Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution: No slackening with GRAP-IV even if air quality improves

The Supreme Court slammed the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday for delayed action while directing Stage IV of the Graded Response Plan (GRAP) to continue even if the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital and its regions fell below the ‘severe-plus’ 450 threshold.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Augustine George Masih said the CAQM, rather than taking pre-emptive action to contain air pollution, waited in vain for the air to improve.

The Bench ordered the heightened restrictions against air pollution to remain status quo until further directions from the apex court. Though the Delhi government said it had stopped construction work in the capital, lawyers alerted the Bench to building work happening within the apex court complex itself. They said the AQI in the courtroom was 994. Justice Oka immediately summoned the Supreme Court Secretary General to read him the GRAP-IV restrictions.

In its order, the court noted that the AQI had crossed 400 on November 12, and instead of immediately directing the implementation of GRAP-III, the CAQM waited 24 hours, till November 14. The same thing had happened in the kicking in of GRAP-IV.

“When AQI crossed 450 at 6 p.m. on November 13, CAQM directed its implementation from November 18,” Justice Oka pointed out. The court found the approach of the CAQM “completely wrong”.

“They (the CAQM) wrongly anticipated the AQI to come down. They should have anticipated it going up. This court’s direction on October 29, 2018 was to take pre-emptive steps, and not wait for improvement of AQI to implement restrictions. The approach of CAQM was completely wrong,” the apex court observed.

The court directed all State governments which have areas within the National Capital Region (NCR) to strictly implement GRAP-IV. These States have to immediately constitute monitoring committees to ensure the strict implementation of GRAP-IV.

The court ordered the CAQM to examine if any further stringent actions could be implemented under GRAP Stages -III and -IV to bring down the toxicity in the air.

The court asked the CAQM to take an immediate call on GRAP-IV restrictions, including that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) work at 50% capacity, with the rest working from home; work from home options for Central government employees; schools shifting to the online mode of teaching, etc.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General Garima Parshad claimed that the State had closed all schools and there was no construction work going on. “There are parents in this courtroom whose children went to school this morning… This claim would be alarming for them,” Sankaranarayanan intervened.

He said closure of schools and offices should not be left to the discretion of individual State governments. The CAQM’s directions should apply to all States equally.

The court directed NCR States to consider stopping physical classes till Class 12. The Delhi government had allowed physical classes for Classes 10 and 12 to continue while other classes went into the online mode of teaching. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for a petitioner, said the lungs of students of all classes were equally vulnerable to pollution.

Meanwhile, the court’s amicus curiae, senior advocate Aparijita Singh, provided a “shocking” revelation that claims of a considerable dip in stubble burning may not be true.

Singh said the Indian Space Research Organisation, which was tasked by the court to detect crop burning, had banked on inputs from a passing National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) satellite.

“The NASA satellite’s over-pass time was between 1.30 a.m. and 2.30 a.m. Now, the readings from a South Korean geo-stationary satellite shows increased instances of stubble burning after 2.30 a.m,” Singh submitted. Air pollution in Delhi on Monday afternoon was over 26 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to official data.

Congress demands Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over Manipur crisis

Amid the escalation of violence in Manipur over the last few weeks, the Congress on Monday demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the Centre’s ‘failure’ to resolve the division between the Meitei and Kuki Zo communities that has claimed more than 240 lives since May 2023.

The principal Opposition party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and address an all-party delegation from the State. The Congress also underlined the absence of a full-time governor in the State. In July this year, Anusuiya Uikey was shifted out of Manipur, and Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was given additional charge of the State. The party also set a deadline of November 25, when the Parliament session begins, for the government to take these steps.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, along with Manipur Congress chief K. Meghachandra Singh and AICC in-charge of State Girish Chodankar, also demanded immediate resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

“From May 3, 2023, Manipur is burning and Prime Minister Modi visits various countries of the world, gives sermons, but could not find time to visit Manipur. So, our first demand is that the PM should take time out before the Parliament session to visit Manipur and meet political parties, politicians, civil society groups, and people in relief camps there,” Ramesh said.

He said the Congress also demanded that the PM meet an all-party delegation from Manipur and then also call an all-party meeting at the national level. The party also said that the PM had “outsourced” Manipur to the Home Minister.

“There is a strange jugalbandi between the Home Minister and the failed CM. Why has the Home Minister not taken cognisance of the CM’s failures and why has he been attempting to save him? The only achievement of Home Minister in the last 18 months is saving the Chief Minister,” the Congress general secretary said.

The Congress, with just five MLAs in a 60-member Manipur Assembly, will neither press for a vote of confidence nor is it asking for President’s rule, Ramesh said and asked, “As it is, the Centre is administering the State. What difference will it make?”

BJP in the 2022 polls got 32 out of the 60 seats. “But within 15 months of [the party] coming to power, Manipur began to burn. The double engine government has failed and been derailed. The Home Minister is directly responsible. We want the Home Minister to resign because it is his responsibility,” he said.

Manipur violence: Amit Shah reviews security situation for second day; Centre to send additional 50 CAPF companies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the prevailing security situation and deployment of troops in Manipur for the second consecutive day and directed top officials to focus on restoring peace and order there as early as possible, sources said.

The Union Home Ministry is also rushing in about 5,000 paramilitary troops to Manipur to assist the State government in handling the current “volatile” situation.

The Home Minister reviewed the security situation in Manipur with top officials of the Central and State governments, the sources said.

This was the second consecutive day that Shah reviewed the situation in Manipur.

He took stock of the deployment of central forces there and directed the officials to restore peace and order there as early as possible, they said.

“The Centre has decided to send an additional 50 CAPF companies comprising more than 5,000 personnel to Manipur in view of the “challenging” security and law and order situation in the northeastern State,” official sources said.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) rushed 20 additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, 15 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and five from the Border Security Force (BSF), to the State following an order issued on November 12 after violence broke out in Jiribam district and spread to other places.

The situation in Manipur has been volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

May support BJP in Manipur again if leadership is changed: Conrad K. Sangma

The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said his National People’s Party (NPP) may support the BJP in Manipur again if a change in leadership in the ethnic conflict-scarred State leads to an environment of peace.

On Sunday, the NPP withdrew support from the Nongthombam Biren Singh-led government for its “complete failure” in resolving the crisis and restoring normalcy in the State. Headed by Sangma, the NPP is Manipur’s second-largest party, with seven MLAs in the 60-member House.

“We have made it clear that our withdrawal of support was specific to him, the individual (Singh). If we see a change in leadership and a positive step forward to resolve the conflict, we can constructively cooperate and contribute to ensuring that peace and normalcy return in Manipur,” the Meghalaya CM said on Monday.

He said the NPP would be happy to work with the BJP again if the party found there were efforts to end the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that have claimed more than 260 lives and displaced some 60,000 others.

“Incidents have been taking place for more than a year in Manipur but we were hopeful of a positive result. The situation deteriorated further last week, convincing our State leaders that they could not move forward [in the alliance],” Sangma said.

“There may not have been a specific plan behind the violence in Manipur as such things can happen when sentiments are high. There were some efforts to contain the situation but they were not enough,” he said.

He insisted that the Manipur decision would not strain the NPP’s ties with the BJP. “The decision is about Shri Biren Singh. Our MLAs and our party’s Manipur State Committee lost confidence in him and decided not to support his government,” he said.

The withdrawal of support by the NPP is unlikely to threaten the Biren Singh government, which has 32 MLAs in the 60-member House. The majority mark is 31.

However, seven BJP legislators who belong to the Kuki-Zo community have stayed away from the State’s capital Imphal since the ethnic conflict broke out in May 2023. Their association with the party has been loose since.

“The BJP will face a challenge if the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which is in the government, unlike the other parties, withdraws support. The other parties such as Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and independents can step in but they would be worried about a possible public backlash,” a political commentator in Imphal said, declining to be quoted.

The NPF has five MLAs while the JD(U) has six. Manipur has three independent legislators. The NPP is now in the Opposition in Manipur, along with the Congress, which has five MLAs, and the Kuki People’s Alliance, which has two legislators.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing contempt case against DDA over tree felling in Delhi ridge

The Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, on Monday recused himself from alleged illegal felling of several hundred trees in the Delhi Ridge area. He said had formally met the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi V.K. Saxena as part of a National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) programme.

Earlier, a bench headed by the then CJI D. Y. Chandrachud, since retired, had sought a personal affidavit of Delhi L-G in the case which had also sought initiation of contempt proceedings against certain DDA officials. The case is concerned with the illegal felling of trees in the protected Delhi ridge area, in which L-G Saxena’s name has cropped up.

The bench ordered the listing of the pleas before a bench of which the CJI is not part in the week commencing November 27. At the outset, the CJI, who was sitting on the bench with Justice Sanjay Kumar, said, “One thing I would like to point out that when I was the NALSA chairman, I had gone to Patna and with Delhi LG had toured jails there. So, it will not be appropriate for me to hear the plea…”.

On November 7, the top court had asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) about the measures undertaken to restore the Delhi Ridge area, where several hundred trees were allegedly felled illegally, and sought the extent of plantation done by the authorities.

“What are you doing to restore the ridge?” the bench had asked, adding, “We want to know how many trees were cut and what is being done to restore the ridge and carry out afforestation.” Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, who has alleged contempt on the part of the officials, said according to a report of the Forest Survey of India (FSI), a total of 1,670 trees were cut. The DDA, however, earlier said the numbers stood at 642 trees.

The allegation is that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an autonomous body under the Centre, cut over 1,000 trees in the ridge area to widen the access route to CAPFIMS on the L-G’s order on February 3. The L-G is the DDA Chairperson.

The top court had issued a contempt notice to the DDA vice-chairman for the felling of trees for the construction of an approach road.

MBBS student dies after ragging by seniors in Gujarat; college launches probe

“An 18-year-old MBBS student of a medical college in Gujarat’s Patan district died after allegedly being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors,” an official said on Sunday. The college has started a probe into the incident which took place on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

“Police have registered an FIR against 15 students of the medical college following the death of the student who was allegedly ragged by them,” officials said.

The accused, all second-year MBBS students, allegedly made some juniors, including the victim, stand in a hostel room for more than three hours on Saturday night and subjected them to “mental and physical torture,” as per the First Information Report (FIR). “They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences,” the FIR said.

“The accused students have been suspended from their hostel and academic activities until further orders,” said officials from the GMERS Medical College and Hospital at Dharpur in Patan.

“The victim, Anil Methaniya, a first-year MBBS student, fell unconscious and died allegedly after being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors at a hostel of the college on Saturday night,” the college dean Dr. Hardik Shah said on Sunday.

“The student was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed, and attempts to revive him failed and he was declared dead. His classmates said Methaniya died after being made to stand for three hours and introduce himself before seniors at the college hostel,” Dr. Shah informed.

The college’s anti-ragging committee chaired by Dr. Shah took the statements of 26 students — 11 of the first-year and 15 second-year students. “The committee found that 11 first-year students were subjected to ragging by a group of 15 second-year students,” a college official said on Monday.

As per the FIR lodged at Balisana police station, the 15 accused called 11 first-year students, including Methaniya and his classmates, to a hostel room on Saturday night for “introduction”.

They made the juniors stand for nearly three-and-a half hours while forcing them to sing and dance, utter abusive words and not leave the room. Methaniya’s health deteriorated as the students were subjected to mental and physical torture. The victim fainted and fell down at around midnight. “He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the FIR stated.

Based on a complaint by the college’s additional dean Dr. Anil Bhathija, the FIR was lodged against 15 students under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, and using obscene words.

In Brief:

Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, a day after quitting AAP

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday joined the BJP at its headquarters, in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva. Khattar described Kailash Gahlot’s joining as a “turning point” in the politics of the national capital. Gahlot announced his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet and the AAP through a letter on November 17. Shortly after, he resigned from the AAP, citing differences in political journeys.

Punjab farmers to resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on December 6

Farmers and farm labourers groups, camping on the inter-State boundaries of Punjab and Haryana since February this year, on Monday announced they would resume their ‘tractor-trolley Delhi Chalo’ march to lay siege to the national capital on December 6. Groups of farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) — the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmers’ agitation in Punjab — have been, since February 13, camping at Shambhu-Ambala and Khanauri-Jind, the inter-State boundaries between Haryana and Punjab, after being stopped from entering Haryana. They had then given the call for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press for the fulfilment of their demands, including the key demands of a legal guarantee for the purchase of crops at a Minimum Support Price (MSP), and farm loan waivers.

