Supreme Court to hear plea for SIT into Manipur clashes on May 8

May 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on May 8 to hear a petition filed by a Delhi-based body for Manipur tribal communities seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the attacks and violence which has gripped the northeastern State.

The petition, filed on May 6 was urgently listed for hearing, on May 8 before a three-judge Bench headed by the Chief Justice and accompanied by Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala.

The petition filed by Manipur Tribal Forum, through advocate Satya Mitra, said the situation in the State was “extreme” and these “attacks had the full support of the party in power in the State as well as the Centre which supports the dominant group and has planned the attacks on account of a non-secular agenda”.

The petition said armed groups were seen roving with semi-automatic weapons, doing house searches, in Manipur.

The forum said the attacks began on May 3. “Up to today, approximately 41 churches have been razed to the ground, wherein the mobs went on a rampage, burning houses and vehicles, and business establishments and even hospitals belonging to the tribals,” the petition said.

It has asked the apex court to order a team to be put together to conduct an inquiry into the villages burnt and assess the value of property destroyed in the violence. The petition has listed at least 58 villages in this regard. The petition said the State should be directed to compensate the people and reconstruct the churches.

The forum has urged the court to direct an SIT to be headed by a former DGP of Assam to investigate and prosecute the crimes.

The tribal body has alleged that the conditions faced by tribal people sheltered in six CRPF camps are “deplorable and pathetic”.

Manipur violence | Centre ready for discussions, says Minister for Northeast region

Requesting the warring groups in Manipur to maintain peace, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on May 7 said the Central government was ready for talks and settle the issue.

Stating that the Centre was not adamant when it came to people’s welfare, Mr. Reddy said that it even withdrew three Farm Laws when agriculturists demanded the repeal of the controversial regulations.

Riots broke out in Manipur between the Meitei community, which mainly live in Imphal Valley, and the Naga and Kuki tribes who are inhabitants of the hill districts, over the demand of the former for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meanwhile, life started limping back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on May 7 in parts of Manipur.

“Please come forward to solve the issues in a peaceful manner. The Indian Government is ready. You have seen the farmers’ issue. When it was peaceful, we tried to convince them. As the issue was not resolved, we agreed to their demand, and those Bills (three farm laws) were withdrawn. So the Indian Government is not adamant,” Reddy told PTI.

He stressed that people’s welfare was the government’s main agenda and requested Manipur residents to understand this and come forward for talks. He assured them that the government (state or centre) will take care of those who suffered losses due to violence and lost lives in the clashes.

According to him, the situation is under control even as both Central and State governments were taking steps to ensure that peace would prevail soon.

Republic Day 2024 to see all-woman contingents on Kartavya Path

Next year’s Republic Day Parade could see all-woman marching and band contingents with authorities working on such a proposal for the ceremonial event to be held at Kartavya Path, defence sources said.

The Defence Ministry, in March, had circulated an office memorandum to the three services and various ministries and departments on the planning for the 2024 parade, they said.

The memorandum mentioned such a proposal being considered and added that a “de-briefing meeting” was held under the chairmanship of the Defence Secretary in early February, the sources said.

After deliberations, it has been decided that the Republic Day Parade 2024 will have only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux and other performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path, says the memorandum.

A few all-woman contingents, and women officers, including those leading military contingents comprising men, have taken part in the annual parade on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) in the last few years.

Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh

The 31-member committee that is advising the protesting wrestlers on May 7 said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21, it will take a “significant decision”, even as Vinesh Phogat insisted that their protest has not been hijacked by farmers.

Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Sankyut Kisan Morcha’s (non-political) Baldev Singh Sirsa joined the wrestlers on the dias and addressed the media.

“The wrestlers’ committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy,” Tikait added.

There was a heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force at the protest site with many khap leaders and farmers joining the aggrieved wrestlers.

The Delhi Police have recorded statements of the seven women complainants under section 161 while the statements under 164 (before a magistrate) under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are yet to be recorded.

The wrestlers have accused WFI chief Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation of several women wrestlers over a period of time and have demanded his removal.

Vinesh Phogat, the world championship medallist, also hinted that the protest may become bigger if their demands are not met.

“We can take a big call if a resolution does not come by May 21. No one has hijacked our protest, it’s just that people have joined us in our fight against injustice. These people respect us and care for our dignity,” she said.

Meanwhile, four national women’s organisations have given a joint call to hold nationwide protests for the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh.

In a statement, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Coordination POW-PMS-IJM All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS) and the All India Agragami Mahila Sanghatan (AIAMS), expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

PM Modi signs off campaigning in Bengaluru with roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed off his high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in the State in Bengaluru with a roadshow covering central and eastern parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Despite early morning rains, thousands of people gathered on either side of the streets, some of them armed with umbrellas, keen not to miss the chance to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and greeted him.

The roadshow was delayed by nearly an hour due to rains. It began in New Thippasandra, traversed through JB Nagar, Indiranagar, Ulsoor and reached Trinity Circle. Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan accompanied Modi on the open jeep.

Many BJP workers came dressed as Lord Hanuman and a group of over 200 priests organised by the BJP chanted Hanuman Chalisa, reportedly as a mark of protest against Congress “promising to ban Bajrang Dal” if they came to power.

The roadshow was feared to cause traffic disruptions in the city, to an extent that NEET aspirants may find it difficult to reach examination centres. However, despite starting late by an hour, the roadshow concluded by 12 noon, even as the reporting time for NEET students at examination centres is by 12:30 pm and the latest they can go is at 1:30 pm.

Russia says it thwarted drone attack in Crimea

Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea said they repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in the city of Sevastopol overnight.

It marks the latest in a wave of alleged Ukrainian drone strikes and sabotage attempts ahead of May 9 celebrations of the Soviet victory over the Nazis, and amid an expected offensive by Kyiv.

In Sevastopol, a port home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said several drones had attacked during the night.

Ukraine launched more than ten drones at the city, he said in a message on Telegram adding that two were shot down over the sea and another fell into a forest after losing control.

Russia said Saturday its forces had downed a Ukrainian missile over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

In brief

A gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in the U.S. state of Texas, killing at least eight people before being shot dead by a police officer, officials said, in the latest in a relentless series of gun violence across the country. The gunfire erupted around 3:30 pm on May 6 at the Allen Premium Outlets as throngs of shoppers filled the outdoor mall, which is about 25 miles north of Dallas and has more than 120 stores. Police said they shot the gunman dead and believe he acted alone. Police are yet to identify the victims and the gunman.