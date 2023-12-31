Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by government

December 31, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The Union Home Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on December 31 declared Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Section 3 of the anti-terror law- the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). TeH is one of the constituents of the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) founded by separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani who died in 2021.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X that “The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K”.

He added that “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.”

MHA said that many criminal cases have been registered against this organisation under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, RPC (Ranbir Penal Code) and IPC (Indian Penal Code) etc.

MHA’s notification said that TeH is known for its involvement in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fuelling the secessionist activities in J&K and the leaders and members of the outfit have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on security Forces in J&K.

“The TeH and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country...members are paying tributes to terrorists who were killed in encounters with security forces and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the State,” MHA said.

It said TeH indulges in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country and the outfit never believed in a democratic system of governance and TeH leadership gave repeated calls to boycott assembly elections on multiple occasions.

The Ministry said that that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of TeH, it will use the opportunity to continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir form the Union of India while disputing its accession to the Union of India, continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country; and will continue to propagate false narrative and anti-national sentiments among the people of J&K with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order.

Central Government directed that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 UAPA, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

In 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi reflects on year gone by

In 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat on December 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his wishes with Indians for the new year 2024.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Modi said, “In this very year, ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’, which has been awaited for years was passed. The record business on Diwali proved that every Indian is giving importance to the mantra of ‘Vocal For Local’.”

He recollected that 2023 marked the success of Chadrayaan-3, the catchy song Natu-Natu and The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscars, “Through them the world saw the creativity of India and understood our bonding with the environment,” Modi said.

“Our players won 107 medals in Asian Games and 111 medals in Asian Para Games. Indian players won everyone’s heart with their performance in the Cricket World Cup,” he said.

“The victory of our women’s cricket team in the Under-19 T-20 World Cup is very inspiring. Now Paris Olympics will be held in 2024, for which the whole country is encouraging her players,” he added.

“In 2015 we were ranked 81st in the Global Innovation Index – today our rank is 40th. This year, the number of patents filed in India was high, of which about 60% were from domestic funds. This time the highest number of Indian universities have been included in the QS Asia University Rankings,” he said.

Modi also lauded unique initiative of a tribal school in Jharkhand to provide education to its children in their mother tongue. “Children are being imparted education in Kudukh language in Manglo village of Garhwa district. The name of this school is, ‘Karthik Oraon Aadivasi Kudukh School’. 300 tribal children study in this school,” he said.

Sydney, Auckland among first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations

Sydney and Auckland were among the world’s first major cities to ring in 2024, with more than a million revellers cheering spectacular fireworks displays that lit up the skies over Sydney Harbour and New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower.

As the clock struck midnight in Australia’s largest city, tons of explosives erupted in a 12-minute display that focused on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. More than 1 million people, a number equivalent to one in five of the city’s residents, watched from the shore and from boats in the harbour.

In Auckland, the light rain that fell all day had cleared as forecast by midnight over the city of 1.7 million people before the countdown began on an illuminated digital display near the top of the 328-meter communications and observation tower.

The ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and heightened tensions in parts of the world, are affecting this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in a myriad of ways. Many cities were deploying extra security, and some places cancelled New Year’s Eve events altogether.

More police than ever were deployed throughout Sydney. The waterfront has been the scene of heated pro-Palestinian protests after the sails of the Sydney Opera House were illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag in response to the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas that triggered the war.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis recalled 2023 as a year marked by wartime suffering. During his traditional Sunday blessing from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, he offered prayers for “the tormented Ukrainian people and the Palestinian and Israeli populations, the Sudanese people and many others.”

In New York City, officials and party organizers said they were prepared to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of revelers expected to flood Times Square in the heart of midtown Manhattan.

Security also will also be heightened across European cities on Sunday. In France, 90,000 law enforcement officers were set to be deployed, domestic intelligence chief Céline Berthon had said. Of those, 6,000 will be in Paris, where French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said over 1.5 million people are expected to attend celebrations on the Champs-Elysees.

In Berlin, some 4,500 police officers are expected to keep order and avoid riots like a year ago. Police in the German capital issued a ban on the traditional use of fire crackers for several streets across the city. They also banned a pro-Palestinian protest in the Neukoelln neighborhood of the city, which has seen several pro-Palestinian riots since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

In Russia, the country’s military actions in Ukraine have overshadowed end-of-year celebrations, with the usual fireworks and concert on Moscow’s Red Square cancelled, as last year.

In Pakistan, the government has banned all New Year’s Eve celebrations as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians.

India making defence ecosystem for self-reliance, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 31 said the government is developing a strong base of domestic defence industrial ecosystem to make the country a strategic economy.

Addressing the 21st Convocation of Tezpur University in Tezpur, Singh said his ministry is making all efforts to achieve the target of becoming self-reliant in the defence sector.

“Our government is developing a strong base of domestic defence industrial ecosystem to make India a strategic economy”, he said.

Highlighting the various steps taken by the Ministry of Defence, Singh stressed that for the first time, the import of arms went down while exports rose.

“We issued five positive indigenisation lists, under which 509 defence equipment have been identified whose manufacturing will now be done indigenously,” he said. “In addition, we have also issued four positive indigenisation lists of Defence Public Sector Undertakings, in which 4,666 items have been identified and these will now be manufactured in our country,” he added.

Talking about the domestic defence manufacturing, he said that the production has crossed the record figure of ₹1,00,000 crore for the first time.

“The total value of India’s defence exports, which was ₹1,521 crore in 2016-17, has increased almost 10 times to reach a record level of ₹15,920 crore in 2022-23,” he said.

Finance Ministry seeks expenditure proposals for final supplementary demands for grants

The Finance Ministry has sought expenditure proposals for the second and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants from various Ministries and departments ahead of the Budget session likely to commence in the last week of January.

This would be the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha before the general elections and the government would seek expenditure approvals of Parliament for four months till July 2024 through a vote on account.

The second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2023-24 is proposed to be placed before Parliament in the ensuing Budget session, the Finance Ministry said in an office memorandum.

The cases that would be eligible to be incorporated under such demands include those where advances from the Contingency Fund have been granted.

Besides, payments against court decree would be included as well as cases where the Finance Ministry has specifically advised moving the supplementary demand in the winter session, it said.

“While processing proposals for supplementary grants, the grant controlling authority must invariably identify savings within the grant so that the infructuous or inflated supplementary demands are weeded out and the eventuality of surrender after obtaining the supplementary grant is avoided,” it said.

According to the memorandum dated December 29, the Ministries are required to submit their supplementary proposals by January 8.

The interim Budget 2024-25 is likely to be presented on February 1. The Budget approval process has been streamlined by the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for better utilisation of funds.

BJP’s lies strongest; PM yet to fulfil promises he made to come to power: Congress

The Congress, on the eve of the New Year on December 31, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to fulfil the promises that he made to people before coming to power. The party also alleged that there was no accountability for the Union government in 2023 too.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Narendra Modiji, Today is the last day of 2023. By 2022, you had said, income of the farmers will be doubled, all Indians will get a house, electricity will be available throughout the day and night and the economy will touch five trillion dollars. Nothing of this has happened. But every Indian now knows that BJP’s lies are the strongest.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the decision of the government over the delay in conducting the Census. Responding to The Hindu’s report on the issue, Ramesh said, “The inordinate delay in conducting the decennial Census last due for 2021 raises several questions. It is not just related to the Covid pandemic. Undoubtedly there is something brewing.”

In another post, the Congress said that Modi had held zero press conferences. “No accountability. Jumla politics. 2023 was no different, Modiji,” the party said.

Air India pilot unions object to ‘threats of appropriate measures’ for sick reporting

Pilot unions at Air India on December 31 expressed “concern” over the Tata Group-owned airline’s alleged threat to the cockpit staff with “appropriate measures” if pilots report sick for duty.

In a communication to Air India senior vice president for flight operations Manish Uppal, Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) said that reporting illnesses without the “fear of reprisal” is in the interest of flight safety.

IPG is the wide-body aircraft pilots’ body at Air India while ICPA represents pilots who fly narrow-body Airbus 320 family aircraft of the full-service carrier.

The copies of the letter have also been marked to Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, DGCA Vikram Dev Dutt, Air India Managing Director and CEO Campbell Wilson, among others.

“We are writing to express our concern and objection regarding recent communications implying threats of appropriate measures for sick reporting,” the pilot bodies said in the communication.

Stating that the IPG-ICPA understand the importance of maintaining a productive and efficient work environment, the two unions said, “It is crucial to acknowledge the significance of pilot’s health and its cascading effect on flight safety.” There may be instances where pilots feel “intimidated” or “compelled” to operate flights despite their health concerns, potentially jeopardizing the safety of the flight, the letter warned.

“Threatening employees for reporting sickness not only violates ethical principles but also goes against the Aircraft Rules Act, 1937,” they said in the communication.

The DGCA places a high priority on safety, the physical and mental health of pilots of utmost importance, the letter stated, adding, “pilots should feel comfortable reporting illnesses without the fear of reprisal in the interest of flight safety.”

In Brief:

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and most of his supporters have been rejected as candidates for the February 8 election, party officials said on December 31 after nominations for the ballot closed. Khan has been in prison since August, facing trial over a slew of cases he insists have been orchestrated to prevent him from contesting the election as the figurehead of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. “Nomination papers of almost all national and provincial leaders of PTI, including Imran Khan, have been rejected,” said PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan. “90% to 95% of our candidates’ papers have been rejected,” he said.

