WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won’t resign, blames Congress

April 29, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 29 said he is ready for “any kind of investigation” but won’t resign from his post as it would mean he has accepted the charges against him.

“I am completely innocent and have full faith in Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation,” he said. “Resigning as president of Wrestling Federation of India is not a big deal for me, but I will not resign as a criminal.”

On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra’s meeting with the wrestlers, Singh said, “Today it has been seen who is behind this controversy. I have been saying from the beginning that an industrialist and the Congress have a hand in this. They are upset with me.”

The Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh on April 28. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

Singh claimed all the demands of women wrestlers have been accepted. “An FIR has been lodged against me, yet they are sitting on dharna. Why?” he said.

Defamation case | Gujarat High Court posts Rahul Gandhi’s plea for final hearing on May 2

The Gujarat High Court posted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea challenging a Surat court order declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case for final hearing on May 2.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued on behalf of Gandhi, told the Gujarat High Court that “very serious ex-facie vitiating factors” about the trial’s process led to the conviction of Gandhi in the case over his “Modi surname” remark. Justice Hemant Prachchhak of the High Court took up the criminal revision application filed by Gandhi.

If the High Court allows his plea, it could pave the way for Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

“In the case of a public servant or a legislator, it has very serious additional irreversible consequences — to the person, the constituency, and also drastic consequences of re-election,” Singhvi told the court.

Large presence of Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean region, India keeping close watch: Navy Chief

There is a “large presence” of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region and India keeps a “very close watch” on the developments in the region to protect and preserve its national interests in the maritime domain, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said.

During an interaction he also said that the Indian Navy is seized of the docking of various PLA Navy ships at ports in Pakistan and it is “keeping a watch on it”.

Asked about the threat aspects, he spoke of both conventional and non-conventional threats, besides those emerging from what he described as “silent and inclusive paradigm” resulting in a “web of threats” that are emerging.

Admiral Kumar said the Pakistan Navy is modernising itself at a good pace and seeks to become a 50-platform force in 10-15 years, and they are adding new corvettes and frigates to their fleet.

As far as China is concerned, in the last 10 years, a large number of ships and submarines have been commissioned by it, the third aircraft carrier is under construction, and much larger destroyers they are working on, he said, adding, “we feel this will plateau at some time”.

“There is a large presence of Chinese vessels. At any point of time, there are 3-6 Chinese warships in the India Ocean Region,” he said, adding some are close to the Gulf of Oman, and some in the eastern part of the IOR, among other places.

Chinese research vessels are ever present, numbering from 2-4 and Chinese fishing vessels as well. So, there is a large presence of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region, and India Navy keeps track of it, he added.

“So, we refine our plans, actions that are required to be taken, and this also feeds into our capability development,” the Navy Chief said.

People of Karnataka will respond to verbal abuse by Congress with votes, says PM Modi

In an oblique response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ remark against him and also Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ comment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the response to the ’verbal abuse’ would come in the form of votes in the Assembly elections in Karnataka on May 10. Counting of votes is on May 13.

“It is a tradition of Congress to insult whoever works for the poor, and the country. I am not the only person who was attacked like this. You remember they had attacked with the ‘Chowkidar Chor (thief)’ slogan. Later, they said ‘Modi Chor’. Then, they said, the entire OBC community comprises thieves. Now, at the beginning of this election in Karnataka, they dared to call Lingayat brothers and sisters thieves… Congress people, just open your ears and listen to me. Whenever you verbally abused somebody, you got such a punishment in response that you could not stand up again. This time also, the answer to your abuse and insult would be given through votes,” Modi said at an election rally in Humnabad of Bidar district in north Karnataka.

He also spoke about the development and welfare initiatives of the Union and State governments in Karnataka before adopting an aggressive tone while responding to Congress’ criticisms by claiming that he was targeted by the party leaders 91 times with various derogatory words.

“Congress will continue to waste time in abusing others while I will continue to work round-the-clock in the service of people. With your [people] blessings, all abuses will get reduced to dust,” he added.

“Congress did not spare even the architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar. Once, Babasaheb himself publicly explained in detail about how Congress repeatedly attacked him with verbal abuse. Congress called the great man a rakshasa (demon), a traitor, and a fraud. We see how it is abusing Veer Savarkar these days. Many great personalities are similarly victimised by Congress’ verbal offensive. Congress is abusing Modi in the same way that they had abused Babasaheb and Veer Savarkar. I feel honoured for being treated at par with such great personalities. I consider it a reward,” Modi said.

Twitter takes down tweets globally in response to Punjab & Haryana High Court directive

Twitter globally took down tweets from Indian users in response to an order from the Punjab & Haryana High Court issued in February, according to information from the social media platform provided to Saurav Das, a transparency activist and journalist whose posts were removed from the platform recently. The Hindu has seen a copy of the notice, sent to Das after he filed a complaint with Twitter under provisions of the IT Rules, 2021.

It is uncommon for Twitter to take down content globally in response to a regional request, especially when the reported content is not illegal in other parts of the world.

The Hindu first reported the global takedown of Das’s tweets on April 8. Only one other instance has been recorded of a global takedown from a regional request for content that didn’t otherwise break Twitter’s own rules, in what the company said was due to a product error. This was in 2017.

The Punjab & Haryana High Court Bench of Justices G.S. Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan that ordered the takedowns did not mention Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who the removed tweets by Das quoted.

A review of the court orders in the case reveals that the matter is a suo motu contempt proceeding initiated by the court against three individuals. The court ruled that the three individuals were tarnishing its reputation with certain remarks.

Das is not one of those three individuals, and the court orders don’t mention Shah. While it is unclear how these tweets ended up in the proceeding, Twitter seems to have complied with the global takedown order.

The court had relied on a global takedown that was ordered against Facebook in 2019 by the Delhi High Court as precedent for issuing this order. Another tweet by Balwinder Sekhon, one of the respondents in the case, was also “withheld in: Worldwide,” according to a message on Twitter. The Hindu was not able to verify if tweets from a third account that were ordered to be removed by the court were indeed removed, as the account has since been deleted or deactivated.

In Brief:

Galwan hero’s wife becomes Army officer; posted to eastern Ladakh

Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, has been commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant, officials said. She has been posted to a frontline base along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, they said. Lt. Singh completed her one-year training at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

Air strikes, artillery continue as Sudan fighting enters third week

The sounds of air strikes, anti-aircraft weaponry and artillery could be heard in Khartoum early on April 29 and dark smoke rose over parts of the city, as fighting in Sudan entered a third week. Air strikes, tanks and artillery rocked Khartoum and the adjacent cities of Bahri and Ombdurman. Many residents were pinned down by urban warfare with scant food, fuel, water and power. At least 512 people have been killed and close to 4,200 wounded, according to the U.N., which believes the real toll is much higher. More than 75,000 people were internally displaced, according to the U.N. Only 16% of hospitals were operating as normal in the capital.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.