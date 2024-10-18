Delhi Court grants bail to former Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case, citing “delay in trial” and his “long incarceration”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody. Special Judge Rakesh Syal had reserved the order after hearing the arguments on the application from the accused as well as the ED.

Jain’s counsel had told the court that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief,” said Special Judge Vishal Gogne. The judge granted the relief on a bail bond ₹50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The ED had opposed the application, saying that if released, Jain may influence the witnesses or flee from justice. The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Aam Aadmi Party hailed a Delhi court granting bail to its senior leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, describing the decision as a victory of truth and the defeat of another BJP “conspiracy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country,” the AAP said in a post on X.

The Court granted the relief to Jain on a bail bond ₹50,000 with two sureties of like amount. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Jain got bail after spending more than two years in jail.

“What was his fault?” he asked. The former Chief Minister said multiple raids were conducted at Jain’s place but not a single penny was recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His only fault was that he built Mohalla Clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so that Mohalla Clinics could be stooped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us,” he posted on X.

“Welcome back Satyendra!” he wrote.

Benami law: Supreme Court recalls 2022 judgment that declared amendments unconstitutional

A Special Bench of the Supreme Court on Friday recalled its August 23, 2022 judgment, which declared provisions and amendments made in the benami property law “unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, referred the case for fresh adjudication. The amendments, introduced in 2016, had applied retrospectively and could send a person to prison for three years. It had empowered the Centre to confiscate “any property” subject to a benami transaction.

The decision to recall and have a re-look at the issue was based on review petitions filed by the Union Government and Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Benami Prohibition). The government was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The top law officer argued that the 2022 judgment had “unsettled 40 years of jurisprudence”.

Mehta said the short legal question raised before the apex court was whether the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, as amended by the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act of 2016, had a prospective effect. However, the 2022 judgment traversed beyond the ambit of the question raised, to declare Section 3(2) of the unamended 1988 Act “unconstitutional for being manifestly arbitrary.”

The verdict under question had found Section 3(2) of the 2016 Act violative of Article 20(1) of the Constitution, which prohibits retrospective punishment. The judgment had further found Section 5 allowing in rem forfeiture [a general seizure of property by the Government] of the unamended Act of 1988, prior to the 2016 Amendment Act, unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary.

The Review Bench on Friday said the parties were free to argue on the constitutionality of the benami law provisions before the appropriate Bench to be constituted by the Chief Justice of India in his administrative capacity.

The court made it clear that the arguments which led to the 2022 verdict had not squarely addressed the issue of the constitutional validity of Sections 3(2) and 5.

“It is trite law that a challenge to the constitutional validity of a statutory provisions cannot be adjudicated upon in the absence of a live lis [legal action] and contest between the parties. In the present case, the constitutional validity was not squarely addressed. We accordingly allow the review petition and recall the judgment,” the Review Bench recorded in its short order which restored the case back on the court’s board.

The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act of 2016 had amended the 1988 Act, expanding the statute to 72 Sections from a mere nine Sections. Section 3(2) mandates punishment of three years’ imprisonment for those who had entered into benami transactions between September 5, 1988 to October 25, 2016. That is, a person can be sent behind bars for a benami transaction entered into 28 years before the Section even came into existence.

Section 5 of the 2016 Amendment Act had said that “any property, which is subject matter of benami transaction, shall be liable to be confiscated by the Central Government”.

The judgment had dismissed the government’s version that forfeiture, acquisition and confiscation of property under the 2016 Act was not in the nature of prosecution and cannot be restricted under Article 20.

The court had observed that the 2016 Act condemned not only transactions which were traditionally denominated as ‘benami’ but rather a “new class of fictitious and sham transactions”. The court said the intention of the Parliament was to condemn property acquired from ill-gotten wealth. “These proceedings cannot be equated as enforcing civil obligations,” Chief Justice (now retired) N.V. Ramana, who authored the 2022 judgment, had noted.

The court had explained that the “in­ rem forfeiture” extended the taint of entering into a benami transaction to the asset itself”.

“When such a taint is being created not on the individual, but on the property itself, a retroactive law would characterise itself as punitive for condemning the proceeds of sale which may also involve legitimate means of addition of wealth,” the judgment said.

The court had criticised how the Act granted extensive powers of discovery, inspection, compelling attendance, compelling production of documents to officials. It had empowered authorities to take the assistance of police officers, custom officers, income tax officers, etc, for furnishing information.

Tensions between India, Canada have implications on Sikhs: North American Punjabi Association

“The recent diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, particularly surrounding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, have had profound implications for the Sikh diaspora,” the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) said on Friday (October 18, 2024).

“This incident has intensified existing insecurities and divisions within the community, affecting how Sikh immigrant families navigate their identities, political beliefs, and social interactions,” said Satnam Singh Chahal, NAPA’s Executive Director.

Earlier this week, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma after dismissing Ottawa’s allegations linking the envoy to a probe into the killing of Nijjar.

Nijjar was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year. Chahal said the Nijjar incident has exacerbated pre-existing divides within the Sikh diaspora.

“Some community members view the Canadian government’s stance as a legitimate defence of human rights, while others see it as an affront to India’s sovereignty,” he said. “This polarisation can create rifts in families and social circles, leading to heated discussions and estrangement,” he said.

He further said that the involvement of intelligence agencies and accusations of political violence have instilled fear among many Sikhs, particularly those who are vocal about their political beliefs.

“Ordinary families may worry about being targeted for their views, leading to a chilling effect on free expression within the community,” Chahal said. Regarding community relations, he said Sikh families may navigate complex relationships with non-Sikh neighbours and friends.

“Misunderstandings about the community’s political affiliations can lead to stigmatisation or social isolation, especially if there are perceptions that they support militant factions,” he said.

Chahal said many Sikhs are grappling with their dual identity as both Canadians and members of a historically marginalised group. “This struggle is compounded by external pressures and negative stereotypes that can arise from incidents such as Nijjar’s killing, which may overshadow their contributions to Canadian society,” he said.

Supreme Court closes proceedings against Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court on Friday closed habeas corpus proceedings initiated by a 70-year-old man accusing non-profit spiritual organisation Isha Foundation founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of holding his two daughters, aged 42 and 39, captives.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud terminated the proceedings, which began in the Madras High Court and reached the apex court, by noting that the two women had personally assured the court in a video conference that they were living in the Isha Foundation as monks of their own free will. The women had conveyed the same thing to a Tamil Nadu Police team which had met and talked to them separately.

“You have to accept the fact that they are 42 and 39... You cannot control their lives... We are also parents... Inter-personal relationships between parents and grown-up children are never to be governed by legal suits, injunctions and actions, you have to gain their confidence. They are not minors in a custody battle,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed the father who was present in the courtroom with his counsel.

The Chief Justice said the court, had the women been held captives, would have exercised all the power in the world. “But once we have come to the conclusion that they are captives, we cannot compel anything,” the CJI explained.

The court refused to expand the ambit of the case beyond the habeas corpus mandate through observations made in court or in its order.

“These proceedings are not to be used to malign individuals and institutions... The moment we tend to elaborate on anything wider in today’s times there are handles used by third parties to malign...” Chief Justice Chandrachud said orally.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, present in court, said these were clickbait used to entice viewers.

The court refused to delve into concerns raised in a report submitted by the Tamil Nadu Police about medical equipment and the functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) mandated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

“We are not giving them a certificate. If there are breaches, they have to rectify them... Please ask the State to engage with the organisation,” Chief Justice Chandrachud orally addressed senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the State of Tamil Nadu.

The court clarified that the closure of the habeas corpus proceedings would not affect any other regulatory compliances to be adhered to by Isha Yoga Foundation.

“Idea here is not to malign an organisation [Isha], equally there are some secular compliances which are required of you. For example, an ICC...” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Foundation.

Justice JB Pardiwala, on the Bench with Justice Manoj Misra, said it was the duty of the State to ensure compliances in accordance with the law. The judge said the apex court was only concerned with the “unwarranted” order passed by the Madras High Court on September 30. The High Court had directed the police to launch an investigation into Isha on the basis of the man’s habeas corpus petition. On Isha’s appeal, the apex court had stayed police action on October 3.

In Brief:

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Jharkhand made the formal announcement of seat-sharing in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in 68 seats, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in 10, and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] in two seats, while Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP(RV)] will contest in one seat. The announcement was made during a joint press conference at the BJP office in Ranchi by Assam Chief Minister and co-in charge of Jharkhand elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.