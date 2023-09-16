Three infiltrators killed near LoC in Baramulla’s Uri: Army

September 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Three infiltrators were killed in gunfights near the Line of Control in Baramulla’s Uri Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on September 16.

The Indian Army accused the Pakistan Army of providing fire cover to the infiltrators during the anti-infiltration operation in Uri, and violating the ceasefire agreement, renewed in February 2020.

“Three infiltrators were killed in twin gunfights in Hathlanga area between 6.40 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. Two bodies were recovered. However, one injured infiltrator exfiltrated with the help of fire cover provided by Pakistani posts. The Army’s quadcopters also came under fire from the Pakistan Army. However, the third militant too died [on the other side],” Army Brigadier P.M.S. Dhillon said.

The Army said the Pakistan Army’s actions have once again established their involvement in infiltration “by providing fire cover and moral support”.

Brigadier Dhillon said, “It shows the Pakistan Army is involved to harm peace in Kashmir.”

He said the infiltration bid was made at a time when Hatlanga area was witnessing inclement weather and fog.

Meanwhile, in Anantnag, the anti-militancy operation against holed up militants continued for the fourth day.

Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, reviewed the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kokernag forest area in Anantnag.

An Army spokesman said the top Army commander was briefed by the ground commanders on the high intensity operations, “in which hi-tech equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower along with the high impact of precision fire by the forces”.

The area resounded with loud explosions and intermittent gunfire on September 16, officials said.

Congress prods SEBI to act against Adani firms, demands JPC probe

The Congress on September 16 questioned SEBI’s move of not acting on money laundering allegations against “Adani-linked entities” and called for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to discuss the issue during the special session of Parliament.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wondered whether the SEBI will act now that the Mauritius financial regulator has revoked the licences of two such entities.

He also raised his doubts about the credibility of the SEBI, asking why it has failed to inspire confidence as a fair regulator of capital markets in the country.

Ramesh said that the Financial Services Commission, the Mauritian equivalent of SEBI, revoked the licences of the controlling shareholder of two Adani-linked funds in May 2022 for violating several laws including the Financial Services Act, the Securities Act, the Financial Intelligence and Anti-Money Laundering Regulations (2003 and 2018), and the Code on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

He said Emerging India Fund Management, whose licences were revoked on these grounds, controlled two funds that were “conduits for Vinod Adani associates Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling”.

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan was never exonerated by oversight panel, Delhi Police tell court

The Delhi police on September 16 submitted in the Rouse Avenue Court that the oversight committee constituted by the Sports Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had never exonerated him.

The submissions were made in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal who is currently hearing the arguments on framing of charges against Singh and one other co-accused in this case.

Earlier last month, counsel of the women wrestlers, who have accused Singh of sexual harassment, told the court that the ‘oversight committee’ was not constituted as per the rules of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act and the report needed to be junked. Advocate Rebecca John also submitted that the panel was an “eyewash to assuage sentiments”.

The oversight committee was headed by champion woman boxer M.C. Mary Kom. The government had never made the report of the committee public.

The next date of hearing in the matter is on September 23 on which the prosecution is likely to advance its arguments.

Abhimanyu enters quarterfinals, three other wrestlers lose in World Wrestling championship

Three Indian free-style wrestlers fell by the wayside, losing their second-round bouts on the day one of the UWW World Championships, with only the 70-kg grappler Abhimanyu entering the quarterfinal in Belgrade on September 16.

Abhimanyu, the bronze-medal winner at the U23 World Championships in June and ranked 26th in the world, first upset Ukrainian world No.7 Ihor Nykyforuk 19-9 by effecting a victory by fall before defeating Moldova’s Nicolai Grahmez 13-2 (technical superiority) to secure a place in the quarters.

He will run into 28-year-old Zain Allen Retherford, world No.2 from the United States and runner-up at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade last year. The World Championships in Belgrade is a 2024 Paris Olympic qualification tournament.

India is competing in the global event under the United World Wrestling (UWW) flag after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was suspended for failing to hold elections in the time-frame given by the world body.

Akash Dahiya (61kg) despite beginning on winning note, defeating his Moldovan opponent Leomid Colesnic, with the referees giving an overwhelming 10-5 verdict in the Indian’s favour, lost his pre-quarterfinal contest to Uzbekistan’s world No.6 Jahongirmirza Turobov.

In the 86kg free-style category, grappler Sandeep Mann got the better of Dejan Mitrov of North Macedonia with a win by technical superiority (10-0), but was no match for Lin Zushen in the second round of qualification losing 0-11 with the referee declaring the Chinese winner on technical superiority with nearly 45 seconds remaining in the contest.

India’s 125kg grappler Sumit, after an easy first-round qualification outing against Japanese Taiki Yamamoto, whom he beat 3-1, lost his pre-quarterfinal contest to a far superior opponent in Poland’s Robert Baran.

Situation in Manipur tense, government has to take decisions: senior RSS functionary

The situation in Manipur is worrisome but it’s the government that needs to take decisions as the conflict is between two communities, joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Manmohan Vaidya said on September 16.

Vaidya was speaking to media persons on the culmination of the RSS’ three-day annual coordination meeting in Pune, which began on September 14.

“The situation in Manipur is tense and this is what our volunteers reported to us in the meeting. We are all doing our work but the government has to take decisions for the conflict that exists between the Kuki and Meitei [communities]. As part of the RSS’s work, our volunteers are in touch with both groups and service work is being done for both,” he said.

He also said that after 2014, India had begun slowly emerging in the world with its cultural identity. There have been major changes in the foreign, defence and education policies, which the rest of the world is looking up to, he said.

Speaking on the ‘India and Bharat’ naming controversy that erupted recently, Vaidya said that no country in the world had two names. “The name Bharat has civilisational value and this is why it should only be Bharat,” he said.

Commenting on the RSS’ stand on reservation, the senior functionary said that the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) people in Indian had been deprived of respect, facilities, and education for decades.

“To bring them into mainstream, whatever reservation is there as per the Constitution, should be given. Also, efforts should be made to overcome this social inequality,” he said.

ED arrests Anil Kumar Meena, Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara in paper leak case

The ED arrested Babulal Katara, Member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and Anil Kumar Meena in connection with the Paper Leak case in Rajasthan, officials said on September 16.

Katara and Meena were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act and sent to the custody of ED for three days by a special court, they said.

The agency had taken over the case filed by Rajasthan Police in connection with the leak of the General Knowledge paper conducted by RPSC for the recruitment of Senior Teacher Grade II between December 21 and 24, 2022.

It was alleged that Katara leaked the paper and sold it to Meena, who, through his syndicate, supplied it to candidates for ₹8-10 lakh.

In Brief:

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that no fresh cases of Nipah infection have been reported from the State till the afternoon on September 16. She also said 11 more body fluid samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests had turned negative for the virus. She, earlier, held a meeting of health experts to assess the present situation.

