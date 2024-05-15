  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 15 accused the Congress of wanting to allocate 15% of the Central Government budget for minorities and vowed not to allow splitting of budget or reservation in jobs and education on the basis of religion. The Congress, when in power at the Centre between 2004 and 2014, had planned to spend 15% of the budget on minorities which is its “favourite vote-bank”, but gave up the proposal due to the BJP’s stiff opposition though it has not entirely abandoned the idea, he said.
  • The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta to arrest all the accused persons involved in the post poll violence in Andhra Pradesh and put them behind bars without any delay. The violence happened in the State during and after the polling and has continued on the third day on May 15. The ECI has ordered the DGP to place all the concerned political leaders and contesting candidates under house arrest and then lodge FIRs. More particularly, the ECI is serious about the incidents that happened at Tadipatri, Macherla, Chilakaluripet and Chandragiri Assembly Constituencies, after the elections were completed, informed Mukesh Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer.