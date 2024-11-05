Supreme Court upholds validity of Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday partially upheld the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act of 2004 while confirming that the State can regulate madrasa education to ensure standards of excellence.

Though holding that the law secured the interests of the Muslim minority community in Uttar Pradesh, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud declared the provisions of the 2004 Act pertaining to higher education at the levels of Fazil (under-graduate studies) and Kamil (post-graduate studies) were in direct conflict with the provisions of the University Grants Commission Act, and thus, unconstitutional.

The Uttar Pradesh law had wandered into the Centre’s exclusive domain under Entry 66 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. Entry 66 conferred the Union the authority to make laws to determine and regulate the standards of higher education.

The judgment, authored by the Chief Justice, said the 2004 Act, except at the Fazil and Kamil levels, was “consistent with the positive obligation of the State to ensure that students studying in recognised madrasas attain a minimum level of competency that allows them to effectively participate in society and earn a living”.

Chief Justice Chandrachud observed that the 2004 Act, which allowed the Board to prescribe the academic curriculum, textbooks, qualification of teachers and standards of equipment and infrastructure, did not directly interfere with the day-to-day administration of recognised madrasas.

The court, while noting that minorities had a right under Article 30 of the Constitution to establish and administer madrasas to impart religious or secular education, said the right was “not absolute”.

“The State has an interest in maintaining the standards of education in minority institutions and may impose regulational conditions for grant of aid and recognition. The Constitutional scheme allows the State to strike a balance between ensuring the standard of excellence and preserving the right of the minorities to establish and administer its educational institutions,” the court explained.

The unanimous judgment, with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on the Bench, said that ‘education’ in Entry 25 of the Concurrent List must be given a wide meaning. Though recognised madrasas imparted religious instruction, their primary aim was education, bringing them within the ambit of Entry 25. The Board under the Act conducted exams and conferred certificates to students.

The top court set aside an Allahabad High Court judgment that the 2004 Act breached Article 21A (right to education) of the Constitution and violated the Basic Structure principle of secularism enshrined in the Preamble.

Chief Justice Chandrachud explained that Article 21A must be read consistently with the rights of religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice. The Madrasa Board under the Act, with the approval of the State government, was free to enact regulations “to ensure that religious minority institutions impart secular education of a requisite standard without destroying the minority character”.

“The mere fact that the education sought to be regulated includes some religious teaching or instruction does not push a legislation outside the legislative competence of a State,” the court noted.

However, the CJI referred to Article 28(3) of the Constitution to add that a student attending a minority institution recognised by the State or receiving aid out of public funds should not be compelled to take part in religious instruction or forced to attend religious worship.

On the High Court’s take that the Madrasa Act violated secularism, Chief Justice reasoned that the infraction by the law should be traced to an express provision of the Constitution, and cannot be quashed by making a blanket statement that it contravened the Basic Structure.

“The constitutional validity of a statute cannot be challenged for the violation of the Basic Structure of the Constitution… In a challenge to the validity of a statute for violation of secularism, it must be shown that the law violates the provisions of the Constitution pertaining to secularism… The High Court erred in holding that the statute is bound to be struck down if it is violative of the Basic Structure,” the CJI held.

Not all private properties can be used by State for the community: Supreme Court holds in majority decision

A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, in a majority judgment, held on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) that not every resource owned by private players can be considered a “material resource of the community” to be used by the government to serve the “common good”.

The majority decision dismissed such a power of acquisition by the State while noting that it reminded of a particular “rigid economic dogma” of the past. The court noted that the Indian economy has already transitioned from dominance of public investment to the co-existence of public and private investments.

The majority opinion authored by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the interpretation that every privately-owned property could be used by the state as material resource to “subserve the common good” postulated a “rigid economic theory which advocates greater state control of private resources”.

The interpretation was introduced by Justice Krishna Iyer in his dissenting opinion in Ranganath Reddy versus State of Karnataka in 1977. Justice Iyer’s opinion was relied on by subsequent Constitution Benches in Sanjeev Coke Manufacturing and Mafatlal Industries judgments in 1982 and 1997, respectively, hence necessitating a reference to the nine-judge Bench.

Rejecting the view of Justice Iyer as one presenting a “particular ideology”, the majority opinion penned by Chief Justice Chandrachud said India has moved on from socialism to liberalisation to market-based reforms.

“India’s economic trajectory indicates that the Constitution, the custodians of the Constitution -- the electorate have routinely rejected the idea of one economic dogma being the exclusive repository of truth. As participants of a vibrant multi-party democracy, the people have voted to power governments with various economic and social policies based on the country’s evolving developments, strategies and challenges,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed in the judgment.

The court said the vision of the Constitution framers to establish an economic democracy and trust the wisdom of the elected governments has been the “backbone of the high growth rate of India’s economy, making it one of the fastest growing economies in the world”.

“To scuttle the constitutional vision by imposing a single economic dogma which views the acquisition of private property by the State as the ultimate goal would undermine the values and principles of our Constitutional framework,” Chief Justice Chandrachud held.

The nine-judge Bench was focussing on the contours of Article 39(b) of the Constitution, which mandates that the “state shall, in particular, direct its policy towards securing that the ownership and control of the material resources of the community are so distributed as best to subserve the common good”.

The majority opinion held that “theoretically” privately-owned resources could be considered as material resources of the community, however an expansive view cannot be taken.

The court said the term ‘resource’ in Article 39(b) should be viewed context-wise.

Whether a resource could be acquired as a material resource of the community would depend on a series of “non-exhaustive factors” like the nature of the specific resources and their characteristics, whether such acquisition was essential for the wellbeing of the community, scarcity of the resources and the consequences of such resources concentrated in the hands of private players.

Justices B.V. Nagarathna partially concurred with the majority while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia wrote the lone dissent.

During the hearing, Attorney General (AG) R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Union of India, had submitted that “all things in the material world which are available and made available by human interaction or engagement constitute the material resources of the community”.

The Chief Justice had asked whether resources created by corporations, like semiconductor chips or mobile phones, were resources of the community.

“So I build a house using my one income, is it the material resource of the community? I own a car, is it the material resource of the community? Is there no concept of private property,” Chief Justice Chandrachud had queried.

The reference to the Constitution Bench was based on petitions filed by parties including the Property Owners Association (POA) that private properties cannot be taken over by the state under the garb of constitutional schemes of Articles 39 (b) and 31 C of the Constitution.

At least 16 petitions were heard by the Bench. The lead plea filed by POA dated back to 1992. They were referred thrice to larger Benches of five and seven judges before being referred to a nine-judge Bench on February 20, 2002.

Centre questions Wikipedia over ‘complaints of bias and inaccuracies in information’

The Centre in a written notice to Wikipedia cited numerous complaints of bias and inaccuracies in information provided by it, and asked why it should not be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary, sources said on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

The communication from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said there is a view that a small group exercises editorial control on its pages.

Wikipedia advertises itself as a free online encyclopedia where volunteers can create or edit pages on personalities, issues or various subjects. The popular online source of information is embroiled in legal cases in India over alleged inaccurate and defamatory content provided by it.

The website most recently found itself in hot water with the news agency ANI, which took Wikipedia parent Wikimedia Foundation to the Delhi High Court for defamation, due to a description of the agency on its Wikipedia page, calling it a “propaganda tool for the incumbent government”.

During the proceedings, the Court had cautioned the Foundation and threatened to order the government to block Wikipedia in India if they did not provide details on who was/were responsible for this description.

Wikipedia globally abstains from the kind of article-level control over its content that such regulations demand of online platforms, deferring instead to its vast network of volunteer editors. Having content run by volunteers opens the encyclopaedia up to such legal claims, while also risking vandalism: in 2022, for instance, then Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar called out the platform for derogatory remarks added to the cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s page.

India takes first step to hosting Olympics and Paralympics, sends Letter of Intent for 2036 edition

India took the first step in its attempt to host the 2036 Olympics by sending a formal Letter of Intent for the same to the IOC.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, sources said the letter was sent to the IOC Future Hosts Commission (FHC) on October 1 with Ahmedabad as the likely host city. This is in continuation of the push from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting major multi-discipline events, including the 2030 Youth Olympics, publicly declaring India’s intention to host the 2036 Olympics during the opening ceremony of the 141st IOC session in Mumbai last year.

If India does manage to win, it will become only the fourth Asian country ever to host the quadrennial event — after China, South Korea and Japan. Yoga, kho-kho, kabaddi and chess are among the sports likely to be included in India’s bid. The letter, though, is just the first step in a long and arduous process to select a final host with no fixed deadlines.

While any decision is only likely after the IOC elections next year, the process can take even longer. The FHC holds initial detailed discussions with all interested parties without being edition specific before entering the more serious, rigorous phase of getting guarantees on infrastructure, accommodation, security and public services among others. It then prepares an advisory report for the IOC Executive Board to take a final call.

It won’t be a cakewalk for India, however, with at least three other confirmed bids — Chile (Santiago), Indonesia (across Jakarta, Bali and the new capital of under-construction Nusantara), and Turkey (Istanbul) — and more in various stages of internal preparations and discussions with the IOC including the likes of cash-rich Riyadh and Qatar.

India’s efforts will also be hampered by the long-running infighting among the Indian Olympic Association members that has brought all IOA work to almost standstill for several months now. Despite the government’s interest and push, the IOA remains the official channel of communication with the IOC and its involvement will be crucial for India to put up a united front.

When is the 2024 U.S. presidential election result expected?

Voters in the U.S. went to polls on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) to decide the country’s next president in what is expected to be a closely fought contest. Seven swing states, worth 95 electoral college votes, will decide who bags the 270 votes needed to win.

Some of these crucial swing states will release results earlier while others could take several days after polling. For instance, in 2020, it took around 16 days after polls closed for the race to be called in Georgia. On the other hand, the race was called in Arizona early next morning.

States differed again on the percentage of votes that were counted by midnight in 2020. The proportion of early in-person votes and absentee ballots also affect these figures. For instance, in North Carolina, around 65% of total votes were cast during early voting in 2020. Absentee ballots received before Election Day are tabulated before polls close, and will be the first ones updated by counties.

However, provisional ballots that require verification with regards to voters’ photo ID and absentee ballots that were received on Election Day are not counted on the day of the polls. These ballots will be verified by election officials and checked for voter eligibility in the days after the polls.

For 2024, around 98% of votes are expected to be counted by midnight on November 5 in North Carolina, according to a State press release. Besides this, the vote margin between candidates also comes into play. If the margin is close enough, recounts are triggered automatically in some States. In others, candidates can request a recount given that it meets some criteria.

In Brief:

The Winter Session of the Parliament will commence from November 25 and will continue till December 20, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. In a post on X, Rijiju said, “President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).” He also mentioned that on November 26 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.