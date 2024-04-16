  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, all of whom are behind bars, have been named by the party as star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat. Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also among the list of 40 star campaigners, whose names have been submitted by the party to the Election Commission. Other prominent names on the list are AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak. Names of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are missing from the list. Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is contesting two — Bharuch and Bhavnagar — as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24.
  • In an attempt to reach out to different sections of the population, the Trinamool Congress is releasing its manifesto in six languages including Nepali and Oi Chiki — the script for the Santhali language. The Santhals form the largest tribe in Bengal’s tribal demographic of 7.8% and they are concentrated in the seats of West Medinipur, Bankura and Burdwan — which fall in the erstwhile Jungle Mahal area, which for long remained under the control of the Left Wing Extremists. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress published its manifesto in Oi Chiki. The party has been trying to reach out to the tribal population for a long time.