WFI chief says wrestlers have become toys of Congress, Opposition parties

April 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Embattled WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 30 praised Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for not associating himself with the ongoing protest by top wrestlers of the country, saying Yadav was “standing with the truth”.

Singh is in the eye of a storm after the grapplers levelled sexual harassment charges against him and demanded registration of an FIR against him as well as his ouster from the WFI.

“I want to thank the leader of Samajwadi party, Akhilesh Yadav, (for not siding with the protesting wrestlers). I know him since his childhood. I am elder to him. Though there are political differences between us, Akhilesh knows the truth,” he said.

Singh, who has remained defiant of not quitting his post, however, said he was ready to resign if it would make the protesters go back home and sleep peacefully. He added that the protesters are mere “toys” in the hands of the Opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh also said that players associated with the railways were sitting at the protest site in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, and wondered why the Railway Board was not stopping them.

At least 11 dead after gas leak in Punjab’s Ludhiana

At least 11 people were killed and four others were reported unconscious in an incident of gas leakage from a local factory unit in Punjab’s Ludhiana. Four more people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The area has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there, police said. A 50-member team of the National Disaster Response Force has also reached the site.

A government statement said that 11 persons were dead in the incident. Police said the casualties included five women and six men. Two boys aged 10 and 13 were among the dead.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the incident occurred in Giaspura area of Ludhiana in the morning. The source of gas leakage and type of gas is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the incident and added that all possible help will be being provided. The district administration announced ₹2 lakh compensation each for the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for those who were taken ill in the incident.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told reporters, “It is likely that there is some gas contamination. We are collecting samples from manholes. It is quite likely that some chemical reacted with methane in manholes.”

Mann Ki Baat has become my spiritual journey: PM Modi says on 100th episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 11 a.m. on the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, noting that the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

The 30-minute-long 100th episode has also been broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“Mann Ki Baat has become my spiritual journey, a journey from ‘me’ to the ‘whole’... just like people worship their deities by offering prasad... for me Mann Ki Baat is a way of devotion,” Modi said, while remarking that the programme gave him a solution to connect with people.

The PM also said that it was emotional and nostalgic thinking about the “heroes” who were mentioned in the programme and who have “made this programme a reality”.

During the 100th episode, he also had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives.

“Be it ‘Swachh Bharat’, Khadi or ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, issued raised in Mann Ki Baat became public movements,” Modi said.

Air India Dubai-Delhi flight incident | DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO, head of flight safety

Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline’s lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, according to a senior official.

A show cause notice has also been issued to the airline’s Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe.

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the DGCA about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit.

The show cause notices were issued to the Air India CEO and head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to the DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator’s safety instructions, the senior official said. Besides, there was a delay in investigating the incident. Both executives were given 15 days to respond to the show cause notices.

Chinese ‘citizen journalist’ who reported on COVID-19 to be released after 3 years

Chinese authorities were preparing on April 30 to release a man who disappeared three years ago after publicising videos of overcrowded hospitals and bodies during the COVID-19 outbreak, a relative and another person familiar with his case said.

Fang Bin and other members of the public who were dubbed citizen journalists posted details of the pandemic in early 2020 on the internet and social media, embarrassing Chinese officials who faced criticism for failing to control the outbreak.

The last video of Fang, a seller of traditional Chinese clothing, posted on Twitter was a piece of paper reading, “All citizens resist, hand power back to the people.”

Fang’s case is part of Beijing’s crackdown on criticism of China’s early handling of the pandemic, as the ruling Communist Party seeks to control the narrative of the country.

He was scheduled to be released on Sunday, according to two people who did not want to be identified for fear of government retribution. One of them said Fang was sentenced to three years in prison for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a vague charge traditionally used against political dissidents.

In Brief:

India’s Sumit Nagal clinches Rome ATP Challenger title

India’s tennis ace Sumit Nagal became the country’s first player to win an ATP Challenger event on European clay court, pulling off an upset win over higher-ranked Dutchman Jesper de Jong in Rome. The 25-year-old Nagal defeated de Jong, more than 100 places above the Indian in the ATP singles rankings, 6-3 6-2 to clinch his third ATP Challenger title and the first since the triumph in Buenos Aires in 2019. Nagal, ranked 347th in the world, had little difficulty overcoming his Dutch opponent three years younger and currently ranked 234th in the world.

India brings back another batch of 229 people from Sudan

India brought home another batch of 229 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan. The fresh batch of evacuees arrived in Bengaluru, a day after 365 people returned from the African country to Delhi. The total number of Indians who have been brought back home from Sudan now stands at 1,954.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.