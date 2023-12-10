Vishnu Deo Sai set to become Chhattisgarh Chief Minister 

December 10, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader from Sarguja region, has been chosen as the BJP Legislature Party leader and the potential Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, on December 11.

His name was proposed by former Chief Minister Raman Singh and supported by former Minister and senior MLA Brijmohan Agrawal.

After being elected as BJP legislature party leader, Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai along with BJP MLAs reached the Raj Bhavan in Raipur to stake claim to form the next government in Chhattisgarh.

Senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal told reporters, “We have handed over a letter to the Governor stating that Sai ji has been elected as the legislative party leader.” However, Mr. Agrawal said that the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be informed later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sai won the recently concluded Assembly polls from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh, a region the BJP has swept.

Mr. Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former State chief and former Union Minister.

Mr. Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions.

He served as State president of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters.

Cyclone Michaung | Cash relief likely to cover 25 to 30 lakh families in T.N.

The Tamil Nadu government’s cash relief of ₹6,000 each for cyclone Michaung- and flood-affected residents may cover nearly 25 lakh to 30 lakh families in Chennai and parts of the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

The distribution is to be carried out through fair price shops, keeping ration cards as the basis. Of the beneficiaries to be covered, a large chunk of them is in Chennai, where the number of cards is in the range of 17 lakh to 18 lakh. In the neighbouring districts, taluks not hit by the cyclone will not be covered.

The exact number of beneficiaries will be known only after the distribution, as certain stipulations are going to be laid down in the Government Order, which will empower District Collectors to notify the affected areas. The move to provide the relief would cost at least ₹1,500 crore to the exchequer.

The government’s focus is on those whose “livelihood opportunities” have been adversely affected. “Most probably, a detailed government order will be out on Monday,” says a senior official in the government. The order will stipulate every detail in this regard. The distribution is likely to begin in a week or so.

Asked why the mode of direct benefit transfer through banks has not been used, one of the officials replies that during the run-up to the launch of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, it was found that the same bank accounts were mentioned in respect of multiple ration cards. Approximately, such cases accounted for 15% to 20% of the applicants. “Now, we do not have time for verification as we are keen on providing the relief amount as early as possible,” observes the official.

Mayawati has named nephew as successor, says party leader

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati named her nephew Akash Anand as her political successor on Sunday in Lucknow, according to a senior office bearer of the BSP. The occasion was an all India party meeting

“Akash Anand has been declared the uttaradhikari (heir) by Behanji (Mayawati). She asked us to work hard for the 2024 parliamentary polls,” Udayveer Singh, BSP district head from Shahjahanpur told reporters in Lucknow. The BSP’s official statement issued after the meeting did not mention any such decision or anything about leadership succession. Mr. Singh, added that Mr. Anand, has been given the responsibility of strengthening the organisation in different states, where the party is weak, apart from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Akash Anand, 28, national coordinator of the party, was at the BSP chief’s side during the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. Mr. Anand’s stature is growing within the party, evident from his active campaigning during the recent assembly polls when he also led a 13-kilometre ‘Swabhiman Sankalp Yatra’ in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s anniversary. The BSP won two seats in Rajasthan but failed to win any seat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

The BSP chief asked party leaders and workers to strive hard with the 2024 polls in mind and remain alert for foul play by opposition parties who are leaving no stone unturned to damage the BSP. “Party leaders and workers must work with devotion and dedication to help the BSP get a favourable verdict in the upcoming parliamentary polls. At the same time it is also necessary to remain alert for foul play by parties that are out to thwart the BSP, which is a movement of marginalised sections,” said the former four time U.P. CM.

The BSP, a Dalit centric party used to be a major political force in U.P. in the 1990s and 2000s, but has witnessed a gradual decline in the last decade. The party polled only 12.8 percent votes, its lowest in almost three decades in the 2022 assembly elections. The State is now dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Fourth meeting of leaders of INDIA bloc will be held on December 19

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will meet on December 19 in Delhi. This will be the bloc’s first meeting in three months as all activities related to it were paused with the Congress focusing on the five-State Assembly elections.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced the date on X (formerly Twitter).

The top agenda of the meeting is to begin talks on seat sharing as was resolved in the bloc’s last meeting held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. Several Opposition parties have said, both privately and publicly, that the seat-sharing formula should have been in place by October-end and it is already too late. The campaign, they argued, can’t be structured without the seat-sharing formula.

The Congress with its defeat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, is in a relatively weak position to negotiate. In Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Maharashtra the alliance is in place. However, problems will arise in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal. In West Bengal, both Trinamool Congress and the Left will insist that they will not ally with each other, leaving the Congress torn between the two. In Delhi and Punjab, the Congress will have to strike an alliance with their political opponents Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The State unit in Punjab, according to the sources, is inimical to having any electoral understanding with the very party that trounced them. In Uttar Pradesh, after the Madhya Pradesh snub, the Samajwadi Party that is the dominant force, is not willing to cede too large a space for the Congress.

The allies are also deeply unhappy with the Congress for going solo in the five-State Assembly elections. Two days before counting for the Assembly elections, the Congress had reached out to the leaders of INDIA bloc and called for a meeting on December 6. But at least three top leaders including Trinamool president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, and Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed their inability to attend the meeting. The meeting was then reframed as one for the Parliamentary leaders of the INDIA bloc, where they revisited their strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament.

In Brief:

The first Interpol operation against fraud schemes fuelled by victims of human trafficking has unearthed further evidence that the trend is expanding beyond the southeast Asian region. Indian enforcement agencies also participated in the exercise. According to the Interpol, the Telangana police registered one of the first cases in India of human trafficking committed for the purpose of forcing victims to commit cyber fraud. As it turned out, an accountant was lured to a southeast Asian country, where he was made to participate in the online fraud schemes and subjected to inhuman conditions. He was able to leave following the payment of a ransom.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.