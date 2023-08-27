Vedanta wins arbitration against government in $1.1-billion cost disallowance case

August 27, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

Mining magnate Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd has won an arbitration against a demand for a higher payout from its prolific Rajasthan oil and gas fields after disallowance of ₹9,545 crore ($1.16 billion) in certain costs incurred, the company said.

The government has sought additional profit petroleum (or its share from the oil and gas fields) after it reallocated certain costs between the fields in the block and disallowed a portion of the cost incurred on laying a pipeline to evacuate oil produced from the Rajasthan block.

As per the contract, companies are allowed to recover all costs incurred before splitting profit in a predetermined ratio with the government. If a certain portion of cost is disallowed, it would result in higher profits and a resultant higher share to the government. Vedanta had challenged such a demand before an arbitration tribunal.

It however did not give details of the arbitration award. “The company is in the process of reviewing the award in detail and evaluating its financial impact,” it said.

Sources said DGH, which is the upstream nodal agency of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, had way back in May 2018 raised a demand for additional share of profit oil for the government after disallowing ₹1,508 crore out of the cost incurred on laying a heated-pipeline to transport Barmer crude and ₹2,723 crore in the reallocation of certain common costs.

The numbers were revised in subsequent years. These costs pertain to only Vedanta’s share in the Rajasthan block as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which holds 30% interest in the block, had agreed to pay the government if these costs are disallowed.

It was not immediately known if the government will abide by the arbitration award. The government had previously challenged all arbitration awards it had lost.

ISRO releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3’s payload

ISRO on August 27 released a graph of the temperature variation on lunar surface with increase in depth measured by the ChaSTE payload onboard Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander module.

According to the space agency, ChaSTE measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the south pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon’s surface.

The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface.

The payload was developed by a team led by the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in collaboration with Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad.

B20 Summit 2023 | Don’t treat countries merely as a market, boost people’s purchasing power: PM to global industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 cautioned global businesses against treating countries only as a market and urged them to move beyond their focus on bottomlines as a balance between producers and consumers’ interests is vital to sustain a profitable market.

Pointing to the “irreversible disruptions in the global supply chain” after the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi questioned the efficiency of such supply chains that failed to work when the world required it the most and presented India as a trustworthy solution to such disruptions.

Addressing the closing session of the B20 India Summit, Modi mooted a reboot of the traditional “brand and sales” approach to business. He said businesses must focus on improving the purchasing power of people, underlining that a “self-centric” approach will harm everyone.

Treating other countries only as a market will not work and even harm producing countries sooner or later, Modi warned, stressing that the way forward is to make “everyone equal partners in this progress”.

Businesses, he said, should be more consumer-centric, whether the consumer is an individual or a country that is using global goods and services, and suggested an annual “International Consumer Care Day” that can enhance trust between producers and buyers.

Terming the uneven availability of critical material and rare earth metals as a similar challenge, Modi said: “If those who have them do not look at them as global responsibility then it will promote a new model of colonialism.”

Linking the future of global growth to the future of business, Modi said that industry can transform potential into prosperity, obstacles into opportunities and aspirations into achievements.

Just as people have become more conscious about their health after the pandemic, the Prime Minister said that businesses and society should analyse the impact of their decisions on the planet.

Moreover, the proliferation of cryptocurrencies and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) pose fresh issues that could pose “potential disruptions in different sectors” and need an integrated approach with a global framework so that all stakeholders’ concerns are duly addressed, the Prime Minister pointed out.

Wagner boss Prigozhin’s death confirmed by investigators: Moscow

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group, following a plane crash on Wednesday has been confirmed by formal genetic analysis, Russia’s Investigative Committee said August 27.

“Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region,” Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

“According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight list,” she added.

Among the other nine people listed onboard the Embraer private jet was Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner’s operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence.

Speculation the Kremlin may have been involved in Wednesday’s crash has been rife, with the incident coming exactly two months after Wagner staged a mutiny against Moscow’s military leadership. However, Kremlin has discarded such speculations.

Russian officials opened an investigation into air traffic violations after the crash but have otherwise not disclosed details about the possible cause.

In Brief:

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found written by unidentified people in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on August 27. A senior police office said that legal action was being taken. A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, “It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police.”

Indian women beat Thailand 5-4 in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

India continued their unbeaten run in the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier after registering a hard-fought 5-4 win over Thailand in their third match of the tournament in Salalah on August 27. For India, skipper Navjot Kaur (1st minute), Monika Dipi Toppo (1st, 7th), Mahima Choudhary (20th) and Ajmina Kujur (30th) were on target. Thailand’s goals were scored by Piresram Anongnat (3rd), Aunjai Natthakarn (10th, 14th) and Suwapat Konthong (19th).

Three people injured in U.S. military aircraft crash in Australia

Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said. One of the injured was in a critical condition and other two were in stable conditions, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all three injured were American. The critically injured patient is a U.S. Marine, Australian Broadcasting Corp. Reported.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.