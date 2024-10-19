INDIA bloc announces seat-sharing arrangement in Jharkhand, RJD dissatisfied with ‘unilateral decision’

The INDIA (Indian National Inclusive, Developmental Alliance) bloc has announced a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly election between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Left parties.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir in Ranchi, announced that the JMM and the Congress would contest in 70 seats, and the RJD and Left parties would contest in the remaining 11 seats.

“Every political party is preparing for the Assembly election, and people are keen to know which party will contest on how many seats. We, the INDIA bloc, have taken this election seriously, and every aspect is being scrutinised. In this election, the Left parties are also a part of our alliance. Out of 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, the JMM and Congress will contest in 70 seats, whereas the RJD and the Left parties will contest in the remaining 11 seats,” Hemant Soren said.

In the 2019 Assembly election, the JMM contested in 43 seats and won 30; the Congress contested in 31 seats and won 16; and the RJD contested in seven seats but won only one.

With the merger of the Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) with the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (CPI (ML)), the Left party, part of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand, had demanded more seats. The Bagodar seat is currently represented by the CPI(ML)‘s Vinod Kumar Singh.

The RJD has expressed dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing arrangement, terming it a “unilateral decision”. The party urged Hemant Soren to reconsider the decision. The Left parties, too, expressed strong disapproval of the seat-sharing formula.

Meanwhile, the BJP released its first list of 66 candidates, fielding party president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and former Chief Minister Champai Soren from Saraikela. The party named Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of Mr. Hemant Soren, as its nominee from Jamtara. The list also has the names of Geeta Kora and former Union Minister Sudarshan Bhagat. The BJP is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies.

MVA seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra will conclude in one or two days, says Chennithala

Amid an impasse over seat-sharing for the Maharashtra Assembly polls among the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, Congress in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala has met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to iron out the differences.

The health of both Thackeray, who was recently hospitalised for a check-up, and the Congress-NCP (SP)-Sena (UBT) alliance were excellent, he told reporters after meeting the Sena (UBT) chief at the latter’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai.

The Opposition alliance’s seat-sharing talks will conclude in “one or two days”, he said.

There were no differences between State Congress chief Nana Patole and Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, Chennithala said, adding, “leaders of all three alliance parties are discussing the seat adjustments together. The health of Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA is excellent.”

Raut told reporters that Chennithala met Thackeray to discuss the seats that have not been finalised.

Besides meeting Thackeray, Chennithala has separately met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, and held discussions with senior State Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar on the party’s poll strategy.

He also held a meeting with senior Congress observers including Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Singh Channi and Prithviraj Chavan.

Indian airlines continue to receive bomb threats

More than 30 flights of various Indian airlines, including Vistara, Air India and IndiGo, received bomb threats on Saturday, according to sources.

Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air have received the threats, the sources said.

So far this week, at least 70 flights of Indian carriers have received bomb threats and most of them turned out to be hoaxes.

The sources said more than 30 flights, including domestic and international ones, operated by domestic airlines have received bomb threats through social media since morning. In at least one of the flights, a note was found in the lavatory saying there was a bomb in the flight.

Drone targets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house as strikes in Gaza kills more than 50

The Israeli government said a drone targeted the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house on Saturday though there were no casualties, as Iran’s supreme leader vowed Hamas would continue its fight following the killing of the mastermind of the deadly October 7 attack.

Sirens wailed in Israel warning of incoming fire from Lebanon. The military said dozens of projectiles were launched. Netanyahu’s office said the drone targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea, though neither he nor his wife were home.

The barrage comes as Israel considers its expected response to an Iranian attack earlier this month and presses its offensives against Hamas militants in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In Gaza, Israeli forces fired at hospitals in the battered northern part of the Palestinian enclave, and strikes in the strip killed more than 50 people, including children, in less than 24 hours, according to hospital officials and an Associated Press reporter there.

In September, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport when Netanyahu’s plane was landing. The missile was intercepted.

In Brief:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet urging the Centre to restore the Statehood to the Union Territory, officials have said. The Cabinet on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of Statehood in its original form, the government spokesman said.

