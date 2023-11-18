Uttarkashi tunnel rescue work may take 4-5 days, official says

November 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Rescue workers at the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi district worked on Friday to install a third ‘auger machine’ to pierce past the rubble behind which 41 workers are estimated to be sealed (government estimates previously pegged the figure at 40). However, even late into the evening, this machine had not started drilling. Bhaskar Khulbe, a former advisor from the Prime Minister’s Office deputed to the rescue site, put forth a 4-5 day tentative timeline for the workers to get out through any of the approaches authorities are trying now.

Mr. Khulbe said that experts had met and agreed to drill into the mountain around the tunnel from all sides — above, from the sides, and from the other end of the under-construction structure in Barkot — simultaneously. These efforts will play out along with the initial plan to drill into the fallen rubble from the Silkyara side. All these efforts are likely to take far longer than even conservative estimates of the rubble drilling from the tunnel’s south, as they present far more rock and rubble to excavate before the workers can be reached.

The previous machine had faced technical issues, and this one was flown in on Friday morning. The delays in installing the crawlable pipe through which the trapped workers can escape have led to heightened tensions between the families of the workers, their fellow labourers, and local authorities.

“[Seven] days is not a small time,” Mrityunjay Kumar, a day shift worker from Bihar at the tunnel project complained, as workers surrounded police officials behind him. “There has been no end to this, just one new solution after the other. How many days will they [the workers] keep eating dry food?” Elsewhere, an official pleaded with relatives and workers to support rescue efforts, even as patience among the crowd ran thin.

Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopts all 10 bills that Governor Ravi had ‘returned’

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for reconsidering and passing the 10 Bills for which Governor R.N. Ravi had withheld assent. Members of the AIADMK and the BJP were not present in the House when the resolution was taken up for voting.

Of the 10, two Bills were passed by the 15th Assembly during the AIADMK regime and eight by the 16th Assembly and were immediately sent to the Governor for his assent.

Mr. Stalin alleged that the Governor was working against the interests of the State and could not stomach its all-round development.

“The Governor has kept the Bills for a long time and on November 13, 2023, without giving any reasons returned the Bills, mentioning ‘I withhold Assent’. The Assembly feels that withholding the assent and returning them without giving any reason is not acceptable,” said the Chief Minister in the special session of the Assembly.

Mr. Stalin on said the decision to withhold assent to the Bills adopted by the State Assembly was “illegal, anti-people, against his conscience and above all, against the sovereignty of the Assembly.”

While moving the government resolution for reconsidering and passing those resolutions, Mr. Stalin said a Governor could extend help to the development of the State and make use of his proximity to the Centre to get funding for State projects, construction of building for AIIMS in Madurai, get the pending GST amount due to Tamil Nadu and new railway projects.

Mr. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu Governor should act as a bridge between the State government and the Centre. “But without doing any of these, everyday he is planning and placing hurdles for the State government’s schemes,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin accused the Governor of adopting a confrontational approach with the government which, he said, was against the Constitution. “The government has written to the President of the country to advise the Governor in an appropriate manner. MPs from the State had met the President and made a request. We have also approached the Supreme Court,” he said.

Mr. Stalin alleged that the DMK government was driven by the goal of people’s welfare and secured a place in people’s minds through its pioneering schemes.

Mr. Stalin also said the Governor assembles some people on a daily basis at the Raj Bhavan and takes classes for them. “He is teaching them wrong lessons,” he quipped.

The Chief Minister said he had no objection to the Governor attending functions. “But he is articulating unnecessary views. It is unbecoming of the Governor to discuss and explain the government’s policy on public platforms,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

SpaceX launches giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight

SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship but lost both the booster and the spacecraft in a pair of explosions minutes into Saturday’s test flight.

The rocketship reached space following liftoff from South Texas, but communication suddenly was lost. SpaceX officials said it appears the ship’s self-destruct system blew it up over the Gulf of Mexico.

The flight came to an end as the ship’s engines were almost done firing to put it on an around-the-world path. The first test flight in April also ended in an explosion.

On Saturday, about three minutes into flight, the separated booster also exploded over the gulf. By then, though, its job was done.

Despite the failure, the approximately eight-minute flight lasted twice as long as April’s test. At nearly 400 feet (121 meters), Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, with the goal of ferrying people to the moon and Mars.

“The real topping on the cake today, that successful liftoff,” said SpaceX commentator John Insprucker.

Added commentator Kate Tice: “We got so much data, and that will all help us to improve for our next flight.”

SpaceX founder Elon Musk watched from behind launch controllers at the southern tip of Texas near the Mexico border, near Boca Chica Beach. At company headquarters in Hawthorne, California, employees cheered as Starship finally soared at daybreak. The room grew quiet once it was clear that the spaceship had been destroyed and crashed into the gulf. The booster also ended up in the gulf.

SpaceX had been aiming for an altitude of 150 miles (240 kilometers), just high enough to send the bullet-shaped spacecraft around the globe before ditching into the Pacific near Hawaii about 1 1/2 hours after liftoff, short of a full orbit.

Following April’s flight demo, SpaceX made dozens of improvements to the booster and its 33 engines as well as the launch pad. The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the rocket for flight on Wednesday, after confirming that all safety and environmental concerns had been met.

National Medical Commission tightens rules for new medical colleges, aims to weed out ghost faculty

India’s apex medical education regulator, the National Medical Commission, has released new rules aimed at standardising the application process to start new medical colleges or increase seats in existing institutions, dealing with ghost faculty, and ensuring the quality of undergraduate and postgraduate medical programmes. These Medical Assessment and Rating Board guidelines come into effect from the next academic year (2024-25).

The guidelines, published this week, outline the procedure to establish new medical colleges and increase seats in existing colleges, including details of the assessment process, application fee, accreditation process, sanctions and penalties, redressal, and appeal procedures, among others.

The latest guidelines have been prepared by the NMC Board based on the revised Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 and the Undergraduate Minimum Standard Requirements, 2023.

In a bid to crack down on ghost faculty, an Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) registration has been made compulsory for faculty before inspection. The guidelines make it clear that any deficiency found in the application submitted by the medical colleges at any point of time during the ongoing process will result in their applications being rejected. It adds that physical inspection does not provide any immunity to the medical colleges with respect to any deficiency in the applications or AEBAS data.

“The daily AEBAS of the required staff (faculty, residents and supporting staff), preferably along with face-linked recognition shall be made available to NMC as well as on the medical college website in the form of daily attendance dashboard,” the guidelines say, adding that the AEBAS attendance of registered faculty for ten working days prior to (and including) the date of inspection will be an essential criteria to be taken into consideration during the inspection.

A number of students have been appealing to the NMC to urgently intervene and transfer them from medical colleges that they claim are not even offering the basic standard of education. Parents of such students appreciated the new guidelines, but noted that even the best laws are often implemented poorly.

In Brief:

President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives has vowed to expel Indian troops deployed in the strategically located archipelago, in his first speech to the nation after being sworn into power. Mr. Muizzu, 45, did not name India — but promised he would deliver on his election promises, key among them a pledge to evict some 50 to 75 Indian security personnel. “The country will not have any foreign military personnel in the Maldives,” Mr. Muizzu said after being sworn in before chief justice Ahmed Adnan at a televised, open-air ceremony. “When it comes to our security, I will draw a red line. The Maldives will respect the red lines of other countries too.”

