Supreme Court to hear Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas against their Governors on November 20

November 19, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu government on November 20 is likely to inform the Supreme Court of its State Legislative Assembly’s re-adoption of 10 crucial Bills returned by Governor R.N. Ravi without “assigning any reasons” and after sitting on them for months together.

Shoulder-to-shoulder, the State of Kerala, is prepared to take on its Governor Mohmmad Arif Khan in the apex court for delaying key Bills, some dating back almost two years.

Kerala has accused the Governor of acting in a manner which “defeat the rights of the people” by withholding the passage of eight Bills on issues ranging from public health, higher education, lokayukta, etc.

Tamil Nadu, represented by senior advocates AM Singhvi, P. Wilson and advocate Sabarish Subramanian, and Kerala, represented by senior advocate K.K. Venugopal and advocate CK Sasi, are among other non-BJP ruled States which have taken their Governors to court.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to hear both States, back-to-back, on November 20, the first day of court after the Diwali holidays.

On November 6, the Chief Justice had sent a strong message to State Governors, saying got was time they did a bit of “soul-searching”.

Tamil Nadu had accused Governor Ravi of acting like a “political rival” rather than a constitutional statesman by creating a “constitutional deadlock” and inexplicably delaying or even failing to consider and assent to the Bills passed by the Legislature.

The State had argued that the Governor was stymieing day-to-day governance in a way which was threatening to bring administration in the State to a grinding halt a “serious concern”.

The court had issued formal notice to the Union of India through the Home Ministry to respond to Tamil Nadu. It had also asked the Attorney General of India, or in his absence, the Solicitor General of India to be present in court on November 20.

The court has already highlighted that the Article 200 of the Constitution mandates the Governor to act “as soon as possible” when Bills, passed by the State Legislature, are presented to him for declaration of assent.

Kerala has moved the Supreme Court twice separately against the Governor’s inaction. The State has highlighted that the arbitrary show of lack of urgency by the Governor violated the fundamental right to life of the people of Kerala.

‘Canopy’ solution to restart drilling in Uttarkashi tunnel rescue, says Highways Secretary

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived at the Uttarkashi tunnel site on November 19, where 41 workers have been trapped behind a pile of rubble near the south entrance for over a week. “A technical solution has been arrived at for the auger machine,” Gadkari said, referring to the machinery used to drill through the rubble and insert a wide pipe out of which workers can crawl.

Anurag Jain, the Road Transport and Highways Secretary, said that this solution was to create a ‘canopy’ to secure the structure of the entrance, so that the drill does not disturb the tunnel’s structural integrity.

The auger machine is the third such apparatus on site since rescue efforts started. Asked if it was working, Gadkari said it had but it was unclear if drilling on this front had resumed. The machine had stopped drilling on November 17 afternoon after the drill encountered hard material and led to “vibrations” that worried engineers that further rubble could fall.

In total, five different approaches to the workers are being explored simultaneously, on top of the auger machine at the southern entrance.

Heavy machinery and concrete blocks were being trucked into the site throughout the day. Gadkari said that aerial surveys were being explored by the Survey of India, and that robotic systems may be sent inside the tunnel, though he did not provide details of these proposals. Sixty metres of rubble stand between the trapped workers and the rescuers.

Rescue workers’ plans for vertical drilling include a six-inch wide opening to provide workers more advanced supplies and a wider opening worked on by ONGC, which will serve as an alternate escape route for the workers. A four-inch pipe is already being used to give those trapped water, food, vitamin supplements, medicine, and antidepressants, Jain said. A second such pipe is being built, Gadkari said.

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at poll rally in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 19 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of working for businessman Gautam Adani “round-the-clock”.

Instead of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, the Prime Minister should say ‘Adani ji Ki Jai’ because he works for him, Gandhi said at an election rally in Bundi, Rajasthan.

He said the poor, farmers, labourers are ‘Bharat Mata’ and the ‘Jai’ of Bharat Mata will be when the participation of these sections will be ensured in the country.

He also accused the Prime Minister of wanting to make two ‘Hindustans’, one for Adani and the other for the poor.

The Congress leader also said that Modi will not conduct a caste census no matter what. “Rahul Gandhi and Congress party can do this,” he added.

At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital and will be transferred to Egypt

At least 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital on November 19 and will be transferred to facilities in Egypt, the territory’s Health Ministry said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.

The fate of the newborns at Shifa Hospital had captured global attention after the release of images showing doctors trying to keep them warm. A power blackout had shut down incubators and other equipment, and food, water and medical supplies ran out as Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside the hospital.

A World Health Organisation team that visited the hospital on November 18 said 291 patients were still there, including 32 babies in extremely critical condition, trauma patients with severely infected wounds, and others with spinal injuries who are unable to move.

Medhat Abbas, a spokesman for the Ministry, confirmed the evacuation of the babies in a phone call with The Associated Press, without providing further details. There was no immediate comment from the WHO, and it was not clear if all the babies had been evacuated.

Underscoring the perils of movement inside the coastal enclave, Doctors Without Borders said a convoy of clearly marked vehicles carrying staff and their families was fired upon in Gaza City on Saturday. A relative of a staff member was killed and another person was injured, the aid group said.

Israel has long alleged that Hamas maintains a sprawling command post inside and under Shifa, part of its wider accusation that the fighters use civilians as cover. It has portrayed the hospital as a key target in its war to end Hamas’ rule in Gaza.

Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations and critics have held up the hospital as a symbol of what they say is Israel’s reckless endangerment of civilians.

Israeli troops who have been based at the hospital and searching its grounds for days say they have found guns and other weapons and showed reporters the entrance to a tunnel shaft.

In Brief:

ICC World Cup | Spectator invades field of play during India-Australia final to meet Virat Kohli

During the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, a security breach took place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. A Palestinian supporter entered the field and hugged Virat Kohli during the 14th over of India’s innings; however, he was quickly removed by the security.

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2023, marking her country’s first win at the international beauty pageant. The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant was held on Saturday night at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild emerged the first runner-up and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson was named the second runner-up at the event.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

