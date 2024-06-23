Suraj Revanna, Prajwal Revanna’s brother, arrested by Hassan Police in sexual abuse case

Hassan Police arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna after questioning him about the sexual abuse case registered against him in Hassan late in the night on June 22.

A 27-year-old youth from Arakalgud taluk, who identified as a JD(S) party worker, filed a complaint on June 22 at Holenarasipur Rural Police Station alleging that the legislator sexually harassed him in his farmhouse at Gannikada in Holenarasipur taluk on June 16.

Following the complaint, the police brought Suraj Revanna to the CEN Police Station in Hassan for interrogation, which went on for hours that night. A senior district police officer told The Hindu that the legislator had been arrested and that the remaining procedures would be held on June 23.

Suraj Revanna, son of former Minister H.D. Revanna, is facing charges of sexually abusing a man and also threatening him with murder. Holenarasipur Rural Police registered the case against Suraj Revanna and his associate Shivakumar under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The youth chose not to undergo medical examination in Hassan. The police took him to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for medical tests. In his requisition to the police, the youth maintained that he had no faith in the staff in Hassan.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

H.D. Revanna called the allegations against his son a “conspiracy” and said he has faith in god and the judiciary. Not wanting to react to anything, he said when time comes he will tell everything.

Suraj Revanna, however, has refuted the charges. He had also alleged that the man had filed a false complaint against him in a bid to extort ₹5 crore from him.

Unwilling to react on the case, Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, Suraj Revanna’s uncle, said he didn’t have anything to do with it, and law will take its course.

Delhi excise case: Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against interim stay on bail order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s interim stay on a trial court’s order granting him bail in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The Delhi High Court on June 21 paused the release of the embattled Chief Minister after the trial court granted him bail on June 20.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar Jail on June 21 had the High Court not granted the interim relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.

“Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed,” a vacation bench of the high court said and asked the parties to file written submissions by June 24.

The ED had moved an urgent plea challenging the trial court’s bail order. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the ED, contended that the agency was not given adequate opportunity to argue its case by the trial court.

Two CoBRA personnel killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s jungle warfare unit (CoBRA) were killed after Naxalites blew up a truck with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgah’s Sukma district on June 23, police said.

The Naxal blast took place around 3 p.m. near Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, over 400 km from the State capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

An advance party of the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) had launched patrolling from Silger camp under Jagargunda police station limits as a part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem, he said.

The security personnel were in a truck and on motorcycles, he said.

Naxalites triggered an IED blast targeting the truck that claimed the lives of constable Shailendra (29) and the vehicle driver Vishnu R (35), he said.

After being alerted about the blast, more forces were rushed to the spot and the bodies were being evacuated from the forest, he said.

NEET-UG row: CBI takes over probe into irregularities; FIR registered

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case to probe the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the recent NEET-UG.

“The process to take over the other cases related to the examination has also been initiated by the CBI for a comprehensive investigation,” a CBI official said.

The development comes hours after the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police picked up six more people from Deoghar in Jharkhand for their involvement in the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

The police had earlier arrested 13 accused people, including four examinees. They suspect that Sanjeev Mukhiya, a resident of Nalanda in Bihar, is the kingpin of the paper leak racket. He had earlier been arrested on the charge of leaking the paper for the constable recruitment exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission in 2016.

Another case of alleged cheating at a Godhra NEET examination centre, in which six people have been arrested, is currently being investigated by the Gujarat Police, but is likely to be taken over by the CBI as well.

NTA website, its other portals secure; reports of they being hacked wrong: Officials

The National Testing Agency (NTA) website and all its other web portals are fully secure, and reports that these have been compromised and hacked are wrong and misleading, officials said on June 23.

The clarification comes amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET. The Education Ministry on June 22 set up a panel to review the NTA’s functioning, recommend exam reforms and ensure data security.

“NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that they have been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading, a senior official said.

Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Motihari, third incident in a week

An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district on June 23 in third such incident in Bihar in less than a week, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident that happened in Ghorasahan block in Motihari, they said.

The 16-metre-long bridge was being built over a canal by the state’s Rural Works Department (RWD) to connect Amwa village to other areas of the block. It was being built at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, they added.

“The exact cause of the incident is not yet known. It is a serious matter and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” Additional Chief Secretary of RWD Dipak Kumar Singh said.

“Senior officers of the district administration have reached the spot. A detailed report is awaited,” he said.

District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said the exact cause of the incident was being ascertained.

On June 21, a small bridge collapsed in Siwan district. It was built over a canal, connecting the villages of Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks.

Prior to that, on June 18, a newly constructed bridge, about 180 metres long, had collapsed in the Araria district.

In brief

The National Anti-Doping Agency on June 23 suspended Bajrang Punia for a second time, three weeks after ADDP had revoked his suspension on the grounds that NADA had not issued a ‘notice of charge’ to the wrestler. NADA had on April 23 suspended the wrestler for refusal to give his urine sample for dope test during the selection trials held in Sonepat on March 10. World Governing body UWW had also suspended him. Bajrang had appealed against the provisional suspension and NADA’s Anti-Disciplinary Doping panel (ADDP) had revoked it on May 31 till NADA issues the notice of charge. Swinging to action, NADA on June 23 served the notice to the wrestler. Bajrang has time till July 11 to request for a hearing or accept the charge.

