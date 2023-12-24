Tamil Nadu floods | PMO takes stock of relief and rehabilitation efforts in Tamil Nadu

December 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

The Prime Minister’s Office on December 24 took stock of the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Tamil Nadu as several parts of the State were flooded after unprecedented rains.

“High Level meeting was held today in the PMO to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and supporting the state in this situation,” government sources said.

“Further need, if any, for deployment of NDRF as well as armed forces help, including helicopter etc, was discussed,” the sources said. “Visit of inter-Ministerial Central team to assess damage was also discussed in the meeting,” they said.

Sports Ministry suspends newly-formed WFI led by Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh

The Union Sports Ministry on December 24 suspended the Wrestling Federation of India under the leadership of newly-elected president Sanjay Singh. The Sports Ministry also asked the Indian Olympic Association to constitute an ad-hoc body to control and manage the affairs of WFI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry cited hasty decisions by the newly-elected body and complete disregard for the existing rules and regulations.

Reacting to the development, Sanjay Singh said the WFI will seek revocation of its suspension by explaining to the government that it has not flouted any rules while taking decisions and if the issue is not resolved, it may explore legal options.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik, one of the prominent faces of the agitation against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, welcomed the suspension.

Bajrang Punia, who returned his Padma Shri medallion in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh as WFI President, said he won’t take back his award.

Sanjay Singh announced on December 21 that the U-15 and U-20 nationals would take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh before the end of this year. Citing the announcement, the Sports Ministry said the announcement was against the rules and a 15-day notice was required for the players to prepare.

“This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI,” a Sports Ministry official said.

Meanwhile, BJP chief J. P. Nadda on December 24 summoned Brij Bhushan for a meeting in a bid to defuse the crisis that erupted as some leading wrestlers restarted their protest. It was only after the nudge from the party leadership that Brij Bhushan, who has long run the WFI like a pocket borough, announced that he no longer has anything to do with the Federation, sources said.

“I am now retired. I have a lot of other work. I have to oversee elections [Lok Sabha] too,” Brij Bhushan, an eastern U.P. strongman, said after the meeting with Nadda.

Asked what transpired in the meeting, he said that Nadda was his leader and there was no conversation on the wrestling row. Asked if he will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Kaisarganj again, he said it will be his priority but the decision belongs to the party.

Opposition leaders, however, said the government’s decision was not enough to give justice to protesting wrestlers and questioned why a loyalist of the former WFI president was allowed to contest the election to the sports body in the first place.

Gabon-flagged, India-crewed oil tanker hit by drone in Red Sea

A Gabon-flagged crude oil tanker merchant vessel Sai Baba with Indian crew heading to India reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone though no injuries were reported in the Southern Red Sea, according to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

“At approximately 8 p.m. (Sana’a time), U.S. Naval Forces Central Command received reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea that they were under attack,” CENTCOM said on X, formerly Twitter. The USS Laboon responded to the distress calls from these attacks, it said.

The vessel is Gabon-flagged and the classification society for registration is through the Indian Registrar of Shipping, defence sources said. The tanker is managed by an Indian company and has an all-Indian crew, it has been learnt.

Also on December 23, two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, CENTCOM said adding no ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles.

These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17. The other vessel is merchant vessel BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported. These attacks represent a significant scale up in attacks on commercial shipping from Houthi held areas of Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy launched an investigation into a suspected drone strike on a Mangaluru-bound cargo vessel off India’s west in the Arabian Sea even as the merchant ship is on its way to Mumbai, officials familiar with the matter said in the day.

The Liberian-flagged vessel is now on its way to Mumbai and Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is providing security to it, the officials said.

The Navy has launched an investigation into the incident including into the origin of the strike, said an official on the condition of anonymity as the matter is sensitive in nature.

The Navy sent stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao to the location of the drone strike on December 23 and the officials said the warship is in the process of examining various details relating to the attack, the officials said.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav condemns Dayanidhi Maran’s remarks on workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on December 24 strongly condemned the statement allegedly made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran.

In a video, which sources in the DMK have claimed was old, Maran purportedly said that Hindi speakers who came to Tamil Nadu from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar did menial jobs such as construction work and cleaning drains.

Since the video went viral on social media, Bihar BJP leaders have been criticising Maran and also demanded a clarification from leaders of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) parties, of which the RJD and DMK are a part, on their stance.

Several BJP leaders and the party’s national spokesperson have shared the video on social media platform X.

Yadav pointed out that the late M. Karunanidhi-led DMK believes in social justice, and it was highly objectionable if any leader of the party had made such remarks. He stressed that the RJD did not support such statements, and that labourers from Bihar and U.P. were in demand from people across the country. “If they do not go to work there then things will come to a standstill,” Yadav said.

“Whatever he has said are very wrong things about the people of Bihar and U.P., and I strongly condemn such remarks. No leader should issue such statements that insult the people of any State. People should keep in mind that this country is one and anyone can go and work anywhere, hence we all should respect each other,” Yadav told media persons in Patna.

“If they say that only people of a particular caste are cleaning the drains, then it is a different thing — that why are people of certain communities are engaged in cleaning drains? However, if they say that people from Bihar and U.P. clean drains and other things at our place, then I condemn it. Such statements should be avoided. This country is one country and people should be respected. Such things should not happen,” Yadav said.

LDF engineers major Cabinet reshuffle

Even before the dust from the government’s tumultuous 36-day political odyssey from the halls of power in the government Secretariat to town halls in 140 Assembly constituencies (Navkerala Sadas) barely settled, the Left Democratic State State committee engineered a major reshuffle in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan, who chaired the State committee meeting on December 24, told newspersons that the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, which came to power in 2021, had promised Cabinet berths to four allies with single MLAs in the Assembly on two-and-a-half-year sharing-term basis ending in November.

As per the understanding, Transport Minister Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress would quit office in favour of Kerala Congress (B) leader K. B. Ganesh Kumar.

Similarly, Kadanappally Ramachandran of Congress (S) would replace Ahamed Devarkovil of the Indian National League. However, the Navkerala Sadas had delayed the decision by a month.

Raju and Devarkovil submitted their resignations to Vijayan at the latter’s official residence in the Cliff House, earlier in the morning.

The new Ministers will take oath of office on December 29.

Jayarajan said the LDF had stayed the course and executed the reshuffle without heartburn or risk to the ruling front’s unity and cohesion. “Mr. Raju and Mr. Devarkovil had served the people well. The new entrants would uphold their legacy,” Jayarajan said.

Conversations about the looming Cabinet reshuffle had prompted several other LDF allies to overtly and covertly express their desire to move out from the backbenches to the front-of-the-aisle seats in the Assembly.

The aspirants reportedly included the Nationalist Congress Party leader Thomas. K. Thomas, MLA, as a replacement for Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on the ground that Kuttanad needed a Cabinet representation, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist) leader Kovoor Kunjumon, a five-term legislator.

The LDF also reportedly calculated that Ganesh Kumar, who is on the board of directors of the Nair Service Society, might help the government build bridges with the powerful social organisation that has been at odds with the government over a host of issues.

In Brief:

New COVID-19 variant JN.1 | Health Ministry says no need for booster dose

Following the Union Health Ministry direction that States be alert and prepared for any possible surge in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the new variant JN.1, senior health officials said that there is no move to recommend administration of vaccine booster dose for India. India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium chief N.K. Arora speaking to The Hindu on December 24 explained that there was no need for an additional fourth booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19 amid the surge in cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant. “Only those over 60 years of age who have comorbidities and high risk patients in this age group can take a precautionary third dose if they have not taken one till now. As of now there is no need for a fourth dose in the general public. We would advise precaution and not panic,” said Dr. Arora.

India women vs Australia women Test | India records maiden historic Test win over Australia

It was a befitting end to India Women’s first ‘home season’ of Test cricket in 28 years as they recorded a historic maiden victory over a venerable Australia in the one-off Test in Mumbai on December 24. On the final day, India produced their best both with the ball and bat to thwart a spirited Australian resurgence, first sparking a collapse in the visitors’ ranks to snaffle the remaining five wickets for 28 and then knocking off a meagre target of 75 without much ado to script an eight-wicket win.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.