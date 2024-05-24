  • Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led (JMM) coalition government, in which the Congress is a constituent, for allegedly carrying out ‘love Jihad, land Jihad and forest Jihad’ against tribals by allowing infiltrators to enter Jharkhand. He was addressing an election rally in Dumka, where he was campaigning for BJP candidate Geeta Soren, the eldest daughter-in-law of JMM chief Shibu Soren, who recently quit the JMM and joined the BJP. “I want to appeal to the tribal brothers and sisters to elect a government which can stop infiltration. If infiltration is not stopped, both the land and forests of the tribals will be in danger. The issue of infiltration is a big question for the tribals. The Congress, Hemant Soren and his Minister who was just arrested, have carried out love jihad, land jihad and forest jihad against the tribals by infiltrating into Jharkhand,” Shah said.
  • Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said he was in good health and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were spreading lies about him. Mr. Patnaik’s statement came in wake of no-holds-barred attack by BJP leaders who raised concerns about his health, age, and ability to make independent decisions, especially questioning his over-dependence on his former private secretary V.K. Pandian. “There is a limit to the amount of lies BJP can tell. As you can see I am in very good health and have been campaigning all over the State for months,” Mr. Patnaik told media during his campaign on Friday.