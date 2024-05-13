The Supreme Court is scheduled to urgently hear on May 17 an application alleging inordinate delay in the publication of voter turnout data of the first two phases of polling in the Lok Sabha elections.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna made the announcement on Monday during an oral mentioning made by advocates Prashant Bhushan and Neha Rathi, appearing for Association for Democratic Reforms, the petitioner NGO which filed the application.

Bhushan had urged for an early hearing by the court in the background of the ongoing elections. Besides delay in publishing the voter-turnout details, the application said there was a sharp spike in figures from the initial voter turnout percentages released by the Election Commission (EC).

Bhushan said both these developments, post polling in the initial phases, had raised concerns and public suspicion regarding the accuracy of the data. The plea has urged the court to direct the EC to disclose authenticated record of voter turnout by uploading on its website scanned legible copies of account of votes recorded at polling stations after each phase of voting in the on-going Lok Sabha elections. Rule 49S and Rule 56C(2) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 require the presiding officer to prepare an account of votes recorded in form 17C (Part I) and the returning officer to record the number of votes in favour of each candidate.

Further, it has sought the publication of a constituency- and polling station wise figures of voter turnout in absolute numbers and in percentage form. The petition has also urged the court to direct the EC to disclose the candidate wise result of counting under after the compilation of results.

The petition said the voter turnout data for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections were published by the EC on April 30, after 11 days of the first phase of polling held on April 19 and four days after the second phase of polling held on April 26.

The data published by the ECI in its April 30 press release showed a sharp increase (by about 5-6%) from the initial percentages announced by it on the polling day.

Initially, on April 19, after the first phase of polling, the EC had issued a press note stating that the tentative figure of voter turnout across 21 States/UTs reported was over 60% as of 7 p.m. Similarly, after the second phase on April 26, the EC had said the turnout was at 60.96%.

“The inordinate delay in the release of final voter turnout data, coupled with the unusually high revision (of over 5%) in the EC press note of April 30 and the absence of disaggregated constituency and polling station figures in absolute numbers, has raised concerns and public suspicion regarding the correctness of the data… These apprehensions must be addressed and put to rest,” the petition has said.

SC denies Soren’s plea for interim bail, but agrees to hear his challenge to arrest by the ED on May 17

The Supreme Court refused interim bail on May 13 for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to campaign for the Lok Sabha election, but agreed to list his plea to quash his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a land scam.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, the same two-judge combination that had granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 10, refused point blank Soren’s lawyer, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, when he asked for liberty to come out and canvas for votes in the ongoing general election.

Sibal requested interim bail when the Bench issued notice to the ED and listed the case on May 20, during the court’s summer vacation. The senior lawyer fervently urged the court to list the case on May 17, the last working day before the nearly two-month long holidays. Justice Khanna said his court was swamped with work and May 20 was the shortest date available.

“It is just seven days. Besides, they (the ED) need time to prepare a response,” Justice Khanna explained. But Sibal said the elections would be over by May 20. “I would never make a submission (for an earlier date) like this, but great injustice has been done to us,” he submitted.

Jharkhand will be voting in the fourth phase of the elections on May 20. Justice Khanna pointed out that campaigning would close 48 hours before voting day. The judge asked Sibal how a hearing on March 17 would help his client. “Giving them seven days would help. If you succeed, you will be out,” Justice Khanna told Sibal.

“I know I am going to be out… But that is not the point… Why should I be prejudiced? The Supreme Court told me to go back to the High Court. The High Court reserved the order in my case against my arrest in February. No order was passed by the High Court in March and April. My petition was finally dismissed on May 3. On May 6, I made an urgent mentioning in the Supreme Court and served my appeal to the ED… Consider this list of dates,” Sibal argued.

The Bench ventured to say that the ED may seek more time to compile records if the case was posted on May 17. Justice Khanna wondered if the case would even reach for hearing on the last working day of the court. “Elections would be over by then (May 20)... We wanted to participate in the elections. Dismiss my case then,” Sibal conveyed his disappointment to the court.

The court finally agreed to May 17, but asked Sibal to keep his fingers crossed. Sibal said he would take his chances on May 17 and “if Your Lordships put your minds to it, it will be done”.

At one point, Justice Khanna questioned Sibal if his client was ever in actual possession of 8.8 acres at Bariatu in Ranchi, alleged by the ED to be the proceeds of crime.

Sibal said Soren was never in possession of the land. “They (the ED) have no evidence or material. All they have is a person who says it is mantri-ji’s (Minister’s) land. I have nothing to do with the land,” the lawyer noted.

He said even the “forcible possession” alleged against him was not a scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had arrested Soren under the PMLA on January 31 after he submitted his resignation as Chief Minister. The Central agency had questioned him for several hours at his official residence in Ranchi in connection with the land scam case.

Massive dust storm in Mumbai; over 100 people likely trapped as billboard falls in Ghatkopar

Rains and gusty winds lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas on May 13, disrupting Metro and local train services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a “nowcast warning” forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours,” an official of IMD said.

Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, a spokesperson from Metro Rail said. The incident of Patra shade (roofing sheet) collapsing was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 4.30 p.m. at Police Ground Petrol Pump, Eastern Express Highway, Pantnagar, Ghatkopar East. Officials from BMC said, “Due to patra shade falls, some people are likely to be trapped. A search and rescue operation is in process. Agencies such as MFB, police and 101 ambulance service are mobilised...”

More than 100 people are likely to be trapped due to a hoarding collapse near the petrol pump of Cheda Nagar Gymkhana Recreation Centre, sector 3, Chembur, Mumbai, the BMC officials informed. MFB reported the incident at 5:55 p.m. At present a total of 35 injured persons are reported at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, their condition is stable.

A metal steel parking in Barkat Ali Naka collapsed, opposite the warehouse, near Shree Ji Tower, Wadala (East) in Mumbai around 4:22 p.m. The incident was reported by MFB at 5:50 p.m. Officials from BMC said, “The entire metal steel parking near the Shree Ji tower had collapsed. Around 10 vehicles were parked on the nearby roadside, leaving one person trapped inside car. The rescue operation of said trapped person is in progress by MFB. We have mobilised MFB, Police and 108 ambulance.”

Due to sudden rains with gutsy winds, the main line and harbour line suburban services are running behind schedule. Suburban services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations got bent due to strong winds, an official said. The suburban services on the Main Line have been suspended, the chief spokesperson of Central Railway said.

While the unseasonal showers brought some respite from the scorching heat, power outages were reported in Kalwa in Thane district and some other areas. Apart from this, incidents of trees falling were also reported in some places. Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds.

India, Iran sign long term bilateral contract on Chabahar Port operation

India and Iran on May 13 signed a 10-year contract for the operation of a terminal at the strategically important Chabahar port in Iran, a move that will boost regional connectivity as well as trade ties.

This is the first time India will take over the management of an overseas port that will also have a multiplier effect on trade among India, Iran and Afghanistan as efforts continue to directly tap the potential in Central Asia, bypassing neighbouring Pakistan.

According to an official statement, the contract was signed by India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) and Iran’s Port & Maritime Organisation (PMO), in the presence of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“The long-term bilateral contract on Chabahar Port Operation was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) of India and the Port & Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran, enabling operation of Shahid-Beheshti in Chabahar Port Development Project for a period of 10 years,” the statement said.

This is the first time India will take over the management of an overseas port. “This agreement aims to enhance regional connectivity and facilitate trade, particularly between India, Iran and Afghanistan,” the statement said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had allocated ₹100 crore for Chabahar Port for 2024-25, underlining India’s focus on connectivity projects with Iran. The India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), a subsidiary of IPGL, facilitated the first consignment of exports from Afghanistan to India in 2019.

The statement said the operations continued through short-term contracts while negotiations on the long-term agreement picked pace with the visit of Sonowal to Chabahar in August 2022.

“This 10 years long term lease agreement further strengthens the bilateral ties between the two countries while bolstering confidence and boosting trust of trading communities from the region,” the statement said.

As part of the agreement, the statement said India will procure MHCs, RMQCs, RTGCs, Reach Stackers, Forklifts, Pneumatic Unloaders etc at Chabahar Port. “The agreement paves the way for enhanced trade and investment opportunities which will potentially boost India’s economic development,” it added.

Poll roundup:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a detailed inquiry into alleged attack by the YSRCP sitting MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar on a voter who was in queue to cast his vote at Polling Station number 115 of Ithanagar in Tenali Assembly Constituency in Guntur district on Monday (May 13) morning. A video of the incident went viral in the State, as soon as the incident happened. In that video, Sivakumar was seen slapping the voter. Reacting to that, the voter also slapped the MLA on his face. Following which, the YSRCP cadre attacked the voter.

Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 13 faced a familiar query. When is he getting married? Soon, he assured. As he ended his speech, Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the front of the dais. Putting his hand on her shoulders and fondly touching her face, Gandhi expressed his appreciation for her efforts in the Rae Bareli campaign. “I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a big thanks to her for this,” he said. Priyanka Gandhi then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked. After a few moments as he tried to find out what the question was, Gandhi assured it will have to be soon now. “Ab jaldi karni padegi,” he said in Hindi.

In Brief:

Consumers faced a further acceleration in steep food prices in April, even as India’s overall retail inflation remained virtually unchanged at 4.83% last month, compared with 4.85% in March. Food inflation surged to a four-month high of 8.7% in April from 8.52% in March, with rural consumers witnessing a sharper uptick of 8.75% in food prices. The gap between urban and rural consumers’ inflation experience remained sharp for the second successive month with rural households seeing a 5.43% rise in prices, while the overall inflation rate faced by urban consumers remained virtually unchanged from 4.14% in March to 4.11% in April.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

