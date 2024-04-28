  • The Election Commission of India on April 28 asked the Aam Aadmi Party to modify the content of its Lok Sabha campaign song as per the Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 and ECI guidelines and resubmit after modification, for the certification. “The phrase “jail ke jawaab me hum vote denge” showing an aggressive mob holding the photo of Arvind Kejriwal showing him behind bars, casts aspersions on the Judiciary. Further, the said phrase appears several times in the advertisement which contravenes the provisions of ECI Guidelines and Rule 6(1\(g) of Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994,” said the ECI. Senior AAP leader Atishi said, “It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban on a party’s campaign song.” According to the EC, she said, the song shows the ruling party and investigation agencies in a bad light.
  • Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post on April 28. In his letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said all his decisions have been vetoed by the AICC Delhi in-charge. He said that he was against a partnership with the AAP which came to power levelling false and fabricated corruption charges on the party. Lovely said he has only resigned as chief of the Congress’ Delhi unit and is not joining any other political party. His clarification came after Congress ex-MLA Asif Mohammad Khan claimed that the BJP would field Lovely from the East Delhi constituency, replacing Harsh Malhotra. “I have only resigned as Delhi Congress chief and I am not joining any political party,” he said at a press conference at his residence.
  • After snapping ties with the BJP, the Akali Dal is all set to contest the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on party symbol for the first time since 1996 as it braces for a showdown with its former ally which has used star power to clinch the seat on numerous occasions. The Shiromani Akali Dal had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1996. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab, the BJP used to contest from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur. The SAD walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD has placed its bet on the party’s senior vice president and veteran leader Daljit Singh Cheema from the seat.