  • Over 60% polling was reported in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections covering 88 seats across 13 States amid complaints of EVM glitches and bogus voting in some booths in Kerala and West Bengal. Voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Rajasthan’s Banswara and Maharashtra’s Parbhani boycotted polls over various issues but were persuaded by authorities to cast their franchise. Polling for the second stage of the seven-phase elections started at 7 a.m. and concluded at 6 pm. Several States are experiencing intense heat conditions. Election officials said the highest voting percentage was recorded in Tripura which registered 77.53% polling till 5 p.m., while the lowest turnout was in Uttar Pradesh at 52.74%.
  • A flying squad of election officials seized cash amounting to ₹4.8 crore from a house in Yelahanka, coming under Chikkaballapura constituency, on April 25. The officials booked a case against BJP candidate K. Sudhakar at Madanayakahalli police station. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer posted on X that an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act and that of the Indian Penal Code for bribery and undue influence on electors. According to the officials, a team of officials led by Bengaluru Urban district Nodal Officer Munish Moudgil received a call about cash meant for distribution and misuse in elections. The caller shared the GPS location of the property where the cash was allegedly kept.