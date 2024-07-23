  • Fiscal deficit to be kept at 4.9% of GDP
  • Allocation for capital expenditure set at ₹Rs 11.11 lakh crore or 3.4% of GDP
  • PM Package of five schemes with an allocation of ₹2 lakh crore to boost employment and skilling
  • Special financial support of ₹15,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh
  • Allocation of ₹26,000 crore for building highways in Bihar.
  • To address the housing needs of the urban poor and middle class families, an investment of ₹10 lakh crore under the PM Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0, including Central assistance of ₹2.2 lakh crore in the next five years.
  • Basic custom duty (BCD) cut to 15% on mobile phones, mobile printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and mobile chargers. Currently, the BCD on them is 20%. This 5% window could impact the end pricing of smart phones.
  • An outlay of ₹6,21,940.85 crore for defence for FY25, which is the highest among all the Union ministries. The total allocation comes out as 12.9% of the total budget of Union of India.
  • Only ₹1,309.46 crore allocated for census. This is a sharp reduction from 2021-22, when ₹3,768 crore was allocated, and is an indication that the census may not be carried out even after a significant delay.
  • MGNREGA allocation once again fell short of the actual expenditure on the scheme in the last financial year. In 2024-25 FY, government has allocated ₹86,000 crore, while in 2023-24, the expenditure, including the pending dues to the States, as per the Rural Development Ministry’s website, was ₹1.2 lakh crore.