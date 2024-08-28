Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy: Influencers can earn ₹8 lakh per month to promote State government schemes; jail for ‘anti-national’ posts

Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a new social media policy that will not only regulate content on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X but also encourage influencers to promote the State government initiatives.

Under the policy, posting objectionable, anti-national content is a serious offence that carries penalties. Influencers can earn up to ₹8 lakh per month through social media by sharing the government’s schemes and initiatives on their platforms.

“The government has decided to list agencies/firms to give advertisements to promote them for making and displaying content through a digital medium like tweets/videos/posts/reels about schemes and achievements of the U.P. Government which will help in employment opportunities to citizens of the state,” reads a press note issued by the Principal Secretary, information department, Sanjay Prasad.

The policy also mentions of categorising influencers into four categories with payment limits for influencers based on subscribers and followers on their platforms. “For X, Facebook, and Instagram, the maximum monthly payment limits are set at ₹5 lakh, ₹4 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively, while on YouTube, the payment limits for videos, shorts, and podcasts are ₹8 lakh, ₹7 lakh, ₹6 lakh, and ₹4 lakh, respectively,” added the statement.

Bangladesh revokes ban on Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh, its students wing Islami Chhattra Shibir

The interim government of Bangladesh on Wednesday ended the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir and “all associated organizations”.

The announcement came in a notification from the Interior Ministry of the government, which was preceded by a press conference by the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Dr. Shafiqur Rahman who praised the freedom fighters who freed Bangladesh from the rule by Pakistan in 1971. The end of the ban has opened the political landscape of Bangladesh to the Islamic party.

“The Government did not find any definite link between terrorism and the Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh, its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir and all other associate units of the organization. Therefore the government believes that the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, Islami Chhatra Shibir and all other associate units of the Jamaat are not involved in acts of terrorism,” declared the notification issued by the Interior Ministry.

The lifting of the ban would enable the organisation to participate in the political process of Bangladesh and also participate in the political dialogue for holding the next general election in the country.

The ban against JeI Bangladesh, Shibir and their sister organisations was one of the last actions by the Sheikh Hasina government that fell on 5 August with the flight of Hasina to India.

Ever since, Jamaat-e-Islami has been conducting its activities openly operating from their office in old Dhaka’s Moghbazar neighbourhood. Earlier in the day, Dr. Rahman met the journalists, and senior editors based in Dhaka and struck a conciliatory tone about the interim government. “During the years under East Pakistan, our Bangladesh was part of Pakistan, we were discriminated against. We remember the freedom fighters of 1971 who helped us attain freedom. I pay my respects to them,” said the Emir.

The JeI Bangladesh, which was originally an offshoot of the Jamaat-e-Islami established on August 26, 1941, in Lahore, favoured an undivided Pakistan and even campaigned for it after the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. In East Pakistan, as Bangladesh was known then, Ghulam Azam spearheaded the Islamic movement. Its leader Ghulam Azam was declared a war criminal and died while serving his prison term.

“Politics will determine the course of our country. We all have tried from our respective positions to address the aspirations of the people. But I want to say respectfully that so far we did not succeed in addressing those challenges,” said the Dr Rahman urging the media to view the JeI Bangladesh from an “impartial point of view”. Dr Rahman acknowledged that Bangladesh is multi-religious country saying, “Bangladesh is made of Muslims, Hindu brothers and sisters, Buddhists and Christians and other smaller religious groups. I want to say clearly that we all constitute Bangladesh”.

Mehbooba Mufti not to contest Jammu and Kashmir polls

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (J&K PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she will not contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that she would not be able to fulfil her party’s agenda in the Union Territory set up even if she were to become the Chief Minister.

“I have been Chief Minister of a government with the BJP which revoked FIRs against 12,000 persons (in 2016). Can we do that now? I, as the Chief Minister of a government with (PM) Modi, wrote a letter to separatists to invite them for talks. Can you do that today? I got a ceasefire (implemented) on ground. Can you do that today? If you cannot take back an FIR as Chief Minister, what does one do with such a post?” she said.

The PDP president was asked if she has had a change of heart on contesting the polls after vice president of arch-rival National Conference Omar Abdullah made a U-turn on his stand of not participating in the polls till Jammu and Kashmir was a union territory.

“Omar himself said that he will have to be at the door of the (lieutenant) governor for transfer of a peon. I am not bothered about the transfer of the peon but can we implement our agenda?” the former Chief Minister said.

Omar Abdullah, who had vowed not to take part in Assembly polls till Jammu and Kashmir remained a Union Territory, was among 32 candidates named by the party on Tuesday (August 27). The former Chief Minister will contest polls from Ganderbal where he had won in 2008.

On the alliance between the National Conference and Congress for Jammu and Kashmir polls, the PDP president said the two parties have always come together just for the sake of power. “When we entered into an alliance with Congress in 2002, we had an agenda. We released Syed Ali Geelani from jail. Can you think of doing it today? When we allied with the BJP government in 2014, we had an agenda of alliance in which we had it in writing that Article 370 will not be touched, AFSPA to be revoked, talks with Pakistan and Hurriyat, return of power projects, etc. We had an agenda. However, when Congress and NC form an alliance, it is for power,” she added.

On the possibility of Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid and senior separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah being released from jail ahead of the polls, she said it would be a good development.

She urged the government to consider releasing even those lesser known people who are entitled to bail but have been denied it. “It is very good. I say that you can put a person in jail but you cannot imprison the ideas. Democracy is a battle of ideas. It has been delayed but Engineer Rashid and Shabir Shah should be released along with all those languishing in jails who are entitled to bail but are not even getting that relief.

“The government has been saying time and again that they want to start a process of reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir. I tell them to open the doors of the jails and the process of reconciliation will start,” she added.

Delhi ridge tree felling case listed before CJI’s court

A case concerning the felling of trees in the protected Delhi ridge area, in which Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena’s name has cropped up, was shifted to the court of the Chief Justice of India for further hearing.

The petitions were formerly heard by a Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka, who had called the felling of trees a “brazen act”. Justice Oka’s Bench had also raised pointed questions about an attempt made to “cover up” what exactly transpired during the Lieutenant Governor’s visit on February 3 to the construction site of the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS).

The allegation is that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an autonomous body under the Centre, cut over 1,000 trees in the ridge area to widen the access route to CAPFIMS on the L-G’s order on February 3. The L-G is the DDA Chairperson.

On July 12, the Justice Oka Bench had criticised DDA officers for not bothering to inform the L-G that felling trees in the protected area would mandatorily require the prior sanction of the Supreme Court or approval from the Tree Officer under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The Bench had also slammed the Delhi government for exercising its “non-existent powers” by issuing a notification on February 14 allowing the DDA to fell the trees.

However, on July 24, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice B.R. Gavai sought clarity about two seemingly parallel proceedings regarding the tree felling going on in his courtroom and before Justice Oka.

Justice Gavai had noted that the Benches must not end up passing conflicting orders in the case. The judge said the proceedings before him had started in April while the one before Justice Oka began in May. Justice Gavai had remarked that the case should be heard by the same Bench, and the CJI, as master of roster, should decide the Bench.

The case is now listed for hearing before a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on August 29.

Bill for capital punishment for rapists to be passed in West Bengal Assembly, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that a session of State Assembly will be called next week and a bill would be passed to ensure capital punishment for those convicted of rape.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson’s comments came amidst outgoing outrage and protests over rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Banerjee added that the bill would be sent to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. “Next week, we will call an Assembly session by requesting the Speaker and pass a bill to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this bill to the Governor. If he doesn’t pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time,” Banerjee said. She was addressing an event on the foundation day of the student wing of Trinamool Congress.

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the State police in confronting protesters who marched to the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

“I salute the police for their role yesterday. They had given their blood but did not yield a dead body to the BJP conspiracy,” she said.

Amidst demands by Opposition parties demanding her resignation over the gruesome rape and murder, the Chief Minister targeted the Prime Minister and said those seeking her resignation should ask for Prime Minister’s resignation. “They don’t want the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. In Assam, the accused was killed in encounter,” she added.

In Brief:

Union Cabinet approves rolling out of private FM Radio in 234 cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for e-auctions to set up 730 channels in 234 new cities across the country with an estimated reserve price of ₹784.87 crore, as part of the initiative to expand the reach of private FM Radio channels. “The Cabinet decision on the rollout of private FM Radio to 234 cities and towns will enhance access to diverse and local content, thus encouraging creativity and encouraging local languages as well as cultures,” posted Modi on X.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov freed from police custody, will appear in court: French prosecutors

French prosecutors on Wednesday freed Telegram CEO Pavel Durov from police custody after four days of questioning over allegations that the platform is being used for illegal activities. Durov was detained on Saturday at Le Bourget airport outside Paris as part of a judicial inquiry opened last month involving 12 alleged criminal violations. “An investigating judge has ended Pavel Durov’s police custody and will have him brought to court for a first appearance and a possible indictment,” a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

