gutter-level remark against Sonia Gandhi.... We will use all legal options including the EC,” he said.

Excise policy scam: Delhi court denies bail to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on April 28 denied bail to former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case pertains to now scrapped excise policy scam since February.

The order on the bail was announced by special judge, M.K. Nagpal. Detailed court order is awaited in the matter.

The same court, had on March 31, dismissed Sisodia’s bail application in the corruption case in the excise policy scam, saying he was “prima facie the architect” in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around ₹90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The CBI arrested the former Deputy CM on February 26 in connection with the allegation of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. The probe agency has alleged that the excise policy was modified to extend undue favours to licence holders; licence fee was waived or reduced; and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.

As alleged, the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communication and media in-charge Vijay Nair, on behalf of the party leaders, received ₹100 crore as “kickbacks” in advance from a “South Group”, whose prominent entities were Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (or BRS, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS) MLC K. Kavitha, and Aurobindo Pharma director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy.

Based on the CBI case, the ED is conducting a money laundering probe and has arrested nine persons. Its chargesheet states that a portion of the alleged kickbacks was diverted through “hawala” channels for the AAP’s poll campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election. The court had extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 29, in the money laundering case. Aam Aadmi Party leader’s lawyers pressed for his bail claiming his custody is no longer required for investigation in the case.

In Brief:

The Supreme Court on April 28 quashed cheating and forgery charges against former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal two days after he passed away. A Bench led by Justice M. R. Shah, in a judgment, said the criminal proceedings against Badal and his son and SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, before a Hoshiarpur court in Punjab was an “abuse of process of law” and a “fit case for quashing the entire proceedings”. Justice Shah, who pronounced the judgment, observed that the facts of the case did not contain any of the ingredients of the offences under which the Badals were charged and arraigned as accused.

