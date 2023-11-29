Supreme Court finds substance in Kerala’s argument that Governor behaved like an adversary to keep Bills pending 

November 29, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday found substance in the argument of the State of Kerala that Governor Arif Mohammad Khan behaved like an “adversary” by keeping eight key Bills pending for two years before granting assent to one and referring seven to the President.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud noted that neither reason nor justification was given by the Governor to keep the Bills pending for such an “inordinately long period”. It also did not escape the Court’s attention that the Governor dealt with the Bills only after notice was issued to the Raj Bhavan on November 20 on a petition filed by Kerala.

“There is some substance in what is being argued by the State here. What was the Governor doing for two years on these Bills… The power of the Governor cannot be used to thwart the normal process of democratic law-making by the legislature,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Governor’s office, said there were both “political and non-political dimensions” to what happened. “I don’t want to get into it,” he said.

“But we will get into it. There needs to be accountability by the Governor. There is accountability by us towards our constitutional duties… People ask us,” the Chief Justice retorted.

Senior advocate K.K. Venugopal, for Kerala, said no single constitutional authority can exercise power arbitrarily. “Please step in strongly or people will suffer. A carte blanche cannot be given to Governors. Under Article 168, a Governor is a part of a State legislature,” he emphasised.

Venkataramani, at one point, said “it was easy to present every Bill as a people’s friendly Bill”. But Venugopal persisted that the Governor should give reasons to the House for referring the seven Bills to the President.

“He (Governor) should explain if the Bills had violated Article 254 (inconsistency between central and State laws) or whether the Bills had trenched into the Union List. He cannot blindly send the seven Bills to the President… Besides, there are eight other Bills, one a Money Bill, passed two months ago pending with him for his assent,” Venugopal submitted.

He said the court should lay down guidelines on when Governors can refer Bills to the President; by when they should refuse sanction; and by what period they should give assent under Article 200. The court allowed Kerala to file an application to amend the current petition to include points for framing guidelines. It said the petition in its present form had worked itself out as soon as the Governor had dealt with the eight Bills pending since 2021.

Venugopal said three of the seven Bills -- University Laws Amendment Bill (1st Amendment) 2021 Bill No. 50, University Laws Amendment Bill (1st Amendment) 2021 Bill No. 54 and University Laws Amendment Bill 2022 -- referred to the President by Governor Khan were initially ordinances promulgated by the Governor himself.

“The Governor himself had assented to these ordinances which became Bills. Article 213(1) of the Constitution stipulates that a Governor shall not promulgate any ordinance without instructions from the President. So, at that time, the Governor had not found anything unconstitutional in the competence of the State legislature to make these laws,” he asked.

Venugopal termed the Attorney General’s offer to have the Governor and Kerala Chief Minister “sit together” to iron out issues as a “face-saving gesture”. The Chief Justice asked whether the State was in court to settle a “political score” or find a neutral ground to resolve the issue.

“Let us hope some political sagacity takes place in the State. If that happens, it will not be necessary to lay down guidelines… We leave it to the sagacity of both the Governor and the Chief Minister to find a way out. Otherwise, we are here to lay down the guidelines,” the Chief Justice observed.

Venkataramani, however, said he did not want to comment on “what was happening in the State”.

“There are so many things that have happened in the State,” he said obliquely. To this, Venugopal asked what the Attorney General had meant by his comment. “The State is functioning beautifully. It is the number one State in agriculture, public health care… What is he insinuating? This is inappropriate,” Venugopal reacted to the Attorney General’s remarks.

MEA institutes enquiry committee to look into report of Indian involvement in plot to target Khalistani leader in U.S.

The Central Government has instituted a “high-level enquiry committee” to look into inputs from the U.S. government on reports of the alleged involvement of Indians in a plot to target a Khalistani leader in the U.S., according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

On November 22, The Financial Times reported that the U.S. government thwarted a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on U.S. soil, and “warned” New Delhi about its alleged involvement in the plot.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India constituted a high-level inquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter.

“We have already said that during the course of discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others,” Bagchi said. He was replying to a media query on the matter.

“We had also indicated that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue,” he said.

“In this context, it is informed that on November 18, the Government of India constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter,” he added.

Pannun, who is a designated terrorist in India, is an American and Canadian citizen and the legal counsel for Sikhs for Justice, a body that advocates for a separate Sikh homeland of Khalistan, carved out of India.

The FT’s anonymous sources did not say whether the alleged plot to kill Pannun was abandoned because Washington had warned New Delhi about the matter or whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had foiled it.

Manipur militant group UNLF signs peace pact with government, announces Amit Shah

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an extremist group operating in Manipur, on November 29 signed a peace agreement with the government and agreed to renounce violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced here.

The UNLF is the oldest Imphal valley-based armed group in Manipur.

“A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front signed a peace agreement today in New Delhi.

UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress,” Shah said on X.

The peace agreement with the UNLF by the government of India and the government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement, Shah said.

“It is a landmark achievement in realising PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India,” he said.

India votes in favour of UNGA resolution that expresses deep concern over Israel not withdrawing from Syrian Golan

India has voted in favour of a draft resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that expressed deep concern over Israel not withdrawing from the Syrian Golan. The Syrian Golan is a region in southwest Syria that was occupied by Israeli forces on June 5, 1967.

The 193-member UNGA voted on the draft resolution ‘The Syrian Golan’ under agenda item ‘The situation in the Middle East’ on November 28. The resolution, introduced by Egypt, was adopted by a recorded vote with 91 in favour, eight against and 62 abstentions.

Apart from India, those voting in favour of the resolution included Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. Australia, Canada, Israel, the U.K. and the U.S. voted against it.

The resolution said it is deeply concerned that Israel has not withdrawn from the Syrian Golan, which has been under occupation since 1967, contrary to the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

The resolution declared that Israel failed to comply with Security Council resolution 497 (1981), which decided that “the Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights is null and void and without international legal effect.” Tuesday’s resolution also declared the Israeli decision of December 14, 1981, null and void and said it had no validity whatsoever. It called upon Israel to rescind its decision.

The resolution also stressed the illegality of the Israeli settlement construction and other activities in the occupied Syrian Golan since 1967.

It demanded Israel’s withdrawal from all the occupied Syrian Golan to the line of June 4, 1967, in implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions, and determined “that the continued occupation of the Syrian Golan and its de facto annexation constitute a stumbling block in the way of achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.” The resolution expressed grave concern over the halt in the peace process on the Syrian track and expressed hope that peace talks will soon resume from the point they had reached.

Licked water dripping from rocks, ate ‘muri’ to survive: Jharkhand worker rescued from Silkyara tunnel

Anil Bediya, one of the 41 labourers who were rescued from a collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel after 17 days, survived the ordeal by eating ‘muri’ (puffed rice) and licking water dripping from rocks.

The 22-year-old worker hailing from Jharkhand had a close brush with death after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway in Uttarakhand collapsed early on November 12.

“Loud shrieks punctuated the air...We all thought we would be buried inside the tunnel and had lost all hope during the first couple of days,” Bediya told PTI over the phone from Uttarakhand on November 29 morning while narrating their harrowing tale.

“It was a nightmarish ordeal...we licked water dripping from rocks to quench our thirst and survived on muri for the first 10 days,” Bediya, who is now recuperating at a Uttarakhand hospital, said.

Bediya hails from Khirabeda, a village on the outskirts of Ranchi which saw a total of 13 people going to Uttarkashi on November 1 in search of greener pastures.

Little did they know what fate had in store for them.

Luckily, only three of the 13 from Khirabeda were inside the tunnel when the disaster struck. Fifteen of the 41 workers hail from Jharkahnd’s Ranchi, Giridih, Khunti and West Singhbhum, where people have erupted in joy after the trapped workers were rescued on November 28 evening.

“Our first hope of survival was kindled when the authorities established contact with us after nearly 70 hours,” Bediya recounted. According to him, two of their supervisors asked them to drink water dripping through the rocks.

We had no other option but to relieve ourselves inside the tunnel. Finally, when we heard voices of people communicating with us from outside, a firm belief and hope of survival replaced our desperation,” Bediya said.

After the first 10 days of gruelling anxiety, supplies, including fruits like bananas, apples and oranges, besides hot meals like rice, dal and chapatis became regular along with water bottles, he said. “Huddled together, we used to pray desperately for early rescue...finally God heard us,” he said.

His anxiety-stricken mother had not cooked food for the last two weeks, and the family survived on whatever their neighbours provided them with, a resident of the village said.

In Khirabeda, a paralysed Shravan Bediya, 55, whose only son Rajendra was trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel, was seen celebrating in a wheelchair after the workers were rescued on November 28 evening.

Besides 22-year-old Rajendra, two others from the village — Sukhram and Anil, both in their early 20s — were trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days. Sukhram’s paralysed mother Parvati, who was inconsolable since she found out about the disaster, was too happy to express her feelings.

The rescue operation began on November 12 after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand’s Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, cutting off the exit for the workers inside.

In Brief:

Cabinet approves extension of PMGKAY scheme

The Union Cabinet on November 29 approved extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) —launched during the pandemic to provide 5 kg of free foodgrains a month to around 80 crore poor people — for another five years from January 1, 2024. The scheme was last extended till December 31, 2023.

Pakistan court acquits Nawaz Sharif in a graft case

A Pakistani court acquitted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a graft case on November 29, removing a major obstacle for him to run in parliamentary elections in February. The Islamabad High Court’s decision comes weeks after it restored Sharif’s right to appeal a 2018 conviction in a case relating to the purchase of luxury apartments in London. Sharif, who served as Prime Minister three times, returned to Pakistan in October, after four years of self-exile abroad to avoid serving out a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges.

Congress MLA from Rajasthan, Ved Prakash Solanki gets one-year sentence in 2015 cheque bounce case

A court in Rajasthan’s Behror town has sentenced Congress MLA from Chaksu, Ved Prakash Solanki, to one year in jail and imposed a fine of ₹55 lakh on him in a 2015 cheque bounce case. Solanki, who is contesting from the same seat in the 2023 Assembly election, was found guilty of giving a cheque for ₹35 lakh to an individual, for which the payment was declined by the bank eight years ago. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nikhil Singh handed down the sentence and the fine to Solanki on Tuesday, while giving him one month’s time to file an appeal against the judgment. The court ordered the legislator to pay ₹54 lakh from the total penalty to the complainant Mohar Singh Yadav.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

