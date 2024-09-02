Supreme Court says law does not allow bulldozing of homes of accused, their kins; proposes framing uniform, pan-India guidelines

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the bulldozing of homes and private properties of persons accused of crimes or even their relatives by States as a possible act of public retribution, saying the law does not permit the destruction of the family shelters of even convicts.

“How can anybody’s home be demolished because he is an accused in a case? The law does not permit that… Can it happen even if a person is a convict?” Justice B.R. Gavai, heading a Bench with Justice K.V. Viswanathan, asked.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioner side along with senior advocate C.U. Singh, urged the court to make a statement that “bulldozer justice will not be meted out anywhere in the country”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Uttar Pradesh government which has been blamed for retributory demolitions, said municipal laws provide for the demolition of illegal structures.

Mehta denied targeted, communal or retributive demolitions by States. He said the States follow the law. Demolitions happened after complying with statutory procedure. The law officer said even the government was against retributive demolitions of accused persons’ or their families’ homes and properties. That was not permitted under the law.

However, he urged the court to consider an alternative to the petitioners’ narrative.

Mehta asked what if a person, accused of a crime, had already been facing a notice from the municipal authorities, warning him that his illegal structure was bound to be demolished.

“If he has a pending notice, he will not be absolved because he happens to be an accused in a crime. From the facts gleaned in many cases, notices had been sent to these persons. They later happened to be accused in crimes,” Mehta countered.

Justice Gavai acknowledged that municipal laws do provide for demolition of illegal constructions, but they seem to be implemented “more in breach”.

“We are not protecting any unauthorised structures, may it even be temples…” Justice Gavai remarked. Mehta intervened to say “any religious structures”.

Justice Gavai underscored that “immoveable properties can be demolished only in accordance with procedure laid down in law”.

Justice Viswanathan said the apex court was intending to lay down uniform guidelines on a pan-India basis to streamline the procedure for identifying unauthorised structures, issuing notice to persons concerned, giving them a fair hearing and subsequent action. “If we lay down guidelines, even digitalise the process, neither authorities nor the persons concerned can take advantage,” Justice Viswanathan said.

The court listed the case on September 17 for laying down guidelines. It asked petitioners to provide it with suggestions. The petitioners had highlighted the recent cases of demolitions in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, a family’s ancestral home was pulled down. In Udaipur, the municipal corporation demolished a tenant’s house for allegedly ‘encroaching’ on forest land. The razing of the house had followed shortly after the tenant’s 15-year-old son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his classmate from another community, leading to communal tensions in the city.

The last time the court heard the case in 2022, Dave, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, had said the court should view the problem from a larger perspective. He said the country was a facing an “extraordinarily serious” situation. Justice was being delivered by the arms of the bulldozer. Rule of law lay in the debris.

Dave had argued that powerful State governments and its functionaries were taking advantage of municipal laws to “wreck vengeance” by using bulldozers to demolish the private homes and buildings of people whom they believe were behind communal violence and riots. In its detailed affidavit filed two years ago, the Uttar Pradesh government had said petitions filed in the Supreme Court against “routine” demolitions were a surreptitious attempt by third parties like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to protect “illegal encroachments” and “sensationalise” the issue.

Uttar Pradesh had said demolitions conducted were those against unauthorised constructions on public land. Action was taken strictly under the U.P. Municipal Corporation Act 1959 and U.P. Urban Planning and Development Act 1973.

Congress alleges conflict of interest in Madhabi Puri Buch’s role at SEBI while receiving income from ICICI Bank

Accusing the Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch of receiving an income from the ICICI Bank despite being a salaried, whole-time member of SEBI, the Congress on Monday asked the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the issue.

In a post on social media platform X, party president Mallikarjun Kharge called for her immediate dismissal. “Since the SEBI Chairperson was appointed by Modi-Shah led committee, they cannot absolve themselves, from the new revelations involving charges of corruption!” Kharge said.

“Since the current SEBI Chairperson took office in 2017, she has not only been drawing a salary from SEBI but has also been holding an office of profit at the ICICI Bank, continuing to receive income from them,” Pawan Khera, Congress in-charge of media and publicity, said.

Khera asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean as the head of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which had selected Buch to head SEBI.

Neither Buch nor SEBI have issued any response to the fresh set of allegations by the Congress.

“Was the Prime Minister aware that the SEBI chairperson was holding an office of profit and receiving salary/income from ICICI during her time at SEBI? Was the Prime Minister aware that the current SEBI Chairperson as a whole-time member of SEBI was adjudicating complaints against ICICI and its affiliates while also receiving income from ICICI? Why did the current SEBI Chairperson continue to receive ESOP [employee stock ownership plan] benefits from ICICI even though they had lapsed long ago,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked in a post on X.

In his press conference at the Congress headquarters here, Khera said that Buch was a whole-time member of SEBI from April 5, 2017 to October 4, 2021, and the Chairperson from March 2, 2022 onwards.

“Between 2017-2021, as a whole-time member of SEBI, the current SEBI Chairperson received a salary from ICICI Bank amounting to ₹12.63 crore. This is in violation of Section 54 of the SEBI (Employees’ Service) Regulations, 2001,” Khera said.

“Between 2017-2024, as a whole-time member of SEBI and later as its Chairperson, she also received income from ICICI Prudential amounting to ₹22.41 lakh,” he alleged.

Between 2021-2023, the current SEBI Chairperson was also in receipt of an ESOP from ICICI Bank amounting to ₹2.84 crore, Khera alleged, and said this was in violation of Section X of the ICICI Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2000.

“In summary, the total amount received by the SEBI Chairperson from ICICI from her time of joining SEBI in 2017 up until today totals to ₹16,80,22,143, which is shockingly 5.09 times the income she received from SEBI during the same period, which amounts to ₹3,30,28,246,” the Congress alleged in its statement.

The Congress’ fresh allegations come after Hindenburg Research had on August 10 said Buch and her husband had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, the same entities allegedly used by Vinod Adani, elder brother of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, to ‘round-trip’ funds and inflate stock prices.

NIA, Habeas Corpus cases shifted from Justice Atul Sreedharan-headed double bench in J&K; Judge goes on leave

All cases pertaining to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Habeas Corpus, listed before Justice Atul Sreedharan-headed double bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, have been shifted to a new double bench in Srinagar. It comes in the wake of a series of bold orders passed by Judge Sreedharan in several such cases.

In an unprecedented move, a communication issued on August 31, 2024 modified an earlier roster fixed till September 28, 2024, where the NIA and Habeas Corpus cases were listed before Justice Sreedharan and Justice Muhammad Yousuf Wani. At least 14 cases pertaining to the NIA and Habeas Corpus were listed for this week before the bench.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all the concerned that the hearing of the Division Bench cases pertaining to all NIA matters (After Notice) for admission, orders and hearing and all Habeas Corpus petitions (After Notice) for admission, orders and hearing shall now be taken up for hearing by the newly constituted Special Division Bench of Honourable Mr. Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Honourable Mr. Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary during 2nd half of 5th September, 2024,” reads the order.

Sources said it’s rare to enforce a midway shifting of cases from a particular bench to a completely new bench. Meanwhile, official sources said Justice Sreedharan went on a leave of absence on Monday (September 2, 2024), apparently in the backdrop of the unprecedented change in the roster.

Justice Sreedharan is known for his incisive observations and bold directions. The judge in several cases picked up holes in the investigation and reprimanded the investigating agency. He was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in April, 2023.

In a judgment in July this year, justice Sreedharan imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the District Magistrate, Jammu, in case of preventive detention of a local under the Public Safety Act (PSA). “(The magistrate’s report) reflects that twisted reasoning and thought process of the District Magistrate and deserves to be deprecated strongly. It’s vague and the language used is intended to confuse rather than convince,” the judge noted, in his order.

In another widely reported judgement, Justice Sreedharan questioned the label of fundamentalist. “The usage of the phrase ‘fundamentalist ideology’ by the District Magistrate, does not necessarily mean that the detenue possess an extremist or separatist ideology. Fundamentalist is merely someone who believes in the fundamentals of Islam and steadfastly pursues the same. It cannot have a negative bearing on his personality. The same is as a fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with an extremist or a separatist,” the judge noted.

The Judge also granted bail to a policeman charged with “murder of an innocent man, projecting him to be a terrorist”. “There are (a) total 72 witnesses in this case out of which only 28 have been examined in the past 17 years. This Court is astound(ed) by the facts of this case. This is a clear cut case of violation of Article 21 on account of delayed trial. The trial is delayed at the stage of prosecution witnesses. The State is unable to show how the delay could be attributed to the applicant,” the judge held.

In its bail order of journalist Fahad Shah, who was languishing in jail for around 600 days, Justice Sreedharan reprimanded the investigating agencies for lodging a case under terror charges against the editor and founder of The Kashmir Walla, a news portal.

“We are of the opinion that prima facie, offence under Section 18 of the UAPA is not made out as the act of the Appellant does not come within definition of a terrorist act under Section 15 of the UAPA as prima facie there is no material to suggest that the article hosted has any content that provokes people to take to arms and resort to violence,” the judge held. “The offending article does not attempt to bring about disaffection on the basis of caste or religion...The act was allegedly done eleven years back. From then till date, no evidence has been brought on record that the offending article was responsible in provoking persons to take to militancy,” he observed further.

Nitesh Rane booked for his ‘Will attack you inside mosques,’ remark against Muslims

Police in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district have booked BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for provocative speeches in which he threatened Muslims. Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Rane said there would be repercussions if the Maharaj is harmed. In a viral video, Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind.” A police official said Monday that two FIRs have been registered against Rane at Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations.

Sharing the video, AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan, in a post on X requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to arrest Rane.

“Rane is spreading hatred against Muslims in his entire speech. This is inflammatory speech, hate speech. BJP is trying to create communal violence in Maharashtra before the state assembly elections,” Pathan said.

Ramgiri Maharaj has been accused of making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam. Cases have been registered against him at many places in Maharashtra and Muslim leaders have been demanding his arrest.

Medical institutes asked to upload details of temporary registration for foreign medical practitioners

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday issued a strict warning to institutes and hospitals that have not yet uploaded details of the temporary registration (TR) of foreign medical practitioners they have sponsored, stating that this was mandatory and should be done at the earliest.

“Despite the clear instructions, it has been observed that some of the registered hospital/medical college/institutes have yet not uploaded the desired information on their website. This shortfall on the part of the sponsors results in undue correspondence and avoidable delay in issuance of temporary registration to the applicants,’’ the Commission said in its communication.

The Commission added that to streamline the process of timely grant of temporary registration to foreign medical practitioners, the sponsors of temporary registration were requested to ensure, before submitting the application to the NMC, “All the necessary details are available on the website of registered hospital/medical college/institute, for online verification by Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), NMC while processing applications for temporary registration.’’

Failure to comply with the requirements may cause delay in processing the applications received for temporary registration for fellowship programmes, and may also be a reason for rejection of application also, and the onus of such rejection would squarely lie with the sponsoring institute, the Commission noted.

In Brief:

Paralympic Games: Badminton player Nitesh Kumar wins maiden gold

India’s Nitesh Kumar clinched his maiden gold medal at the Paralympics, defeating Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in a gripping men’s singles SL3 badminton final in Paris on Monday. The 29-year-old from Haryana showcased incredible resilience and tactical brilliance, overcoming Tokyo silver medallist Bethell in a nail-biting contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes, with the final score line reading 21-14 18-21 23-21. “I still don’t feel it. May be when I go to the podium and the national anthem is played, it will sink in,” Nitesh said after the match.

Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar granted bail in Swati Maliwal assault case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that Kumar will not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Kejriwal or given any official assignment in the Chief Minister’s Office. The top court also restrained Kumar from entering the Chief Minister’s residence till all witnesses have been examined. Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, on May 13 at Kejriwal’s official residence.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.