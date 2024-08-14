Vinesh Phogat’s appeal dismissed by Court of Arbitration for Sport

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against Olympic disqualification from Olympic Games final has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Indian Olympic Association said on August 14.

Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time of the weigh-in on the morning of the women’s 50kg freestyle final last week.

In a statement, IOA President P.T. Usha expressed “shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large,” the IOA stated.

The rejection of Vinesh’s appeal means India’s tally from the Paris Olympics will be of six medals which includes one silver and five bronze.

Tendencies that stoke discord on perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on August 14 emphasised the need to strengthen affirmative action as a tool for inclusion while urging the rejection of divisive tendencies rooted in perceived social hierarchies.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, Murmu highlighted the steady progress of political democracy in India, asserting that it reflects advancements towards social democracy.

She noted that the nation thrives on its diversity and plurality, moving forward as a cohesive entity.

“Social justice is a top priority for the Narendra Modi government, which has initiated unprecedented measures for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalised communities,” the President stated.

She quoted B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, emphasising that “political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy” and said steady progress of political democracy testifies to the progress made towards the consolidation of social democracy.

The spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of our social life. We move together as a cohesive nation with our diversity and plurality. Affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion. I firmly believe that in a vast country like ours, tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected,” she said.

Murmu detailed several government initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised groups, including the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ), which provides direct financial assistance, and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), focused on improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

She also mentioned the NAMASTE scheme, designed to eliminate manual scavenging by ensuring sanitation workers do not engage in hazardous tasks.

The President stressed the importance of justice in its broadest sense, particularly in terms of gender and climate justice.

She acknowledged that while women in Indian society are seen as equals, traditional prejudices persist.

Murmu said that government efforts have tripled budget allocations for women’s welfare over the past decade, leading to increased female labor participation and an improved sex ratio at birth.

“But I am glad to note that the government has given equal importance to women’s welfare and women’s empowerment. The budget allocation for this purpose has more than tripled in the last decade,” she said.

She cited the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women Reservation Act) as a significant step towards women’s empowerment.

Speaking about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, President Murmu highlighted the record number of nearly 97 crore eligible voters, describing it as the largest electoral exercise in history.

She commended the Election Commission and security personnel for ensuring a smooth electoral process, asserting that the widespread exercise of franchise is a powerful endorsement of democracy.

“When such a large number of people exercise their franchise, it is a resounding vote for the idea of democracy. India’s successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world,” she said.

Recognising farmers as “Annadata” (providers of food), she praised their contributions to India’s agricultural self-reliance. “With this, they have contributed immensely to making India self-reliant in agriculture and feeding our people,” she said.

Murmu also noted substantial improvements in infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports, driven by strategic planning and effective institutions.

Additionally, she pointed to the government’s promotion of sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence, creating a conducive environment for startups and enhancing India’s appeal as an investment destination.

“Considering the great potential of futuristic technology, the government has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups which will propel their growth. It has made India an even more attractive investment destination,” she said.

With increased transparency in the banking and financial sector, she expressed optimism about the prospects for economic growth that could elevate India among developed nations.

In her address, the President also acknowledged the observance of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day), reflecting on the human tragedy of partition, which resulted in immense suffering and loss of life.

“As we prepare to celebrate our Independence Day, we must remember the unparalleled tragedy and stand in solidarity with those families affected,” she concluded.

Army captain killed, civilian injured in J&K encounter with militants in Doda’s Assar area

An Army captain was killed and a civilian was injured in the ongoing encounter with militants in Assar forests area of Doda, in Jammu and Kashmir, on August 14.

One militant is suspected to have been injured in the encounter. A rifle and ammunition were seized from the encounter site.

The militants were engaged in a firefight on August 13 evening. Meanwhile, the search operation is continuing in the area.

The encounter broke out in a thickly forested area during a cordon and search operation (CASO) launched by a joint team to track down a group of foreign terrorists hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt, they said. A civilian was also injured in the gunbattle that came a day ahead of Independence Day.

Four blood-soaked rucksacks were recovered from the site. M-4 carbines were also found, the officials said.

The terrorists are holed up near a river in Assar, an official said.

The terrorists crossed into Doda from a forest near Patnitop in adjacent Udhampur district after a brief exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists there, they said.

According to officials, security forces established contact with the terrorists around 6 p.m. in Udhampur on Tuesday. The encounter began about half an hour later and continued intermittently until both sides paused. A cordon was established overnight.

Security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert ahead of Independence Day to ensure public safety.

On August 10 two Army soldiers lost their lives in an encounter. In recent months, Jammu has seen an increase in terror attacks, including an assault on an army convoy in Kathua and skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur.

PM Modi made Islamophobic remarks in 110 campaign speeches: Human Rights Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi “made Islamophobic remarks” in 110 out of the 173 speeches he delivered during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign, according to an analysis conducted by the Human Rights Watch.

Violence against religious minorities has also continued since the election, said the HRW report released on August 14, pointing to the deaths of 12 Muslim men and a Christian woman in 28 reported attacks across the country.

The report, titled India: Hate Speech Fueled Modi’s Election Campaign, analysed all of Mr. Modi’s speeches after the Model Code of Conduct was put in place for the parliamentary poll. The Code forbids appealing to “communal feelings for securing votes”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 electoral campaign frequently used hate speech against Muslims and other minorities,” the global rights body said in a statement. “The leadership of Modi’s Hindu majoritarian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) repeatedly made statements inciting discrimination, hostility, and violence against marginalized groups during his campaign to win his third consecutive term of office, which began on June 9.”

The Islamophobic remarks in Modi’s speeches were “apparently intended to undermine the political opposition, which he said only promoted Muslim rights, and to foster fear among the majority Hindu community through disinformation,” the HRW said.

It added that several BJP-led governments have demolished Muslims’ homes, businesses, and places of worship “without due process” and “carried out other unlawful practices”, all of which have continued since the election.

“Indian Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders made blatantly false claims in their campaign speeches against Muslims and other minority groups,” said Elaine Pearson, the Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “These inflammatory speeches, amid a decade of attacks and discrimination against minorities under the Modi administration, have further normalised abuses against Muslims, Christians, and others,” she added.

CBI team reaches Kolkata, begins probe into doctor’s rape, murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 14 took over the investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital per the directions of Calcutta High Court.

The Kolkata Police handed over the custody of the accused Sanjoy Roy to the CBI after conducting a medical test; they also handed over documents and other evidence. A 25-member team headed by an Additional Director-level official, and comprising a Joint Director, is camping in Kolkata. Five CFSL experts and a team of medical experts from AIIMS were also in the city. On Wednesday, the team also inspected the said scene of crime.

The Calcutta High Court on August 13 directed a CBI probe, pointing out that there has been no significant progress in the investigation and raising questions as to why the police had registered a case of unnatural death after a case of rape and murder.

The incident had occurred in the seminar hall on the third floor of the emergency building of the hospital where the doctor had gone for rest after being on duty for about 36 hours. The post-mortem and inquest of the victim had revealed sexual assault as well as several injuries on the body.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while acknowledging that her government would provide all cooperation to the agency, said that the Opposition parties — CPI(M) and BJP — were indulging in politics over the incident, trying to remove her from power by organising a Bangladesh-like movement.

“A development has occurred in Bangladesh, they want to capture power in a similar manner. I do not cling to power,” she said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks were directed at the ‘Reclaim the Night’ march organised by several women’s groups in Kolkata in protest against the horrifying rape and murder.

Defending the actions of the Kolkata Police, the Chief Minister said that the police were able to catch the accused in 12 hours. “I was in constant touch with the Commissioner of Police. I could not sleep that night,” she said, adding that she wanted the death penalty for the culprits.

Stating that she had given a deadline of Sunday for handing over the probe to the CBI, the Chief Minister said that such investigations take time. Banerjee emphasised that she had spoken to the family of the victim and even went to their residence. The Chief Minister also went on to refer to atrocities on women committed during the Left Front regime.

Arvind Kejriwal says CBI arrest was an ‘insurance’, Supreme Court refuses interim bail for now

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 14 argued in the Supreme Court that his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case while he was on the “cusp of release” on money laundering charges was an “insurance arrest” designed to keep him behind bars.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan agreed to examine Kejriwal’s plea to quash the CBI, but refused to grant him interim bail for now.

The court issued notice to the CBI and sought its reponse. The case was listed for hearing on August 23.

“This particular arrest is what might be called an insurance arrest. He (Kejriwal) was investigated and interrogated in April 2023. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrests me in March 2024. I get multiple orders of release in the ED case. I am on the cusp of release when the CBI arrests me. The CBI could not find any cause of action between April 2023 and March 2024...” senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, argued.

Singhvi said Kejriwal had health issues and urged for interim bail. “We are not granting any interim bail,” Justice Kant reacted.

In Brief:

Acting ED Director Rahul Navin appointed as full-time chief

Rahul Navin, the acting chief of ED, was on August 14 appointed as the agency’s new Director for a period of two years. The 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) official had been given the additional charge as ED Director in September last year on completion of the tenure of his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Mishra. He joined the agency as a Special Director in November 2019.

Parvathaneni Harish appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to U.N.

Seasoned diplomat Parvathaneni Harish was on August 14 appointed as India’s next ambassador to the United Nations in New York. Harish, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as India’s ambassador to Germany. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

Govind Mohan to be next Union Home Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on August 14 approved the appointment of Culture Ministry Secretary Govind Mohan as the next Union Home Secretary. The 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service official of Sikkim cadre has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will take over as Home Secretary on the completion of the tenure of 1984-batch IAS official Ajay Kumar Bhalla on August 22.