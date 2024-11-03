PM Modi aims to hold on to power at any cost, says Priyanka

Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union Government on Sunday (November 3, 2024), accusing it of prioritising the interests of big businesses over the welfare of the common people.

Addressing a public meeting as part of her electoral campaign here, Ms. Vadra claimed that Mr. Modi sought to cling to power by sowing division, inciting hatred and undermining democratic institutions. “Modiji’s government operates solely for his wealthy business allies,” she said.

“Their goal is not to enhance your quality of life, create jobs or improve health and education. It is merely to maintain power by any means, by dividing people, fostering anger, and stripping away your rights.”

EAM Jaishankar says India and China made ‘some progress’ in disengagement

On Sunday (November 3, 2024), EAM S. Jaishankar said that India and China have made “some progress” in disengagement, describing the development as a “welcome” step. His comment comes days after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army commenced verification patrolling at Depsang, while patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday (November 1, 2024).

“In terms of India and China, we have made some progress. You know, our relations were very, very disturbed for reasons all of you know. We have made some progress in what we call disengagement,” Jaishankar said while responding to a question during an interaction with the Indian diaspora here.

Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar injures 11

Officials on Sunday (November 3, 2024) said that terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near a crowded flea market in the heart of the city of Srinagar, injuring at least 11 civilians. The attack occurred near a heavily guarded complex housing All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

This comes a day after security forces eliminated a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

A senior police officer said the terrorists hurled the grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker near the TRC. “However, the grenade missed the intended target and landed on the roadside, injuring 11 people,” the officer said.

In Jharkhand poll manifesto, BJP vows to implement UCC but exempt tribals

According to the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election, if voted to power in the state, the party will implement the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand but will keep tribals out of its ambit.

The manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (November 3, 2024). It has 25 resolutions and includes a number of freebies.

“We will bring the Uniform Civil Code [UCC] to Jharkhand and let me assure you that tribals will not be affected at all,” Mr. Shah said.

In brief

53 minutes into the post-lunch session, Washington Sundar attempted a desperate heave off Ajaz Patel, missed it and the ball – not for the first time on Sunday (November 2, 2024) – thudded into the stumps. Washington remained on his knees aghast, while the New Zealand squad – the perennially well-behaved lot in the cricket world – celebrated as vociferously as Kiwi cricketers could. And a boisterous Wankhede Stadium crowd had been silenced.

