What’s the harm if person provides caste details for Bihar survey, asks SC

August 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 18) asked what was the harm if a person provided the details of caste or sub-caste during the Bihar caste survey when an individual’s data was not going to be published by the State.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti on August 18 commenced hearing a batch of pleas challenging the August 1 decision of the Patna High Court which gave the go-ahead to the caste survey. Some of these petitions have claimed the exercise was an infringement of people’s right to privacy.

“If someone gives the name of his caste or sub-caste, and if that data is not published, then what is the harm. What is being sought to be released is cumulative figures. How does that affect the right to privacy? What questions (in the questionnaire prepared for the survey) do you think are contrary to Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution,” the Bench asked senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan, appearing for NGO ‘Youth for Equality’.

The NGO is among various petitioners that have challenged the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste survey. At the outset, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the Bihar government, said the caste survey was completed on August 6 and the data gathered uploaded by August 12.

The Bench told Divan it is not issuing notice on the petitions as then the question will arise about interim relief and the hearing will get pushed back to November or December. Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, representing one of the petitioners, said they are aware that the exercise has been completed but would argue for a stay on the publication of the data.

The Bench said it is not going to stay something unless a prima facie case is made out as there is a judgement of the High Court in favour of the State government.

“Whether you like it or not, the data has been uploaded,” the Bench told the counsel.

The data, which has been collected during the survey, has been uploaded on the BIJAGA (Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana) app. The Bench told Divan there are two things — one that individual data will not be made public and two that the cumulative data will be shared with different departments for analysis.

Divan said if individual data is not to be released, then where is the issue. During the hearing, Justice Khanna said unfortunately in Bihar, normally the caste of an individual is known to neighbours although such a situation does not exist in a city like Delhi.

Vadiyanathan contended a Constitution Bench of this court had in 2017 ruled that the right to privacy cannot be infringed upon except under a fair, just and reasonable law with a legitimate aim.

“There is no law but an executive order (for caste survey) and no reasons have been given and communicated in that order....What is infringed is Article 14 and 21 (right to equality before law and right to life and personal liberty) and a normal executive order will not suffice,” he contended.

The Bench said the notification for caste survey is not a quasi-judicial order where there is a need to communicate the reason. “This is an administrative decision, where there may not be much detail for the public,” the Bench added.

Vaidyanathan said mere notification cannot take the nature of statute or law as envisioned in the 2017 verdict in the K.S. Puttaswamy case, which dealt with the right to privacy.

“When Article 21 is sought to be invaded, it has to be supported by a statute not a notification. Please see the questions which were asked from the public in the survey,” Vaidyanathan told the Bench, while referring to the questionnaire.

The Bench then asked him which questions he thought were contrary to Article 21 of the Constitution and infringed the right to privacy. Vaidyanathan responded by saying people have been asked about their gender, caste, income and answering all these questions have been made mandatory.

“Anything related to caste is a matter of privacy. All the 17 questions are made mandatory to be answered by the public and only the Aadhaar number is voluntary,” the senior lawyer said, adding that the real question is can the public be asked to furnish these details in the absence of a law.

The Bench said there was no penalty if the public does not give these details. The Bench adjourned the hearing for August 21 after senior advocate Aprajita Singh said she needs time to make her submissions.

On August 7, the top court had refused to stay the Patna High Court’s order giving the go-ahead for the caste survey. Besides the pleas filed by NGOs ‘Youth for Equality’ and ‘Ek Soch Ek Paryas’, another petition has been filed by Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar, who has contended that the notification issued by the State government for the exercise is against the constitutional mandate. There are some other petitions.

Three killed in Manipur’s Ukhrul, first such attack in a kuki village in Naga district

In a fresh incident of violence, three village volunteers were killed by unidentified armed miscreants at Thawai Kuki village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, a Naga dominated area, police said on August 18.

Days ago, an Assam Rifles (AR) unit posted near the village was withdrawn, there were no other security forces present in the area.

This is the first attack of its kind in the Naga majority district since ethnic violence erupted between the tribal Kuki and the majority Meitei community in the State on May 3. There are 14 Kuki villages nestled in the district. Earlier on June 1, an incident of arson was reported from the area when two villages were burnt down.

The village volunteers were present in their bunkers and were most probably killed in their sleep around 5 am on August 18. The bodies were mutilated, a community representative said.

The deceased have been identified as Thangkhokai Haokip (31), Jamkhogin Haokip (35) and Hollenson Baite (20). Ningshem Vashum, Superintendent of Police, Ukhrul told The Hindu that the killers are yet to be identified but it is suspected that “Meitei militants” carried out the attack.

A defence source said that valley based insurgent groups are suspected to be behind the killings. Mangboi Bungte, a local, said that owing to security concerns many Kuki families from nearby Kangpokpi district had sent women and children to stay in the villages in the Naga district.

“Even though no attack has taken place in Ukhrul, barring one incident of arson, the village volunteers had set up a bunker since early May. On Friday, the unidentified armed men killed the village guards in their bunker. They had multiple bullet wounds and were also attacked with sharp edged weapons,” Bungte said.

He added that an Assam Rifles unit posted around 3 kilometres from the village was recently removed owing to pressure by Meitei groups. A source confirmed that the unit was relocated on July 30 due to operational requirement.

The Meitei civil society groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators in the valley have demanded the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from the buffer areas, where Kuki and Meitei settlements are adjacent to each other, alleging bias and supporting “one side” only.

On August 7, the BJP State leadership submitted a memorandum to prime minister Narendra Modi that the “Assam Rifles has been charged by the public for their biased role in tackling the situation by favouring and supporting one side only.”

The Kuki groups have opposed the withdrawal of AR questioning the role of State police commandos in the present violence. More than 150 people have been killed since the violence began May 3.

There are 34 recognised Scheduled Tribes in Manipur, which comprises different kuki and Naga tribes, which put together come up to about 40% of the State’s population.

Supreme Court to hear Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case related to 2020 Delhi riots after two weeks

The Supreme Court on August 18 adjourned the hearing of Umar Khalid’s bail plea in a UAPA case linked to the February 2020 riots in the National Capital.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi said that the bail plea will have to be heard on a non-miscellaneous day and ordered it to be listed after 2 weeks. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing on behalf of Khalid agreed to the suggestion and accordingly, the matter was posted after 2 weeks.

In the Supreme Court, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are non-miscellaneous days, when matters requiring prolonged hearings are taken up. On August 17, Umar Khalid’s hopes for an effective bail hearing were dashed when his case was listed and then dropped from the Supreme Court cause list. The case had come up for hearing last on August 9 before a Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and P.K. Mishra. However, Justice Mishra recused himself, and the case was adjourned to August 17 to be heard by another combination of judges.

The former JawaharlalNehru University student leader is accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in a case linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots case. Khalid is accused of being part of a “larger conspiracy” behind the communal violence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Khalid, has been repeatedly pointing out in court that his client has been in jail for over two years, arguing that a hearing on his plea for personal liberty should not be delayed any longer.

The Delhi High Court had refused to grant bail to Khalid last October, saying that he was in constant touch with the other co-accused and that the allegations against him were prima facie true.

The High Court had said that the acts of the accused prima facie qualified as a “terrorist act” under the UAPA. It had said that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act had “metamorphosed into violent riots”, which “prima facie seemed to be orchestrated at the conspiratorial meetings”, adding that the statements of the witnesses indicate Khalid’s “active involvement” in the protests.

How will the Jan Vishwas Bill impact makers of substandard drugs?

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill was passed in Parliament earlier this month. The government says the law will help improve ‘ease of doing business’. It will amend 183 provisions in 42 different laws. These amendments aim to eliminate imprisonment or excessive fines for minor offences. While this sounds good, the Bill has drawn criticism for the amendments it makes to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

One of the amendments is to Section 27 (d) of the Act. This change will allow for compounding of an offence by a drug manufacturer -- they can pay a fine instead of undergoing criminal proceedings. Critics say this would allow manufacturers of substandard drugs to get away lightly. They claim that this is dangerous as a drug that is not of standard quality (NSQ) could prove to be potentially lethal or lead to antibiotic resistance.

Is this criticism valid? Or is this amendment a reasonable move that will aid ease of doing business in the pharma sector?

S. Ve Shekher case: Persons who forward abusive social media posts cannot shirk liability: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court made it clear to actor and former MLA S. Ve Shekher on Friday, August 18 that a person who mechanically forwards abusive or derogatory social media posts without actually reading or thinking them through is liable to face the consequences, which may extend to criminal action.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra did not seem very impressed when Shekher, who is accused of sharing a vulgar post about women journalists, said he had applied eye drops and his fingers accidentally touched the ‘send’ button.

“Why do you have to forward social media posts even when you have drops in your eyes,” Justice Gavai asked senior advocate S. Nagamuthu, appearing for Shekher.

Nagamuthu said social media had become “essential part of our lives”, and it was hard to ignore it.

“We manage well without social media… we don’t find social media essential in our lives,” Justice Gavai retorted.

The court asked Nagamuthu his client’s age. The lawyer said Shekher was 72 years old. “At that age, is he doing all this? Why do you forward such messages… if you use social media, you should have been more careful,” Justice Gavai said.

The top court refused to interfere with the Madras High Court decision, refusing to quash multiple criminal cases filed against Shekher. The Facebook post shared by him date back to April 19, 2018.

The High Court had expressed its reluctance to even translate the post, saying the message was “despicable”, to say the least. “We live in an era where social media has virtually taken over the lives of every individual in the world. We are now suffering from a virtual information diarrhoea where everyone is bombarded with messages. That is the reason as to why a person must exercise social responsibility while creating or forwarding a message,” the High Court had noted.

In Brief:

About 12% of sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha are billionaires, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having the highest percentage of such parliamentarians, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The ADR and the National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed and updated the criminal, financial and other background details of 225 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs. The total assets of seven Members of Parliament (MPs) analysed from Telangana is ₹5,596 crore, that of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh is ₹3,823 crore, and 30 MPs analysed from Uttar Pradesh have total assets worth ₹1,941 crore.

