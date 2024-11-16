U.P. government orders multi-level probe into Jhansi hospital fire that killed 10 babies

Hours after 10 newborn babies were killed in a fire at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi district, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (November 16, 2024) ordered a multi-level probe into the incident. A high-level panel has been set up to identify the primary cause of the fire, pinpoint any negligence or lapses, and recommend preventive measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 16 children are still battling for their lives. Of the ten dead, seven have been identified, while DNA tests will be conducted if necessary to confirm the identities of the remaining three, an official said. Chaos erupted at the hospital on Saturday morning when the parents of the injured children were allegedly not allowed to meet them. Visuals from outside the hospital showed parents breaking down. “Hamara bacha mar gaya (my child is dead),” said a man, as a woman wailed behind him.

When the fire — possibly caused by an electrical short circuit — broke out at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday night, there were 54 children admitted to the NICU. During the emergency response, the hospital staff were able to rescue 44 of them, including all those in the outer part of the NICU and some newborns in the inner section of the ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Targeting the State government for alleged negligence, Opposition leaders asked Mr. Adityanath to leave the election campaign and focus on improving the poor condition of health and medical facilities in the State.

“The Divisional Commissioner of Jhansi and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jhansi have been issued instructions to investigate the fire incident and submit a report within 24 hours. The fire department will also investigate. Along with this, instructions have also been given for a magisterial inquiry into the incident,” said U.P. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the Health portfolio.

Later in the evening, the State government constituted a high-level investigation committee to be chaired by the Director General, Medical Education and Training. The other members will be the Health Director and Additional Director, Electrical Services, both from the Medical Health Services, as well as one officer nominated by the Director General, Fire Services. Their investigation will focus on three points: the primary cause of the fire, evidence of negligence or lapses in action, and measures to prevent such an occurrence again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced financial aid of ₹5 lakh for each of the parents of the newborns who died in the incident. The U.P. government has also pledged ₹50,000 to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid of ₹2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each child who died in the fire. The families of the injured will be given another ₹50,000, according to a statement from the PMO.

Meanwhile, a viral video showing sprinkling lime on the road and cleaning the premises of the state-run medical college to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak sparked widespread attention and led to an uproar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovery of bodies triggers protests in Imphal Valley

The recovery of three bodies from a river on the Assam-Manipur border on Friday (November 15, 2024) triggered protests across the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

The decomposed bodies are yet to be identified but they are suspected to be of three of the six persons, including children, abducted by armed groups on November 11, the day when security forces killed 10 gunmen who Kuki-Zo organisations claimed to be “village volunteers”.

The protesters, mostly members of the Meira Paibis (women’s groups, meaning torchbearers) formed human chains and blocked arterial roads in and around the State’s capital Imphal to stop vehicular movements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major daily markets and business establishments closed down around noon after anticipation of a prolonged shutdown led to panic buying among the people.

Soon after the news of the recovery of the bodies, the State government beefed up security around the Raj Bhavan, the official residences of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Ministers, and MLAs, apart from the offices of political parties. It also declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. Internet has also been suspended in parts of Manipur’s Imphal Valley for two days from 5 p.m. on November 16.

According to PTI, protesters stormed the residences of two ministers and three MLAs in Imphal. The mob attacks on legislators’ houses prompted the Imphal West administration to impose prohibitory orders in the district for an indefinite period.

According to an order issued by Imphal West District Magistrate Th Kirankumar, the curfew was imposed from 4.30 p.m. on Saturday. A mob stormed the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan in Lamphel Sanakeithel area, a senior officer said.

Officials said the bodies of a woman and two children were found near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along Manipur-Assam border on Friday night. The bodies were taken to southern Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Three women and three children who lived in a relief camp in the Borobekra Subdivision of Manipur’s Jiribam went missing following a gunfight between security forces and extremists in the area on Monday. Metei organisations alleged they were abducted by Kuki-Zo extremists. Police said a search was on for them.

EC asks BJP, Congress chiefs to comment on poll code violation complaints filed by both parties against each other

In the wake of the BJP and the Congress lodging complaints against each other with the Election Commission (EC) for poll code violations, the poll panel asked the presidents of the two parties on Saturday (November 16, 2024) to comment on the charges levelled against their leaders.

The EC wrote separate letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asking them to comment on the complaint of the other.

The commission exchanged the complaints between the two parties while seeking their responses.

The EC has sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1 p..m on Monday (November 18), while reminding them of the commission’s earlier advisory to them during the Lok Sabha election to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that public decorum is not flouted and the model code is followed in its letter and spirit during campaigning.

Top leaders of the two parties are campaigning in Jharkhand and Maharashtra for the ongoing Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Modi leaves for three-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 19th G-20 summit in Brazil that is being held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19. Mr. Modi left on Saturday (November 16, 2024) for a three-nation visit that will begin at Nigeria which will be followed by his visit to Brazil, and Guyana where he will attend the second leadership summit between India and the Caribbean nations grouping CARICOM.

“At the invitation of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism,” Mr. Modi said in a statement issued before his departure. Mr. Modi’s official engagements in Nigerian capital Abuja will take place on Sunday when he will receive a ceremonial welcome and hold delegation level talks with the Nigerian side led by President Tinubu.

Nigerian media has reported that the two sides are expected to sign MoUs on critical sectors. From Nigeria, PM Modi will leave for Brazil where he will be part of the G-20 summit. India had hosted the G-20 summit last year paving the way for Brazil to become the president of the G20. “Last year, India’s successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to a ‘people’s G-20’ and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India’s legacy,” Mr. Modi said announcing that he will hold bilateral meetings with other leaders of the member states. The Brazilian G20 summit will be one of the last international interactions that the U.S. President Joe Biden will attend during the remainder of his tenure which will end in January 2025 with the arrival of the Donald Trump-led administration. The summit is expected to draw other international leaders though Russian President Vladimir Putin who had skipped last year’s summit in New Delhi is unlikely to reach Rio de Janeiro this year as well.

The last part of the visit will take PM Modi to Guyana where he will be hosted by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. “We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values,” PM Modi said. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Guyana which was one of the earliest Indian diaspora in the western hemisphere. “During this visit, I will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. We have stood through thick and thin. The Summit will enable us to renew historical ties and expand our cooperation in to new domains,” Mr. Modi’s statement announced. The second meeting of India-CARICOM Joint Commission was held on November 6 and before that a similar meeting was held on September 27 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The first ever India-CARICOM leaders’ meeting was held in New York on September 25, 2019, with a focus on climate change and solar power.

During the visit to Guyana, Mr. Modi will also receive the highest award of the Commonwealth of Dominica – the Dominica Award of Honour.

In Brief:

As the prison system in India faces significant challenges, with overcrowding being a pressing issue, a recent report by the Supreme Court’s Centre for Research and Planning has called for launching pilot programmes to use electronic tracking devices for releasing undertrial prisoners (UTPs) to ease prison overcrowding. The report, titled ‘Prisons in India - Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion’, was released by President Droupadi Murmu on November 5, 2024.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.