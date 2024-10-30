Troop Disengagement completed at Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh

The troops of India and China completed disengagement at Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), Army sources confirmed. This also marked the completion of disengagement from all the friction points of the stand-off that began in May 2020. Following this, the two sides were likely to exchange sweets at all five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points on the account of Deepavali along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Verification of the disengagement is in progress. Patrolling will resume very soon. The ground commanders, in the ranks of Brigadiers and below, met later in the day to work out the modalities of patrolling,” a source in the know said.

There are five BPM points along the LAC: Bum La and Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, Chushul and Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh, and Nathu La in Sikkim.

Patrolling at Depsang and Demchok is set to resume in a day or two and would be coordinated by the two sides to avoid face-offs and clashes. The size of the patrol teams would be limited, likely under 20 troops, and the frequency of patrols would be agreed between the two sides so that each can undertake patrols up to the points they accessed pre-2020, while preventing troops from coming face to face. Disengagement saw the removal of all temporary and semi-permanent structures set up since the stand-off began.

Actor Darshan released on bail from Ballari Central Prison

Kannada film star Darshan, who was lodged in Ballari Central Prison in connection with the Chitradurga-based Renukaswamy murder case, was released on bail on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) evening.

The High Court of Karnataka granted him bail for six weeks on medical grounds in the same morning. A copy of the bail order reached the Ballari jail by 5.00 p.m. and the jail authorities, who had been waiting for the order copy since morning, expedited the process of completing the necessary procedures.

Darshan came out of his cell and entered the prison office to complete the procedures and, by 6 p.m., he came out of the prison.

Speaking to The Hindu earlier in the day, R. Latha, Superintendent of Central Prison in Ballari, had said that the actor would be released on the same day if the prison received the bail order copy before the closure of the prison at 6.30 p.m. Since all the procedures were completed well in advance, the accused actor was released.

U.S. repatriated 1,100 Indians in 2023-24 for trying to enter illegally

The United States has repatriated 1,100 Indians over the past year for trying to enter the U.S. illegally, said a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The official added there has been a “steady increase” in the number of Indians in recent years who have been repatriated from the United States.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) Royce Murray, assistant secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the DHS, said she travelled to India last week to witness the flight that flew illegal immigrants back to India.

PSU officers knock PM’s door against EPFO’s way of calculating higher PF pension

Irked over the Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) decision to calculate the higher PF pension according to pro rata basis, officers of several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have knocked the doors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have urged Mr. Modi to ask EPFO to provide higher pension as per the Supreme Court order of November, 2022 and not in proportion to the contribution to Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) made by the employees. The officers alleged in their complaints that the EPFO has issued pension payment orders to some of the recently retired officers without considering the contribution they made to the scheme before September 2014.

The National Confederation of Officers’ Associations (NCOA), representing more than two lakh officers and an equal number of retirees of 255 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) said in their letter to Mr. Modi, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and several MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha that the EPFO is standing against the rightful enhancement of pensions for post-2014 retirees and serving employees. They allege that there is no reply from the EPFO on their grievances.

In Brief:

Salman Khan gets death threat again with demand for ₹2 crore; police launch probe

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has allegedly received a death threat again along with a demand of two crore following which the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person, an official on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

“The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) received an anonymous message, threatening the actor would be killed if he did not pay two crores,” the official said.

The police registered a case against the unidentified person and an investigation was on into the matter, he added.

Indo-Canadian group demands apology as Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre pulls out of Deepavali event

Amidst escalating tensions between India and Canada over the killing of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canadian Leader of the Opposition Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, withdrew from hosting the annual Deepavali celebrations at the Parliament House in Ottawa. The decision to cancel the event, which has been held for 23 years, was met with deep disappointment from a number of Indo-Canadian institutions, including the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC). While the OFIC-organised event planned with the Conservative Party for October 30 was put off, the Deepavali event will be held by the ruling Liberal Party’s MP Chandra Arya on November 16 at the same venue.

“For the past 23 years, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs have looked forward to participating in this joyous occasion to share and celebrate this joyous day with all our Canadian brothers and sisters,” wrote Shiv Bhasker, president of OFIC in an open letter to Mr. Poilievre. “By cancelling their participation, our political leaders have failed to draw a necessary distinction between the Canadian Indian community and the actions of the Indian government,” he added, amid allegations by the Canadian government that the Indian government was involved, at senior levels, in the killing of Khalistani activist Nijjar in Canada in June 2023.

Spanish authorities report at least 51 dead from devastating flash floods

At least 51 people have died in Spain’s eastern region of Valencia after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.

Emergency services in the eastern region of Valencia confirmed the death toll on Wednesday (October 30, 2024). Rainstorms on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain.

Stop Waqf adalats and withdraw notices, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during BJP leaders’ visit to Vijayapura

A team of BJP leaders visited Vijayapura on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) to speak to officers and meet farmers who have complained that they have received notices from Waqf Board notices. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi, and other leaders were present.

Mr. Joshi alleged that the Congress government in the State was trying to take over the lands of farmers to appease the minorities. “Such blind appeasement is of no use. They opposed the amendment to Article 370 of the Constitution. But they were unable to come to power independently in Kashmir,” he said.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.