In a major breakthrough in The Rameshwaram Café blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said the bomber had been identified as Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain and the key conspirator in the case as Abdul Matheen Taha, both residents of Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district, Karnataka, in their late 20s and wanted by security agencies in multiple terror cases. The duo, still on the run, are also accused of being the masterminds of Mangaluru Cooker Blast case of November, 2022.

Meanwhile, NIA sleuths have arrested one Muzzamil Shareef, a resident of Chikkamagaluru town, for “extending logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case.” This is the first arrest in the case. This comes after NIA teams raided 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five places in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted at The Rameshwaram Café, Brookfield, Bengaluru during lunchtime on March 1. The explosion left nine injured. It was suspected that the Thirthahalli module could be behind the attack due to similarity in timer and detonator devices used in the IED at the restaurant and in the cooker blast. Now, the NIA has also pointed fingers at the same module.

NIA had issued notices to several suspects from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, whom they raided on Wednesday, to appear before the agency for questioning on Thursday. Of them, they arrested Muzzamil Shareef, sources said.

“Raids were conducted on Thursday at the houses of all these three accused, as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects. Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the blast,” NIA said on Thursday.

Delhi High Court rejects plea to remove CM Arvind Kejriwal after arrest

The Delhi High Court on March 28 rejected a petition seeking removal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

“This court is of the view that there is no scope for judicial interference. It is for the other wing of the government to examine the issue in accordance with the law,” a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P. S. Arora said.

In his petition, Surjit Singh Yadav demanded that the Centre, Delhi governments and the Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor be asked to explain under what authority Kejriwal is still holding the post of Chief Minister.

He contended that the continuation of Kejriwal as the Chief Minister will not only lead to disruption of law and order but also lead to breakdown of the constitutional machinery of the State.

The high court, however, asked Yadav to show the “legal bar” which prohibit Kejriwal from acting as Chief Minister from behind bars.

“The question we are asking is if there is any prohibition or any bar which prevent him from continuing as a Chief Minister? If there is constitutional failure, the President will act on it. Or the Governor will act on it. We (court) will not act on it,” the high court stressed.

“239AB (Provision in case of failure of constitutional machinery) is not to be exercised by the high court, it is to be exercised by the Governor. The Governor will exercise it, and it will go to the President, but the problem is, which we are asking you (petitioner) is, is there any scope for judicial interference on this issue,” the high court asked.

“We have read today’s newspaper, the Lieutenant Governor is examining this issue. It will go the President for examination, that is up to them. That (task) belongs to a different wing,” the Bench said.

“There may be practical difficulties. Even today we have matter where the Chief Secretary has been told to place a file before the Chief Minister. We don’t know how it will operate, what will happen. But that is something else. That is practical difficulties,” it added.

“239AB is not something which we will consider. We don’t have to give them (the executive) any guidance. Why should we pass an order. We don’t impose President’s rule. The executive branch does it,” the Bench said. “Probably this situation was not envisaged. There is not legal bar that you (petitioner) are able to submit,” it said while declining the plea.

The plea argued that “sitting in jail the Chief Minister is incapable of transacting any business that the law enjoins upon him”. It said if he is allowed to do so, any material, irrespective of its secretive nature, would have to be scanned thoroughly by the prison authorities before it reaches the hands of Kejriwal.

“Such an act would amount to direct breach of oath of secrecy administered to the Respondent No.4 (Mr. Kejriwal) under the Third Schedule of the Constitution of India,” the plea added.

Out of poll fray, Varun Gandhi pens emotional letter to constituents

BJP MP Varun Gandhi — all but benched in this Lok Sabha poll cycle after he was denied a ticket by his party from his constituency, Pilibhit — penned an emotional note to his voters, emphasising his old bonds with them, but giving no hint as to his political future.

Sharing the letter on X, Gandhi said that his relationship with Pilibhit was “one of love and trust which is far above any political calculations”.

The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh Public Works Minister Jitin Prasada as its candidate from Pilibhit, replacing Gandhi who has been vocal against his own government several times on issues such as inflation, unemployment, and farmers’ woes. Prasada filed his nomination papers for the Pilibhit seat on March 27; Gandhi did not file at all, despite speculation that he might file as an Independent candidate.

This is the first time in three and a half decades that neither Gandhi nor his mother, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, will be in the fray from the Pilibhit constituency, which is located in the Terai belt bordering Nepal.

Gandhi had won the seat on a Janata Dal ticket in 1989, then lost it in 1991, before winning it again in 1996. She won from the constituency in 1998 and 1999 as an independent candidate. She won the seat again in 2004 and 2014, this time as a BJP candidate. Varun Gandhi then won the seat in 2009 and 2019 as a BJP candidate. For the 2024 election, the BJP is fielding Gandhi from Sultanpur.

Recounting his long association with the constituency, Gandhi said, “Today, when I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that little three-year-old child who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding the fingers of his mother. Little did he know that one day this land would become his work place and the people here would become his family.”

“If not as an MP, then at least as a son, I am committed to serve you throughout my life and my doors will always remain open for you as before. I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to continue doing this work always. Even if I have to pay any cost for this,” he added.

Gandhi has kept mum so far on his future political plans; much depends on how he manages to reconfigure his politics, inside and outside the BJP.

Filing of nominations for second phase of Lok Sabha polls begins

The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on March 28.

The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls— to be held on April 26—was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President early on March 28.

The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4. On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all States and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir. In Jammu and Kashmir, the scrutiny will be held on April 6.

Polling in one part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be held during this phase. The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur constituency was included in the gazette notification issued for the first phase on March 20.

Fifteen Assembly segments in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. Thirteen Assembly segments of the constituency will go to the polls on April 26.

The States and Union Territories going to the polls in the second phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, apart from one part of the Outer Manipur seat.

Drugs planting case: Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets 20 years in jail

A sessions court in Palanpur in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on March 28 sentenced former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in a 1996 case involving planting of drugs to frame a lawyer.

Bhatt, who is already behind bars in a custodial death case, was held guilty of falsely implicating a Rajasthan-based lawyer by claiming, in 1996, that police had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur where the lawyer was staying.

Bhatt, who was sacked from the force in 2015, was serving as the Superintendent of Police of Banaskantha district at the time. Additional District and Sessions Judge J N Thakkar convicted Bhatt on Wednesday under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code. The quantum of punishment was announced on Thursday.

Poll roundup:

Race Course Raghunath of the DMK has preferred a complaint with the District Collector against BJP state president and candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency K. Annamalai of violating the code of conduct and for filing an affidavit undermining his assets. In a complaint, he said that Election Commission of India had clearly stated that only five people should accompany the candidate while filing nomination. Whereas Annamalai chose to enter the nomination filing hall with over 50 people. He also said that Annamalai’s affidavit shows lesser value of assets. Hence, he sought the ECI to disqualify Annamalai and reject his nomination.

A day after open rebellion by five legislators of the ruling Congress in Karnataka against the possible candidature of Chikka Peddanna, son-in-law of Minister K.H. Muniyappa, for the Kolar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that there is no scope for individuality, and all party leaders would work towards victory in Kolar. The Congress has not yet announced its candidate for Kolar. Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru on March 28, Shivakumar said, “The issue will be discussed in a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. No one will resign from the party over this.”

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman, who introduced his party’s symbol ‘mike’, on Wednesday, March 28, 2024 slammed the Election Commission of India for being partisan and claimed that he would have received ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol had he agreed to join the National Democratic Alliance. Seeman charged that India was not truly a democratic country. Since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NTK has been contesting on ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol and has since become popular and recognisable amongst the youth, particularly rural youth, in Tamil Nadu. Seeman also criticised the decision to deny ‘pot’ symbol under which Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan contested and won in Chidambaram Parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and denial of the ‘top’ symbol to the MDMK.

In Brief

AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal, Nagaland for six more months

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on March 28 extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months. The AFSPA gives unbridled power to the armed forces and the Central Armed Police Forces deployed in “disturbed areas” as specified under the Act to kill anyone acting in contravention of law, arrest and search any premises without a warrant and ensures protection from prosecution and legal suits without the Central government’s sanction.

Eight core sectors’ output growth spurts to three-month high of 6.7% in February

India’s eight core sectors’ output growth spurted to a three-month high of 6.7% in February, led by double-digit upticks in coal, natural gas and cement even as fertilisers’ production fell 9.5% to record the sharpest contraction since May 2021. January’s Index of Core Industries (ICI) was revised to reflect a 4.1% rise, compared with the previous estimate of 3.6%, but that remained the slowest growth in 15 months. This is the second month in a row that fertilisers output dipped year-on-year, and marks the first such streak in two years.

Former Haryana Minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress

Former Haryana Minister Savitri Jindal quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP. The 84-year-old Savitri announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post on March 27. “I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana State selflessly as a Minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today,” she posted in Hindi.

