Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh brace for heavy rains under Cyclone Michaung’s influence

December 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts may experience heavy rains and strong surface winds on December 3 and December 4 as the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to grow into a cyclonic storm by December 3. Though the weather system may give Chennai and north Tamil Nadu a miss, it is expected to dump heavy rains in coastal region as it travels further north on both December 3 and 4. Heavy rains are set to pick up pace and spread to the north coastal and interior belts by December 3.

Cyclone, which is likely to be named Michaung, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by December 3 and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu coast, by December 4 forenoon. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast the cyclone, is likely to cross the southern Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the coastal belt from Tiruvallur to Cuddalore is likely to get rainfall of up to very heavy intensity in a few places on December 3. Heavy rains are likely over nine north and delta districts. On December 4, Chennai and its neighbouring districts and other places such as Vellore and Tirupattur may receive very heavy rains. Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts have chances of heavy rains. Chennai has possibility of getting heavy to very heavy rains on both December 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are gearing up to handle the impending threat from the deep depression in the State. “Teams will be deployed with all gears such as jackets, cutting machines, inflated boats, dragon lights, ropes and other rescue equipment at all places where the storm is likely to pass over,” said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders

Israel pounded targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip on December 2 and ordered more neighbourhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and others urged it to do more to protect Gaza civilians.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed Friday morning following a week-long truce with the territory’s ruling militant group Hamas, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Separately, the Ministry announced that the overall death toll in Gaza since the October 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 15,200, a sharp jump from the previous count of more than 13,300. The Ministry had stopped issuing daily updates of the overall toll on November 11, following war-related disruptions of connectivity and hospital operations.

The Ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but said Saturday that 70% of the dead were women and children. It said more than 40,000 people were wounded over the past two months.

With the collapse of the temporary truce, Israel had been urged by the United States, its closest ally, to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

The appeal came after a blistering air and ground offensive in the first weeks of the war devastated large areas of northern Gaza, killing thousands of Palestinians and displacing hundreds of thousands. Some two million Palestinians, almost the entire population of Gaza, are now crammed into the southern half of the territory.

It was not clear if Israel’s military would heed appeals made on December 1 by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for more surgical strikes as it shifts its focus to southern Gaza. French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai on December 3 that while he acknowledges Israel’s right to defend itself, “there is no right to attack civilians”.

In 2022, India accounted for 66% of malaria cases in WHO South-East Asia Region: World Malaria Report

In 2022, India accounted for 66% of malaria cases in the WHO South-East Asia Region noted the new — 2023 World Malaria Report — published by the World Health Organization (WHO). It adds that almost 46% of all cases in the region were due to Plasmodium vivax, which is a protozoal parasite and a human pathogen, which is the most frequent and widely distributed cause of recurring malaria.

Released earlier this week, the report highlights that despite strides in expanding access to insecticide-treated nets and medicines to help prevent malaria in young children and pregnant women, more people were getting sick with malaria.

The WHO South-East Asia Region accounted for about 2% of malaria cases globally while malaria cases declined by 76%, from 23 million in 2000 to about five million in 2022. “Malaria case incidence in this region decreased by 83%, from about 18 cases per 1,000 population at risk in 2000 to about three cases per 1,000 population at risk in 2022,” said the report.

Giving the global picture and trends in Malaria the report stated that in 2022, there were estimated 249 million cases globally, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of 233 million in 2019 by 16 million cases.

At U.N. Climate talks, oil companies pledge to combat methane; Environmentalists call it ‘smokescreen’

Fifty oil companies representing nearly half of global production have pledged to reach near-zero methane emissions and end routine flaring in their operations by 2030, the president of this year’s United Nations climate talks said on December 2, a move that environmental groups called a “smokescreen.”

The announcement by Sultan al-Jaber, president of the climate summit known as COP28 and head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., comes as he and others have insisted his background would allow him to bring oil companies to the negotiating table. Al-Jaber has maintained that having the industry’s buy-in is crucial to drastically slashing the world’s greenhouse emissions by nearly half in seven years to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with pre-industrial times.

The pledge included major national oil companies such as Saudi Aramco, Brazil’s Petrobras and Sonangol, from Angola, and multi-nationals like Shell, TotalEnergies and BP.

“The world does not work without energy,” said al-Jaber. “Yet the world will break down if we do not fix energies we use today, mitigate their emissions at a gigaton scale, and rapidly transition to zero carbon alternatives.”

Methane can be released at several points along the operation of an oil and gas company, from fracking to when natural gas is produced, transported or stored. Over a shorter period, it’s more than 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas most responsible for climate change.

For months leading up to COP28, there has been talk that one of the biggest outcomes could be on methane. Not only do methane leaks, along with flaring, which is burning of excess methane, and venting of the gas all contribute to climate change, but these problems can largely solved with current technologies and changes to operations. Indeed, oil and gas companies could have taken such measures years ago but largely have not, instead focusing more on expanding production than focusing on the byproduct of it.

In that way, the methane deal represented a potentially significant contribution to combatting climate change that largely maintained the status quo for the oil and gas industry. Environmental groups were quick to criticize it.

The pledge is a “smokescreen to hide the reality that we need to phase out oil, gas and coal,” said a letter signed by more than 300 civil society groups.

In Brief:

India was re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council with the highest tally at elections held at its Assembly in London on Friday for the 2024-25 biennium. India’s re-election falls under the Category of 10 states with “the largest interest in international seaborne trade”, alongside Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.