Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts in Godhra train burning case

April 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed bail to eight convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case while refusing the same relief to four others. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud weighed in factors like the eight convicts having already spent over 18 years in prison and that their appeals against conviction were not likely to be taken up for disposal at an early date.

The eight are Abdul Sattar Ibrahim Gaddi, Yunus Abdul Hakk Samol, Mohd. Hanif Abdulla Moulvi, Abdul Rauf, Ibrahim Abdulrazak, Ayub Abdul Gani, Soheb Yusuf, and Suleman Ahmad. All of them had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and other cognate offences.

In the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Gujarat, argued that the roles of the convicts were grievous. “An iron pipe was recovered from one and a dhariya (sickle-like object) was found with another. A third convict had purchased and stored petrol used for setting the train ablaze. The fourth one looted the passengers,” Mehta submitted.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, for the bail applicants, urged the court to separate the eight from the four others, and grant them bail. “There is a festival tomorrow,” Hegde said, referring to the Eid ul-Fitr.

Senior advocate S. Nagamuthu, appearing for the four applicants, said there were much to argue in their favour. Mehta appealed to the court to not provide them relief. “They can revive their applications after a year,” he said.

Denying them bail, the court disposed of the case. The four refused bail are Anwar Mihammad Mehda, Saukat Abdulla, Mehboob Yakub and Siddik Mohammad.

India’s cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology, scientists say

The introduction of African cheetahs to India was planned without considering their spatial ecology, according to researchers who warn that the released animals may come into conflict with people in the neighbouring villages.

Spatial ecology addresses the fundamental effects of space on the movement of individual species and on the stability of multispecies communities. A total of 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa were introduced to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh since last year to establish a free-ranging population—for the first time since their extinction in India 70 years ago.

Scientists of the Cheetah Research Project of Leibniz-IZW in Namibia argue that in southern Africa, cheetahs live in a stable socio-spatial system with widely spread territories and densities of less than one individual per 100 square kilometres (km²).

The plan for cheetahs in Kuno National Park assumes that the high prey density will sustain high cheetah densities, even though there is no evidence for that, they said.

In a letter published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice on Thursday, researchers noted that as Kuno National Park is small, it is likely that the released animals will move far beyond the park’s boundaries and cause conflicts with neighbouring villages.

Kuno National Park is an unfenced wilderness area of approximately 17 by 44 kilometers (about 750 km²). Based on a calculation of the local prey density, it was calculated that 21 adult cheetahs could be sustained by the prey base in Kuno National Park—equivalent to a density of about three individuals per 100 km².

Based on their research results from a long-term study of the spatial behaviour of cheetahs in Namibia, as well as comparable work in East Africa, scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Leibniz-IZW warn against overestimating the carrying capacity of the area.

The carrying capacity is usually between 0.2 and 1 adult per 100 km² for cheetahs under natural conditions. This is true not only for Namibia, but also for the ecologically very different conditions in the Serengeti ecosystem in East Africa which has a much higher density of prey, they said.

The team formulated predictions about the spatial behaviour of cheetahs in their new habitat, identifying controversial issues and hidden core assumptions of the reintroduction plan. These assumptions ignore important aspects of the cheetah socio-spatial system.

Prepare contingency evacuation plans for Indians in Sudan: PM Modi in high level meeting

India is preparing contingency plans to evacuate its 3,000-odd citizens stuck in Sudan, where a major conflict has broken out between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to prepare such plans at a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the condition of Indians trapped in the African nation. The meeting, chaired by the PM, was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Indian ambassador to Sudan B.S. Mubarak, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Secretary in charge of Overseas Indian Affairs Ausaf Sayeed, and high level officials from the air force and navy.

Earlier, Mr. Jaishankar — who stopped at New York en route to Latin America — met with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and discussed the evolving situation in Sudan, among other issues. The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday cautioned Indians in Sudan about the active fighting raging near the Indian mission in Khartoum and urged them to avoid the embassy for the time being. The Prime Minister was informed about the latest situation on the ground in Sudan where at least 3,000 Indians are caught in a difficult situation without electricity, food and water.

“During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditionson the ground, with specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout the country,” the Ministry statement said.

Provide worshippers at Gyanvapi mosque tubs with water required for wuzu: SC

The Supreme Court on April 21 directed the Varanasi authorities to provide worshippers at the Gyanvapi mosque “sufficient number of tubs” to store water required for wuzu or ritual ablutions before namaaz or prayer.

“In order to facilitate the performance of wuzu, the District Magistrate shall ensure that sufficient number of tubs with facilities for water are made available in proximity so as not to inconvenience the devotees who come for performing namaaz,” a Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud recorded a submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Uttar Pradesh.

A portion of the premises housing the mosque was sealed off after reports of the finding of a ‘shivling’ last year. The no-entry zone included the wuzu khana and adjacent washrooms. However, the Supreme Court had, last year, directed the local authorities to ensure that the Muslims were not hindered in their observance of namaaz. The mosque’s caretakers, Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi, had approached the apex court during the Ramzan month for facilities to observe wuzu.

However, the Varanasi authorities had countered that entry to the washrooms would be through the prohibited zone, and any leeway given to Muslims would create “problems” of law and order. On April 17, the court had asked the caretakers and the district administration to meet the next day and arrive at a “congenial” arrangement.

On Friday, Mehta, for Uttar Pradesh, said the masjid committee was offered mobile toilets during the meeting. We had provided mobile toilets 70 m away from the place. They are insisting within the premises, which is likely to create problems,” Mehta reported to the court

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi said the particular area was used for wuzu for years. “Why can’t I do wuzu within my own premises…” Ahmadi said. But Mehta intervened to clarify that he was not talking about wuzu, but about toilets. “At the place where wuzu is permitted now, we will provide six tubs with water,” he clarified.

Finally, the court intervened and recorded the Solicitor General’s assurance on behalf of the Varanasi District Magistrate to provide tubs of the water. “Big tubs, and not drums,” the court stressed.

Should we celebrate rule of law or despair its demise: Sibal on acquittal of all accused in Naroda Gam case

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Friday criticised the Ahmedabad court’s decision to acquit all the 67 accused in the Naroda Gam case and asked whether “we should celebrate the rule of law or despair its demise”.

More than two decades after 11 Muslim community members were killed in the post-Godhra riots in Ahmedabad’s Naroda Gam, a special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused in the case, including former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, “Naroda Gam: 11 of our citizens including a 12-year-old girl killed. After 21 years, 67 accused acquitted. Should we: Celebrate the rule of law or Despair its demise!”

Later, he told reporters, “Somebody was killed. It is the job of the investigating agency to find out who did it. The investigating agency found out. Is it not a failure of the prosecuting agency that they could not bring them to justice. Are the prosecuting agencies seeking acquittal or punishment. I am certain that the prosecuting agency will not file an appeal,” he said, adding, “I wonder if the courts are mere mute spectators to the unfolding saga of injustice that is unravelling itself in trial after trial.”

The Ahmedabad-based court of S.K. Baxi, special judge for Special Investigation Team (SIT) cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the worst massacres witnessed during the state-wide riots triggered by the Sabarmati train carnage on February 27, 2002. The Naroda Gam case was probed by a Supreme Court-appointed SIT.

There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during the pendency of the trial, while one was discharged by the court earlier under section 169 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) due to insufficient evidence against him.

Russian Air Force accidentally bombs Belgorod, its own city

When a powerful blast shook a Russian city near the border of Ukraine, residents thought it was an Ukrainian attack. But the Russian military quickly acknowledged that it was a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its own warplanes.

Belgorod, a city of 340,000 about 40 km east of the border, has faced regular drone attacks that Russian authorities blame on the Ukrainian military, but the explosion late Thursday was far more powerful than anything its residents had heard before.

Witnesses reported a low hissing sound followed by a blast that made nearby apartment buildings tremble and threw a car on a store roof. It left a 20m-wide crater in the middle of a tree-lined boulevard flanked by apartment buildings, shattering their windows, damaging several cars and injuring two residents. A third person was later hospitalised with hypertension.

Immediately after the explosion, Russian commentators and military bloggers were abuzz with theories about what weapon Ukraine had used for the attack. Many called for a powerful retribution.

But about an hour later, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that the explosion was caused by a weapon accidentally dropped by one of its own Su-34 bombers. It didn’t offer any further details, but military experts said the weapon likely was a powerful 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb.

In Thursday’s blast, the weapon was apparently set to explode with a small delay after impact, to hit underground facilities.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that local authorities decided to temporarily resettle residents of a nine-story apartment building near the blast while it was inspected to make sure it hadn’t suffered irreparable structural damage.

The explosion in Belgorod followed the crash of a Russian warplane next to a residential building in the port city of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov that killed 15 people. Yeysk hosts a big Russian air base with warplanes flying missions over Ukraine. Military experts have noted that as the number of Russian military flights have increased sharply during the fighting, so have the crashes and accidents.

In Brief:

The Supreme Court on April 21 agreed to hear a fresh plea on April 28 against the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the State. A Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha took note of the submission of an advocate seeking an urgent hearing of the matter. The lawyer told the Bench that the caste survey began on April 15 and is scheduled to end on May 15. The Bench said it would post the matter for hearing on April 28. The apex court on January 20 had refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste survey in the State. It had said there is no merit in the petitions and dismissed them with liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court concerned.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.