West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose flies to Delhi, likely to submit report on panchayat poll violence

July 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on on July 9 flew to New Delhi, where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections in the State, an official said.

Mr. Bose is likely to meet Mr. Shah on July 10 morning, the official told PTI.

The State Governor had visited various places, mostly in North 24 Parganas district, and taken stock of the situation on Saturday during the polling.

He had met family members of an injured person and had also visited a hospital, where the person was undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the toll in the violence during panchayat elections in West Bengal rose to 15 after a person was found dead in South 24 Parganas, and two others succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

Court frames murder charges against six for burning a person alive during Delhi riots

Delhi’s Karkardooma court on July 8 framed charges against six men for allegedly setting one Shahbaz on fire, leading to his death during the riots in north-east Delhi in 2020. The court maintained that the act was pre-planned to take revenge against Muslims.

The framing of charges was carried out by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, who framed charges against Aman, Vikram, Rahul Sharma, Ravi Sharma, Dinesh Sharma and Ranjeet Rana, for the offences of murder, rioting, attacking a particular community, dacoity, and criminal conspiracy.

The court observed that some of the witnesses had seen the act, which resulted in the commission of offences in a pre-planned manner and in an active conspiracy with each other.

“...[T]he sole aim of the mob of taking revenge from Muslim community,” the court said.

The order added that, from the statement of a witness, it was on record that the accused persons were actively part of the mob, which had earlier gathered on February 24, 2020 and planned to riot the following day.

“Accused persons joined this mob being aware of the planning. They had also done so by being an active member of an unlawful assembly having its common object of causing harm and damage to the person and property of Muslim community, violating the provisions of Section 144 CrPC, promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, causing the killing of the present victim, i.e., deceased Shahbaz,” the court further said.

Accused Mr. Aman has also been charged under Section 412 of IPC for keeping the wrist-watch of the deceased, which was recovered from him and was identified in the judicial Test Identification Parade.

The matter pertains to the death of Shahbaz, who was burnt alive on February 25, 2020. The body of the deceased was discovered by a Sub-Inspector after Shahbaz’s friend lodged a complaint that he was missing with the Khajuri Khas Police Station.

The family of the deceased informed the police that Shahbaz had gone to buy medicines for his eyes and was stuck in the riots. It is when his kin began searching for him that they were told by a person named Ankit that their brother had been burnt alive. The identification of the remains was carried out with the deceased’s father’s DNA.

Supreme Court Collegium agrees to Justice Sam Koshy’s request, transfers him to Telangana

The Supreme Court Collegium has changed within 24 hours its proposal to transfer a Chhattisgarh High Court judge to Madhya Pradesh.

The change of plans happened when the judge, Justice P. Sam Koshy, requested the Collegium “for a transfer to any High Court other than the High Court of Madhya Pradesh”.

On July 5, the Collegium had proposed to shift him to Madhya Pradesh.

The very next day, on July 6, agreeing to the judge’s request for a transfer to a High Court other than Madhya Pradesh, the Collegium reconsidered its July 5 recommendation and proposed his transfer to Telangana.

Incidentally, Justice Koshy had himself opted to move out of Chhattisgarh, where he was appointed a judge in 2013.

“Mr. Justice Koshy has volunteered for a transfer out of Chhattisgarh. On reconsideration of the recommendation made by this Collegium yesterday, the Collegium resolves to recommend that he be transferred to the High Court for the State of Telangana, instead of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh,” the Collegium resolution dated July 6 said.

Monsoon rains swing from 10% deficit to surplus in 8 days

The bountiful rains in many parts of India in the first eight days of July have bridged the rainfall deficit for the entire country, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data. The cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season has reached 243.2 mm, which is 2% above the normal of 239.1 mm.

However, there are large-scale regional variations in rainfall.

While the eastern and northeastern region has recorded a deficiency of 17% (375.3 mm against a normal of 454 mm), north India has witnessed 59% excess rainfall (199.7 mm against a normal of 125.5%), the latest IMD data showed.

Central India, where a large number of farmers rely on monsoonal rains, has recorded 264.9 mm rainfall against a normal of 255.1 mm, an excess of 4%.

The rainfall deficiency in south India has reduced from 45% to 23%.

At the end of June, the cumulative rainfall for the entire country was 148.6 mm, which was 10% below the normal precipitation. However, the recent rains have significantly improved the situation.

In Brief:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to President Droupadi Murmu alleging that the actions of Governor R.N. Ravi proved he was biased and was not fit to continue in the Constitutional post. Mr. Stalin also listed out four major issues in which he alleged was unbecoming of the Governor. Mr. Stalin wrote the letter on Saturday (July 8), when Mr. Ravi had a “purposeful” meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.