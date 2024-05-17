  • The Congress has demanded answers from PM Modi on why the BJP is “sponsoring” industrialist Gautam Adani’s Dharavi land redevelopment plan and asked why Mumbai has lost several big-ticket projects to Gujarat in the last few years. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project has turned into a “BJP-sponsored land grab for the outgoing PM’s best friend, the Adani Group”. While only 54,461 slum inhabitants and 9,522 residents living in chawls and buildings will receive homes within Dharavi according to the latest documents, “Adani is anticipating astronomical profits and a profit margin that could be as high as 434%,” he claimed. “This lucrative ‘revdi’ for the Adani Group comes at the expense of millions of Mumbaikars, not just the residents of Dharavi. Does the PM have any defence for the massive loot that he is orchestrating in full public gaze?” he asked. 
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh said that the SP and the Congress will use people’s votes to come to power and then gift a part of their property to those who carry out “vote jihad” for them. “Today I have come to caution you against the SP and the Congress. They take your vote, but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who do vote jihad for them,” he said.