Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam conference: Vijay lambasts at looting in the name of Dravidian model

Setting his path clear in politics, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, on Sunday, declared that his party will fight against sectarian forces “ideologically” and ‘Dravida model’-invoking corrupt forces “politically”. He also declared the party is open to sharing power with parties, which approach the TVK in 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a massive gathering of party workers at the first State-level conference of TVK at V. Salai near Vikravandi in Villupuram district, Vijay positioned himself against “sectarian and corrupt forces,” without evidently naming them. He said: “The moment we declared ‘Pirapokkum Ella Uyirukkum’ (all beings are equal by birth) as the foundation of our ideology, we not only positioned ourselves clearly against sectarian politics but also exposed our ideological enemies. Our people know very well who should come here and who shouldn’t, as Tamil Nadu has been the land of secular principles.”

At the same time, he said, “Our next enemy, the political enemy, is a self-serving family group, which is scraping and looting Tamil Nadu invoking the names of Thanthai Periyar and Perarignar Anna, in the garb of ‘Dravida Model’.”

He attacked parties, which he believed, took an anti-fascism position but had “underground dealings” with the same forces. “Some people’s full time job is to create a fear about majority-minority divide among people, who are united, screaming fascism, fascism, fascism,” he said, and wondered “if they are fascism are you payasam (sweet)“.

“The time is not too far for us to face those who are corrupt and cheat people. The Election Commission of India, in 2026, will decide the date for the democratic war [implying Tamil Nadu Assembly elections]. On that day every vote of the people to TVK’s symbol in all the 234 constituencies will be like a bomb.”

During his speech, he advocated for conducting a caste census and giving proportional representation in education and jobs. He also expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious with a clear majority in 2026. However, he also said his party is open to alliance with parties, which approach TVK, and sharing of power.

BJP’s next big target is to form government in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the next big target for the BJP was to form a government in West Bengal. The BJP leader, who was on a two-day visit to the State, launched his party membership drive.

“We have won in Haryana. Will win in Jharkhand, Maharashtra too. After that our target is Bengal,” Shah said. The Home Minister said the BJP would come to power if the party could collect one crore members in the State. The next Assembly polls in the State are scheduled in 2026.

This was the first visit of Shah to West Bengal after the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, where the BJP managed to win only 12 Lok Sabha seats while the Trinamool Congress improved its tally to 29 seats.

Earlier on Sunday, the Home Minister unveiled an integrated check post, passenger terminal and Maitri Dwar at land border outpost Petrapole in North 24 Parganas.

Highlighting that the State shared an international border with Bangladesh, Mr. Shah accused the Trinamool Congress government of indulging in “State-sponsored infiltration”.

“I want to appeal to the youths that if they want to stop State-sponsored infiltration then the only way is to elect a BJP government in 2026,” the Home Minister said.

While addressing his party supporters, Shah also referred to the incident at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital where a doctor was raped and murdered on August 9.

Alleging that “mothers and sisters” were not safe in West Bengal, the Home Minister said, “incidents like Sandeshkhali to R.G. Kar will stop if the BJP comes to power in 2026”.

Parents of the deceased doctor had written to the Home Minister saying that they wanted to meet him and press the demand for justice for their deceased daughter. The CBI is probing the crime that has sent shock waves across the country. There were no reports about the Home Minister meeting the parents of the victim.

Exhorting his party members to ensure a victory in the 2026 Assembly polls by a two-thirds majority, Shah said, “Mamata didi should ot think that we are sitting idle as we had got a less seats in Bengal”.

Reacting to the charges made by the Union Home Minister, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said leaders like Shah visit West Bengal only to give political speeches.

“Why didn’t Amit Shah meet the parents of R.G. Kar victim. He should have met. They come to Bengal only to give political speeches. They do not take any responsibility. There are repeated incidents of violence against women in BJP States,” he said. Ghosh said the Home Minister did not meet the victim’s parents because he had nothing new to say as the Kolkata Police conducted proper investigation at the initial stages.

There was no response to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that there was no response from the Indian side after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and asserted that it won’t be the case if such an incident were to recur.

“We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. That there was a terror attack and there was no response,” Mr. Jaishankar told reporters in Mumbai.

“Mumbai is a symbol of counter-terrorism for India and the world,” the Minister said.

When India was a member of the U.N. Security Council, it was chairing the counter-terrorism committee, Mr. Jaishankar said. “We held the counter-terrorism panel meeting in the same hotel that was hit by the terror attack,” he added.

“People know that India is standing strong against terrorism. We are today leaders in fighting terrorism,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

“When we talk of zero tolerance against terror, it is clear that when somebody does something, there will be a response,” he said.

“We also have to expose. It is not acceptable that you are doing business during daytime and indulging in terror during the night and I have to pretend that everything is okay.

“This India will not accept it. This is what has changed,” the Minister said.

“We will expose terrorism and we will act where we have to act,” he added.

Mr. Jaishankar also said India and China would soon resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, restoring the arrangement as it was in April 2020, before the border standoff began.

“We expect to return to pre-October 31, 2020, patrolling arrangements in areas like Demchok and Depsang. This will take some time,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

Rural Development Ministry defends Aadhaar-based wage payment

The Union Rural Development Ministry in a statement issued on Sunday defended using the Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS), calling it a “major reform” that helps in better targeting, increased efficiency, reducing delays in payments, and greater inclusion by curbing leakages.

The Ministry was reacting to a report by Lib Tech, a consortium of activists and academics, pointing to the high rate of deletion of workers enrolled under the programme that coincides with the government’s insistence on using ABPS for wage payments under the programme.

From January 1 this year, the ABPS has been made mandatory. Between April and September, 84.8 lakh workers were removed from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). At the same time, only 45.4 lakh new workers had been added, with net deletion of workers standing at 39.3 lakh.

The Ministry said that ABPS conversion is a major reform process, where benefits are credited directly into bank accounts based on the Aadhaar numbers of workers under the MGNREGS, doing away with several layers in the delivery process.

“APBS helps in better targeting, increasing the efficiency of the system and reducing the delays in payments, ensuring greater inclusion by curbing leakages and thereby, controlling expenditure and promoting greater accountability and transparency,” the statement said.

As on October 26, the Centre said that 13.10 crore active workers, or 99.3% of the total number of active workers, are eligible for ABPS.

“It is a fallacious argument that workers’ demand for work is not registered if their accounts are not ABPS-enabled and that their wages remain unpaid because of this reason. In case of non-eligible workers, whose ABPS is still pending, states/UTs (Union Territories) have been requested to sensitise all banks to ensure timely seeding of Aadhar numbers of NREGS beneficiaries into NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) mapper,” the Ministry said.

Refuting the correlation between imposition of ABPS and deletion of workers, the Ministry said job card verification was a continuous process. “This exercise is conducted by states/UTs with the help of the Aadhaar number as a tool of de-duplication,” the statement said.

Report flags abuse of economic charges to silence media

A new report from the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) flags the growing trend of governments resorting to false charges of financial crimes to silence the press. The report, titled ‘Misuse of economic charges to silence, threaten and attack the press: Review of case studies’ documents eight different cases of media under attack for their independent journalism, including that of NewsClick from India.

The economic charges most frequently misused by regimes seeking to silence independent media and journalists were money laundering, tax evasion, blackmail, terrorism financing, fraud, and illegally receiving foreign funds.

Highlighting the impact of trumped up economic charges, the report identifies five main trends. Firstly, it notes that the “threat of imprisonment that those economic charges pose has a strong chilling effect in the media community”. Second, since “financial charges correspond to criminal law, many prosecutions result in lengthy pre-trial detention, prison terms and hefty fines” and the consequences include “financial loss/ruin and closure of the media outlet’s operations.”

Another trend, the report notes, is that during the investigation and trial, journalists and media outlets are often “denied access to bank accounts and have their assets frozen, hampering their finances.” Further, legal defence against such charges are costly and require “access to tax and criminal lawyers, accounting experts, and other legal expertise to which journalists and media outlets do not have easy access.” In cases where they do manage to access such expertise, “lawyers defending such cases are increasingly attacked.” Lastly, the report observes that the narratives put out around such charges aim to “label journalists as criminals, erode public support, and attack the journalist’s or media outlet’s reputation.”

These dynamics were evident in the case of the online news outlet NewsClick, whose offices and staff were raided in 2021 and 2023. Its founder Prabir Puryakastha and head of human resources Amit Chakravarty were arrested as part of an investigation into suspected foreign funding of the news portal. Observing that “the charges are linked to the outlet’s critical coverage of India’s ruling political party,” the report calls it a “worrying example of where broad anti-terrorism laws are applied to silence critical media outlets” and states that “it illustrates efforts to cut the few revenue streams for independent media in a country where all major outlets are aligned with the ruling party, the BJP.”

The report details how “the almost endless investigation process under the PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act] allowed authorities to search and seize NewsClick’s property and accounts” and “staff at NewsClick were detained under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), also known as India’s ‘anti-terror’ law.” Both PMLA and the amendments to the UAPA in 2009 were “brought in under the auspices of the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). But the “misuse of these laws against NewsClick is indicative of the abuse of anti-terror laws for political purposes,” notes the report.

Significantly, the report notes that governments find financial crimes rather effective “in silencing media and journalists as they do not require the need for a link to content produced and are not subject to the same international scrutiny as laws explicitly targeting media.”

The other case studies documented in the report include those of Abzas Media from Azerbaijan, El Faro from El Salvador, Erick Kabendera from Tanzania, Jimmy Lai from Hong Kong, Jose Ruben Zamora from Guatemala, Maria Ressa and Rappler from Philippines, and Nika Gvaramia from Georgia.

The WAN-IFRA report was produced in collaboration with Inter American Press Association (IAPA), a non-profit dedicated to promoting press freedom in the Americas, and with the support of UNESCO.

At least 50 flights receive bomb threats, 2 diverted on October 27

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats and two of them were diverted on Sunday, according to sources.

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats, most of them through social media.

Akasa Air on Sunday said 15 of its flights got security alerts and after thorough inspections, all aircraft were released for operations. The sources in the know said IndiGo received threats for 18 flights and Vistara for 17 flights.

At least two IndiGo flights were diverted following the threats. Its flight 6E 133 (Pune-Jodhpur) was diverted to Ahmedabad and 6E 87 (Kozhikode-Dammam) was diverted to Mumbai, an official said.

According to an IndiGo statement, the flights that received security-related alerts include 6E 11 (Delhi-Istanbul), 6E 92 (Jeddah-Mumbai), 6E 112 (Goa-Ahmedabad), 6E 125 (Bengaluru-Jharsuguda), 6E 127 (Amritsar-Ahmedabad) and 6E 135 (Kolkata-Pune).

Among other flights that received threats are 6E 149 (Hyderabad-Bagdogra), 6E 173 (Delhi-Bengaluru), 6E 175 (Bengaluru-Delhi), 6E 197 (Raipur-Hyderabad), 6E 248 (Mumbai-Kolkata), 6E 277 (Ahmedabad-Lucknow), 6E 312 (Bengaluru-Kolkata), 6E 235 (Kolkata-Bengaluru) and 6E 74 (Riyadh-Mumbai).

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the Centre is mulling steps to ban those who issue hoax bomb threats from flying.

The Minister also said, besides taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats, the Union government is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation laws.

Against the backdrop of the spate of hoax bomb threats to flights, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: NCP-Sharad Pawar group announces nine more candidates

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has released its third list of nine candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. The list has a mix of experienced party leaders and young faces, including a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader who will fight as NCP (SP) candidate, taking the total number of party candidates to 76.

NCP (SP) State president Jayant Patil announced the names of young faces such as SP leader Fahad Ahmad from Anushakti Nagar (Mumbai), Gyayak Patni from Karanja (Washim), and Siddhi Kadam from Mahol (Solapur).

While speaking to media in Mumbai, Jayant Patil said, “Fahad is a well-educated young Muslim activist and people wanted us to give him a chance. So we spoke to SP and now he will fight from Anushakti constituency.“

Fahad Ahmad is married to actor Swara Bhasker. After the announcement, Ahmad expressed his gratitude to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar. He told journalists, “The Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP both are socialist parties and connected with ‘Samajwadi’. I am glad to be part of NCP.“

The candidacy of former BJP leader Gyayak Patni, son of late BJP MLA Rajendra Patni, was announced after he joined the NCP (SP) on Saturday. Siddhi Kadam is the daughter of former NCP MLA (2014-2019) Ramesh Kadam.

NCP leaders who have strongholds in their constituencies, including former minister Ramesh Bang (Hingna), Rahul Kalate from Chinchwad (Pune), Mohan Bajirao Jagtap from Majalgaon (Beed), and Atul Wandile from Hinganghat (Wardha), feature in the list.

The candidacy of Rajesaheb Deshmukh from Parali indicates that it will be a Maratha vs OBC battle in the constituency as Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s candidate for the seat is State Agriculture Minister and OBC leader Dhananjay Munde.

Anushakti Nagar (Mumbai), Parali, Mohol, and Majalgaon will see NCP (SP) vs Ajit Pawar’s NCP fights. In Anushakti Nagar, Mr. Ahmed will compete with Sana Malik of NCP.

All three NCP (SP) lists bring the tally of women candidates of the party to 11. Jayant Patil claimed, “We are the party with the highest number of women candidates compared to other parties in Maharashtra.“

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its third list of candidates on Sunday, increasing its tally to 49. Among the four candidates featuring in the list, two will take on NCP (SP) candidates.

NCP State president Sunil Tatkare announced the names at a press conference. The candidates include Vijaysinh Pandit from Georai (Beed) Assembly constituency, Kashinath Date from Parner (Ahilyanagar), Sachin Patil from Phaltan (Satara), and Dilip Bankar from Niphad (Nashik).

Patil will compete with NCP (SP)‘s Deepak Chavan in Phaltan, and Date will fight with the party’s Rani Lanke in Parner. Pandit will take on Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s Badamrao Pandit from Georai, and Bankar will compete with the party’s Anil Kadam from Niphad.

In Brief:

At least nine persons were injured following an incident of stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station on early on Sunday. The stampede situation occurred at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday. Due to rush on platform number 1, where a crowd had gathered for train number 22921 (Bandra-Gorakhpur express train) at Bandra Terminus station a few passengers got injured in the stampede. The injured passengers, some of whom are in critical condition, have been rushed to the Bhabha hospital.

