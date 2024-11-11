Ten armed militants killed in Jiribam encounter with security forces

Ten armed militants were killed in Manipur’s Jiribam on Monday in “retaliatory fire” after a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post came under attack, police said.

A CRPF personnel Sanjeev Kumar sustained bullet injury and has been evacuated to Silchar Medical College in Assam for treatment.

The Kuki-Zo council, a civil society group in neighbouring Churachandpur district called for a total shutdown in the wake of the killing of the “village volunteers.”

The Manipur Police said in a statement that around 3 p.m., the CRPF Post located at Jakuradhor and Borobekra Police Station nearby were attacked by armed militants.

“The attack was fiercely retaliated by CRPF and Police. After 40–45 minutes of heavy exchange of fire, the situation was brought under control. After the firing ceased, the area was searched and 10 (ten) bodies of armed militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition,” police said.

Three AK-47 rifles, four SLRs, 2 INSAS, one rocket propelled grenade launcher, one Pump Action Gun, bullet proof helmets and magazines were recovered, police said.

A criminal case has been registered and is being investigated. “Operations in and around Jakuradhor, under Borobekra Police Station, Jiribam continues to flush out armed militants. Reinforcement teams consisting of Assam Rifles, CRPF and Civil Police have been rushed there,” police said.

Earlier in the day, prohibitory orders were issued in Jiribam amid apprehension of breakdown of law and order.

An order by district magistrate Krishna Kumar said that there is “an apprehension of wide spread disturbance to peace and public tranquility or a riot or any affray in the area and grave danger to human lives and properties because of the unlawful activities of some anti-social elements for furtherance of their evil designs.”

‘No religion supports activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of people,’ Supreme Court on Delhi firecracker ban

Calling it a mere “eyewash”, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Delhi Police for failing to comprehensively implement the firecracker ban in the national capital and only seizing raw materials.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih therefore directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers.

“We direct Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers. We direct Delhi Police Commissioner to file a personal affidavit putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce ban,” it said.

The Supreme Court wondered why the Delhi Government delayed imposition of the ban on firecrackers till October 14, when the order of ban was issued.

“The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of the people,” remarked the Bench.

The Supreme Court further asked the Delhi Government to decide before November 25 on a “perpetual” firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.

2020 Delhi riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain Gulfisha Fatima’s bail plea, asks Delhi High Court to to hear case on November 25

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea for bail by 31-year-old activist Gulfisha Fatima, who has been incarcerated under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for four years and seven months in relation to the behind the North East Delhi riots of February 2020, and asked the Delhi High Court to consider her plea on November 25.

Fatima was accused under the draconian law of having played a part in the larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots of 2020.

A Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma found no reason to intervene despite Fatima’s counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, conveying that her bail application itself had been pending for over two-and-a-half years without a proper hearing.

“What is the point of keeping someone in for 4 years and 7 months? She is a lady, aged 31 years… There is no question of a trial beginning,” Sibal submitted.

He recited from recent judgments of the apex court in K. Kavitha and Manish Sisodia bail cases which had held that leeway must be given in favour of woman undertrials. The Court, in these judgments, had held that delay in commencement of trial was a sound reason for grant of bail.

The senior lawyer argued that the restrictive provision on bail in UAPA would not apply if there was undue delay in trial.

Unmoved, the Bench headed by Justice Trivedi said it had recently dismissed the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in the same case. The Delhi High Court was instead requested to hear Imam’s case.

Justice Trivedi chose the same treatment for Fatima, though agreeing that her plea must be heard. The Bench noted that her bail plea in the Delhi High Court was listed on November 25 anyway.

On Sibal’s insistence for some measure of certainty that Fatima would have her day in court on November 25, the apex court Bench asked the High Court to hear the case unless some “extraordinary situation” cropped up.

Fatima was arrested on April 11, 2020 in connection with an FIR related to the riots. She was granted bail subsequently. However, she was subsequently slapped with offences under the UAPA.

COP29 opens with Trump climate withdrawal looming

The COP29 climate talks open Monday in Azerbaijan, under the long shadow cast by the re-election of Donald Trump, who has pledged to row back on the United States’ carbon-cutting commitments.

Countries come to Baku for the main United Nations forum for climate diplomacy after new warnings that 2024 is on track to break temperature records, adding urgency to a fractious debate over climate funding.

But Trump’s return will loom over the discussions, with fears that an imminent US departure from the landmark Paris agreement to limit global warming could mean less ambition around the negotiating table.

“We cannot afford to let the momentum for global action on climate change be derailed,” said Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu’s special envoy for climate change and environment.

“This is a shared problem that will not solve itself without international cooperation, and we will continue to make that case to the incoming president of one of the world’s largest polluters.”

Outgoing President Joe Biden is staying away, as are many leaders who have traditionally appeared early in COP talks to lend weight to the proceedings. Just a handful of leaders from the Group of 20, whose countries account for nearly 80% of global emissions, are attending.

Afghanistan will however be sending a delegation for the first time since the Taliban took power. They are expected to have observer status. Diplomats have insisted that the absences, and Trump’s win, will not detract from the serious work at hand, particularly agreeing a new figure for climate funding to developing countries.

Negotiators must increase a $100 billion-a-year target to help developing nations prepare for worsening climate impacts and wean their economies off fossil fuels.

How much will be on offer, who will pay, and who can access the funds are some of the major points of contention.

Kremlin denies Putin and Trump spoke on phone

The Kremlin on Monday denied a U.S. media report that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump had spoken on the phone last week about the Ukraine conflict.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump talked by phone on Thursday with Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the Washington Post report was “simply false information”, denying any phone call took place.

The Post report said that Trump in the call reminded Putin of Washington’s sizeable military foothold in Europe. Several people speaking to the U.S. paper said Trump had expressed the desire for more conversations on “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon”.

The Republican said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting within hours and has indicated he would talk directly with Putin. Trump has not said how he intends to strike a peace deal or what terms he is proposing.

The Russian President has demanded Ukraine withdraw from swathes of its eastern and southern territory as a precondition to peace talks. The Post reported that people familiar with Thursday’s call said Trump had briefly raised the question of land with Putin.

Following Trump’s election, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned there should be “no concessions” to Putin. Ceding land or giving in to any of Moscow’s other hardline demands would only embolden the Kremlin and lead to more aggression, he said.

In Brief:

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, sexual assault

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault. A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the plea and observed that Revanna is a very influential person. Appearing for Revanna, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that a charge sheet has been filed in the case and section 376 of the IPC was not there in the initial complaint. The bench said it could not interfere with the Karnataka High Court’s October 21 decision denying him bail. Rohatgi sought the liberty to approach the court after six months. The bench, however, said it could not say anything about that and dismissed his plea.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna commences judicial proceedings as 51st CJI, thanks lawyers

President Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony of the 51st Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan saw Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government Ministers, former Chief Justices of India, sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts in attendance. Justice Khanna succeeds Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who retired on Sunday (November 10, 2024), and his term will last until May 13, 2025.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

