We may consider interim bail for Kejriwal due to polls, Supreme Court tells Enforcement Directorate

May 03, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Supreme Court forewarned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 3 that it may “consider” granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case due to the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

“Let me make it clear, we may consider interim bail because of elections,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna informed Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED.

Justice Khanna, heading a two-judge Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, pointedly asked the ED when the polling phase in Delhi was scheduled.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Mr. Kejriwal, said the polling was in the sixth phase on May 25. Campaigning would cease on May 23.

India press freedom score falls, says Reporters sans Frontieres

India’s score in the World Press Freedom Index fell over the last year, from 36.62 to 31.28, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF for Reporters sans Frontières), which puts together an annual index of freedom enjoyed by journalists in 180 jurisdictions. India’s rank improved from 161 in 2023 to 159 in 2024, but this was because other countries had slipped in their rankings. The government has in the past dismissed international rankings of freedoms in India as propaganda.

Norway and Denmark topped the RSF table while Eritrea was at the bottom, with Syria just ahead of it.

Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his papers from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli constituency, barely an hour before nominations closed for the Lok Sabha seat on May 3.

Earlier, in the morning, the Congress ended the suspense over Amethi and Rae Bareli, announcing his candidature from the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

Mr. Gandhi had lost from the adjoining Amethi constituency in 2019, but won from Wayanad in Kerala – a seat he is contesting this time as well.

He was accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as he filed his papers around 2 p.m. on the last day for filing nominations for the May 20 phase of polling.

CBSE class 10, 12 board examination results expected after May 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 3 announced that the results of the 2023-24 Class 10 and 12 board exams, will likely be declared after May 20. A statement to this effect can be found on their website.

Students and parents are advised to monitor the official CBSE website (https://www.cbse.gov.in/) for the latest updates regarding the result declaration date and time.

Political worker claims she was raped in official quarters of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

In the rape case registered against Prajwal Revanna in Bengaluru on May 1, a 44-year-old political worker has accused the Hassan MP of raping her in his official quarters in Hassan city in 2021.

The complainant told the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that the JD(S) leader allegedly threatened to kill her and her husband if she did not cooperate before raping her at the MP quarters in Hassan city in 2021. She alleged that Prajwal Revanna recorded the sexual act on his phone and was blackmailing her with the footage, forcing her to have sex with him multiple times between January 1, 2021, and April 25, 2024.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she had not complained fearing for her life and that of husband’s. She registered a complaint in Bengaluru on May 1 with the CID after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up by the government of Karnataka to investigate alleged multiple instances of sexual abuse by Prajwal Revanna.

INCOIS seeks halt in beach activities on May 4 and 5, issues alert to coastal States on rough seas

INCOIS – Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, has cautioned the States of Goa, Maharastra West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshwadeep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands of “total suspension of operational/recreational activities at beach/nearshore regions on the coastal States both on the east and west on May 4 and 5.

This is because of the possibility of swell surges and rough sea conditions associated with the effect of high-period swell waves that are approaching from the distant southern Indian Ocean. Fishermen and coastal populations have been particularly advised to be cautious about possible surging of waves like the gushing of sea water intermittently in the nearshore/beach region, particularly in low-lying areas.

Senior scientist and group director T. Balakrishnan Nair informed on Friday afternoon that the high period swells had started at approximately 10,000 km away from the Indian coast on April 26 in the southern Atlantic Ocean (15E and 60S) and slowly moved towards southern Indian Ocean (~35-55E; 60-50S) around April 28.

