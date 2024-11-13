Supreme Court terms bulldozer demolition ‘chilling sight’, says Executive cannot replace Judiciary

Supreme Court on Wednesday lashed out at illegal demolitions of private property, homes of accused persons and held that compensation must be given to victims of illegal demolition.

Earlier, in a suo motu case for judgment, a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan had promised to protect even convicted criminals from state-sponsored punitive demolition of their legal private property.

The apex court had stayed illegal demolitions across the country in an order on September 17. The Supreme Court held that the State cannot usurp judicial functions to become a judge to hold a person guilty before he is tried in a court of law.

The court observed that the construction of a house for an average citizen is an embodiment of years of aspiration, dreams of security. Bulldozing private homes of accused illegally is an arbitrary action and a naked display of the dictum “might is right”. Such high-handedness by the State has no place in democracy, and should be dealt with a heavy hand.

The court further added that the protection of the judgment would not extend to encroachments into public land or unauthorised structures. The court said, “The Executive and its functionaries, obliged to protect citizens, cannot consider themselves judges who decide an accused guilty and demolish his home and property in an arbitrary, high-handed and discriminatory manner.”

The judgment described the “chilling sight” of the bulldozer rumbling in to destroy citizens’ fundamental right to shelter under Article 21 of the Constitution. “It strikes a blow at the rule of law if the State and its agencies demolish a house of an accused only on the basis of an accusation. The Executive cannot become a judge and demolish the properties of the accused persons accused. The chilling sight of a bulldozer demolishing a building when authorities have failed to follow the basic principles of natural justice and have acted without due process reminds one of a state of affairs wherein might was right,” Justice Gavai observed in the judgment.

The Supreme Court further issued a slew of guidelines for following due process ahead of demolitions of unauthorised structures, including 15 days’ notice for the residents to find another place to live in.

Justice B.R. Gavai said, “Children, women and senior citizens should not be rendered homeless.” He further added that “Demolitions must be videographed and be produced as evidence in case of challenge to its legality.”

The guidelines laid down by the apex court state that prior notice of demolition should be served on the house owner by registered post. The notice must provide details of the nature of the unauthorised construction, details of specific violations and grounds warranting the action of demolition.

The designated authority must give an opportunity of personal hearing to the owner. The minutes of such a meeting must be recorded. The final order of authority must give the contentions of the owner and reasons for overruling them. A report on the actual demolition must be placed before the Municipal Commissioner.

Centre issues guidelines to crack down on misleading ads by coaching centres

The Centre on Wednesday released new guidelines to regulate misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, prohibiting false claims like 100% selection or 100% job security.

The final guidelines, drafted by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), come in the wake of several complaints on the National Consumer Helpline. The CCPA has issued 54 notices and imposed penalties of about ₹54.60 lakh till date.

“We have seen coaching centres deliberately concealing information from prospective students. Therefore, we have come out with the guidelines to provide guidance to people involved in the coaching industry,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told reporters. “The government is not against the coaching centres but the quality of advertisements should not undermine the consumer rights,” she said.

Under the new guidelines, coaching centres are prohibited from making false claims regarding courses offered and duration; faculty credentials; fee structure and refund policies; selection rates and exam rankings; and guaranteed job security or salary increases.

The guidelines define ‘coaching’ to include academic support, education, guidance, study programmes and tuition, but exclude counselling, sports and creative activities.

Coaching centres cannot use names, photographs or testimonials of successful candidates without written consent obtained after selection. They must display disclaimers prominently and disclose important information about courses.

“Many UPSC students clear prelims and mains on their own and take only interview guidance from coaching centres,” Khare said, advising prospective students to verify what courses successful candidates were actually enrolled in.

The guidelines, titled ‘Prevention of Misleading Advertisement in Coaching Sector’, cover all forms of advertising across academic support, education, guidance and tuition services. However, they exclude counselling, sports and creative activities.

Khare, who is also CCPA chief, said coaching centres should accurately represent the service, facilities, resources and infrastructure. They should truthfully represent that the courses offered are duly recognised and have the approval of a competent authority such as AICTE, UCG, etc. Violations will attract penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, Khare added.

COP29: India, other developing countries demand fair climate finance commitments

India, as part of the Like-Minded Developing Countries bloc, stood firm in calling for equitable financial support from developed nations at the ongoing COP29 climate negotiations, multiple sources from the grouping said here. Concerns were also raised that nearly 69% of reported finance came in the form of loans, adding burdens on the already vulnerable countries.

At the annual climate talks, India negotiates in key groupings such as the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs), G77 and China, and BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India, and China), where it aligns with other developing nations to advocate for climate finance, equity, and technology transfer.

On Tuesday, G77 and China -- the largest bloc representing around 130 countries at the U.N. climate talks -- rejected the draft text of a framework for negotiating a new climate finance goal.

The New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) is the central issue at this year’s climate summit, the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) collectively negotiating and working to keep global greenhouse gases’ emissions under check.

During the negotiations, the LMDCs emphasised the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities” (CBDR) to address the pressing financial gaps hindering effective climate action.

In the discussions centred on long-term climate finance, the LMDCs, alongside the African Group and the Arab Group, questioned the accountability of developed nations in reaching the USD 100 billion annual climate finance goal set years ago, which remains contentious.

According to the LMDCs, meeting this financial commitment and establishing a clear accounting methodology are crucial steps in building trust among parties. Furthermore, the LMDCs voiced strong reservations against new financing principles that might impose stringent investment goals, which they argue, would favour countries with established investment infrastructure, another negotiator added.

The grouping argued that such measures could inadvertently marginalise nations that lack access to substantial foreign investment, particularly impacting smaller economies with limited resources, multiple negotiators from the grouping told PTI.

This stance, reinforced by India and other LMDC members, underscores a broader push at COP29 for sustainable climate finance that ensures accessibility for all developing nations.

The LMDCs continued to press for a multilaterally agreed definition of climate finance, pushing for consistency and transparency in financial commitments.

Negotiations on this issue are expected to be rigorous, with the LMDCs advocating for an approach that prioritises fairness and flexibility in meeting the climate needs of developing countries.

Supreme Court stays order for CBI probe into sexual assault of minor in Chennai

The Supreme Court has stayed an order passed by the Madras High Court on October 1 transferring the investigation in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case from the Anna Nagar All Women Police Station in Chennai to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Passing interim orders on a criminal appeal preferred by the Greater Chennai City Police, the top court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to furnish a list of five to seven direct recruit Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who hail from other States but are now serving in the Tamil Nadu cadre.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan made it clear that the list should contain at least three women officers and that the State government must place before the court all their details, such as their rank, present place of posting, the State from which they hail, and other relevant information.

The judges further ordered that the State government must provide financial aid to the mother of the survivor to engage a counsel to contest the appeal before the Supreme Court, and that the fee to be paid to the counsel would be determined by them during the next hearing on November 18.

After ordering notice to the survivor’s mother, the Bench directed the Supreme Court Registry to clearly mention in the notice that the entire litigation expenses, to be incurred by her for contesting the appeal before the Supreme Court, would be borne by the State government and that she need not shell out any money.

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court had transferred the investigation, into the complaint of sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl, to the CBI following a complaint that the Inspector of the Anna Nagar All Women police station had assaulted the parents of the survivor.

The High Court had also taken a serious note of an audio clip containing the survivor’s statement having been leaked to the media and the delay of more than 10 days in arresting the accused despite the girl having identified him clearly. The orders were passed on a habeas corpus petition failed by the survivor’s mother.

Donald Trump names Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk and Ramaswamy “will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump said their work would conclude by July 4, 2026, adding that a smaller and more efficient government would be a “gift” to the country on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The appointments reward two Trump supporters from the private sector.

Musk leads electric car company Tesla, social media platform X and rocket company SpaceX, while Ramaswamy is the founder of a pharmaceutical company who ran for the Republican presidential nomination against Trump and then threw his support behind the former president after dropping out.

Musk gave millions of dollars to support Trump’s presidential campaign and publicly appeared with him. Trump had said he would offer Musk, the world’s richest person, a role in his administration promoting government efficiency.

The acronym of the new department — DOGE — coincides with the name of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin that Musk promotes.

“This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!” Musk said, according to Trump’s statement, which called the new government initiative “potentially ‘The Manhattan Project’ of our time,” referring to the U.S. plan to build the atomic bomb that helped end World War Two.

Trump has also picked former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Ratcliffe, a close ally of Trump, served as director of national intelligence at the end of his first term. Ratcliffe was confirmed as the nation’s top spy in May 2020, eight months before Trump left office. A former member of the House of Representatives and U.S. attorney for Texas, he received no support from Senate Democrats during his confirmation.

As DNI, Ratcliffe was accused by Democrats and former intelligence officials of declassifying intelligence for use by Trump and his Republican allies to attack political opponents, including Joe Biden, then Trump’s rival for the presidency, a charge Ratcliffe’s office has denied. News outlets, including Reuters, also reported on concerns that Ratcliffe exaggerated his counter-terrorism experience as a federal prosecutor in Texas.

In Brief:

First phase of polling ends in Jharkhand with 64.86% turnout of voters

A voter turnout of 64.86% was recorded in the 43 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where polling was held in the first phase on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), officials said. Lohardaga district topped the list with 73.21% polling while Hazaribag district recorded the lowest at 59.13, officials said and added that polling continued till 5 pm.

Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker Prize for ‘Orbital’, Aditya Iyer’s ‘Gully Gully’ and more

British writer Samantha Harvey won the Booker Prize for fiction on Tuesday with Orbital, a short, wonder-filled novel set aboard the International Space Station. Harvey was awarded the £50,000 (₹53.7 lakh) prize for what she has called a “space pastoral” about six astronauts circling the Earth, which she began writing during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. The confined characters loop through 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets over the course of a day, trapped in one another’s company and transfixed by the globe’s fragile beauty.

Adani commits $10 billion in U.S. energy, infra projects

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday committed to investing $10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States. “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump,” he posted on X. “As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs.” He, however, did not give the time period or details of the projects that his ports-to-energy conglomerate will be pursuing in the U.S.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

